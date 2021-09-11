Area soccer roundup

Bethel men put down Tigers

The Bethel College men’s soccer team claimed its second-straight win over a Sooner Athletic Conference team, stopping Central Christian College 2-1 Saturday afternoon at Thresher Stadium.

Mussawir Ahmed and Juan Nicoletti each scored a goal for the 3-2 Threshers. Muhammed Jammeh assisted on the second goal.

Edorado Salmaso scored for Central, 2-3. Samuel Jaime assisted.

“The Sooner is a really good conference. They have a lot of tough teams,” Bethel coach James Cottage said. “That team reached the conference finals last season. There’s loads of talent on that team. (Coach) Aaron (Hoxie) does a really good job with that team. I think we skated a little bit there and got lucky towards the end, but I’m proud of them for sticking with it. We were a little indecisive with our decision making. We needed to be a little more confident with our decision making.”

Bethel was outshot 15-10, 5-4 on goal. Colton Rothwell had four saves for Bethel. Sebastian Herrera had two saves for Central.

Bethel hosts Ecclesia College at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cent.Chr.;0;1;—;1

Bethel;1;1;—;2

1. BC Mussawir Ahmed (unassisted) 16:14

2. BC Juan Nicoletti (Muhammed Jammeh) 49:18

3. CC Edoardo Salmaso (Samuel Jaime) 78:12 Total shots — CC 3-12—15, BC 2-8—10. Shots on goal — CC 1-4—5, BC 1-3—4. Saves — CC: Sebastian Herrera (L) 0-2—2. BC: Colton Rothwell (W) 1-3—4. Corner kicks — CC 7, BC 4. Fouls — CC 5, BC 5. Offside — CC 3, BC 1. Cautions — CC: Carlos Arias 9:25, Salmaso 41:41. BC: Cristobal Goldberg 77:25, Juan Volker 87:16.

BC women fall to CCC

Tied 1-1, the Bethel College women’s soccer team gave up a penalty kick, an own goal and another goal, leading to a 4-2 loss to Central Christian College Saturday at Thresher Stadium.

“We should have had the game put away earlier on, and then that opportunity wouldn’t have happened,” Bethel assistant coach Mitchell Dutcher said. “We weren’t in it for the whole 90 minutes. It’s a disappointing loss, but it’s not a big setback.”

Bethel outshot Central 14-10. The Threshers had a chance to get within one in the closing minutes of the game, but a penalty kick attempt was saved.

Alicia Cantu, Lisette Whiteside and Samantha Carachure each scored for Central, 4-0-1.

Bethel is 1-2 and hosts Manhattan Christian at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Cent.Chr.;1;3;—;4

Bethel;0;2;—;2

1. CC Alicia Cantu (unassisted) 34:14

2. BC Katy Ponce (Taylor Dashney) 53:24

3. CC Lisette Whiteside (unassisted) 66:14

4. CC own goal n/a

5. CC Samantha Carachure (unassisted) 71:07

6. BC Gabby Fields (unassisted) 80:46 Total shots — CC 10, BC 14. Shots on goal — CC 11, BC 10. Saves — CC: Lizbeth Garcia (W) 8. BC: Vanessa Torres (51:43, 1 ga) 4; Mariah Vallejo (L, 38:17, 3 ga). Corner kicks — CC 1, BC 3. Fouls — CC 2, BC 7. Offside — CC 0, BC 8. Cautions — none.

Railers top Manhattan

WICHITA — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team downed Maize 2-1 Saturday morning in the seventh-place game of the Titan Classic at Wichita South.

Scoring details were not reported, but Newton led 2-0 at the half.

Newton is 2-3-1 and hosts Andover at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.