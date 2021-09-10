Sports calendar

Sept. 11 through 19, All times Central

Saturday, Sept. 11

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Remington @ Wamego Inv. (Wamego CC) 9 a.m.

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER — Newton @ Titan Classic, Wichita South 9 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Halstead, Moundridge, Sedgwick, Burrton @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.; Berean Academy @ Centre Inv. 9 a.m.; Remington @ Flinthills Inv. TBA.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Hesston Inv. II 9 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton @ Shawnee Mission Northwest Inv. 11 a.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Friends @ Bethel 11 a.m., Southern Illinois @ Kansas State 6 p.m. (ESPN+).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Peru State Classic TBA.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Central Christian @ Bethel (W 10:30 a.m., M 12:30 p.m.), Hesston College @ Dallas Christian JV (W 3 p.m.), Hesston College @ Randall JV (M TBA).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ Tiger-Jinx Inv., Winfield TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Northwest Arkansas @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Chicago @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Sunday, Sept. 12

PRO FOOTBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 3:25 p.m. (KWCH, ch. 12.1).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Minnesota 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Northwest Arkansas @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 13

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Peabody-Burns @ Marais Des Cygnes 4 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Tabor JV @ Hesston College (W 6 p.m.).

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Ottawa Inv. TBA; Hesston College @ Central Christian Inv. (Turkey Creek GC) 8 a.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Campus, Maize @ Newton 5 p.m.; Halstead, Haven @ Nickerson 5 p.m.; Inman @ Berean Academy 5 p.m.; Moundridge, Inman, Sterling @ Sedgwick 5 p.m.; Bennington @ Remington 5 p.m.; Goessel, Canton-Galva, Elyria Christian @ Little River 5 p.m.; Burrton, St. John-Hudson, Stafford @ Macksville TBA; Peabody-Burns home dual.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Wichita Trinity Academy @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Valley Center Inv. 3 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ GOLF — Newton Inv. (Sand Creek Station) 3 p.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS — Newton, Olathe South, Emporia, Olathe North, Shawnee Mission North, Shawnee Mission Northwest @ Millcreek Center, Olathe 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Ecclesia @ Bethel (M 7:30 p.m.).

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Ottawa Inv. TBA; Hesston College @ Central Christian Inv. (Turkey Creek GC) 8 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Oakland @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Arkansas @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 15

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Hesston College, Friends JV @ Cowley 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Central (Neb.) CC-Columbus (W 2 p.m., M TBA).

PRO BASEBALL — Oakland @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

PRO SOCCER — Seattle @ Sporting Kansas City 6 p.m. (Fox Sports 1), Arkansas @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 16

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Moudridge, Chaparral, Douglass @ Goessel 5 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Halstead, Hesston, Remington @ Herington Inv. (Herington CC) 4 p.m.; Berean Academy @ Buhler Inv. (Westar-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course) 4:30 p.m.; Moundridge, Sedgwick, Goessel @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.; Burrton @ St. John-Hudson Inv. TBA.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Andover @ Newton 6:30 p.m., Berean Academy @ Rose Hill 7 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Andover Inv. 9 a.m.; Hesston, Central Plains, Conway Springs @ Bethel 1 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel vs. Stephens @ Scheels Complex, Overland Park (W 1 p.m.)

PRO BASEBALL — Oakland @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Arkansas @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

PREP FOOTBALL — Maize @ Newton, Hoisington @ Halstead, Pratt @ Hesston, Wichita Independent @ Remington, Sedgwick @ Sublette, Bennington @ Moundridge, Little River @ Goessel, Peabody-Burns @ Stafford, Moscow @ Burrton.

COLLEGE SOCCER – York @ Bethel (M 7:30 p.m.).

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ KCAC Fall Individual Championships, Winfield TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Seattle @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Arkansas @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ Wichita Southeast Inv. (Cessna Activity Center) 8 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ Maize Inv. 9 a.m.; Halstead @ Marion Inv. 9 a.m.; Remington @ Humboldt Inv. TBA.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Kansas Wesleyan @ Bethel 6 p.m., Baylor @ Kansas 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+), Nevada @ Kansas State 1:05 p.m. (ESPN+).

COLLEGE SOCCER — York @ Bethel (W 1 p.m.), Southeast (Neb.) CC @ Hesston College (W TBA, M 7:30 p.m.).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Bethel Inv. TBA; Hesston College @ Tabor Inv. 9 a.m.

COLLEGE GOLF — Bethel @ Haskell INU Inv. (Emporia Municipal GC) TBA.

COLLEGE TENNIS — Bethel @ KCAC Fall Individual Championships, Winfield TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Seattle @ Kansas City 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Arkansas @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19

PRO FOOTBALL — Kansas City @ Baltimore 7 p.m. (KSNW, ch. 3.1).

PRO BASEBALL — Seattle @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Arkansas @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

