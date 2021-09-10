Sports briefs

VOLLEYBALL

Kansas Volleyball Association

Prep Rankings

Class 6A — 1. Washburn Rural 4-0 (last week 3), 2. Blue Valley North 4-0 (4), 3. Blue Valley West 4-1 (1), 4. Shawnee Mission Northwest 4-0 (8), 5. Lawrence Free State 1-0 (5), 6. Wichita Northwest 2-0 (9), 7. Hutchinson 7-0 (NR), 8. Derby 5-1 (NR), 9. Blue Valley 2-1 (7), 10. Blue Valley Northwest 2-1 (6).

Class 5A — 1. St. Thomas Aquinas 3-0 (1), 2. St. James Academy 2-1 (2), 3. Lansing 1-1 (3), 4. Mill Valley 3-1 (6), 5. Basehor-Linwood 3-0 (NR), 6. Spring Hill 1-1 (4), 7. Maize South 5-2 (5), 8. Andover 5-1 (NR), 9. Great Bend 4-1 (9), 10. Bishop Carroll 1-0 (7).

Class 4A — 1. Bishop Miege 0-2 (1), 2. Louisburg 5-0 (6), 3. McPherson 6-1 (3), 4. Andale 5-1 (2), 5. Circle 2-0 (5), 6. Rose Hill 6-0 (NR), 7. Nickerson 7-1 (9), 8. Clay Center 2-0 (8), 9. Clearwater 1-1 (7), 10. Baldwin 6-1 (NR).

Class 3A — 1. Smoky Valley 8-1 (1), 2. Cheney 3-1 (2), 3. Nemaha Central 6-1 (5), 4. Beloit 3-0 (NR), 5. Thomas More Prep-Marian 8-3 (3), 6. Hiawatha 2-0 (NR), 7. Phillipsburg 3-1 (6), 8. Riverton 3-0 (8), 9. Goodland 2-0 (9), 10. Scott Community 5-2 (NR).

Class 2A — 1. Heritage Christian 7-0 (1), 2. Smith Center 2-0 (2), 3. Garden Plain 2-0 (3), 4. Wabaunsee 7-0 (4), 5. Jefferson County North 2-0 (5), 6. Hillsboro 7-1 (8), 7. Inman 6-0 (NR), 8. SEDGWICK 6-3 (6), 9. Ellinwood 3-1 (NR), 10. Sterling 7-3 (NR).

Class 1A, Division I — 1. Central Plains 3-0 (1), 2. Pretty Prairie 8-1 (3), 3. Lebo 2-0 (2), 4. Victoria 4-0 (7), 5. Kiowa County 8-0 (9), 6. Little River 3-0 (5), 7. St. John-Hudson 6-1 (4), 8. Burlingame 1-0 (8), 9. Centralia 4-2 (NR), 10. Pratt-Skyline 6-3 (NR).

Class 1A, Division II — 1. Hanover 3-0 (1), 2. Attica 6-0 (2), 3. Golden Plains 7-1 (4), 4. St. Francis 3-1 (5), 5. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic 3-0 (10), 6. Dighton 8-2 (NR), 7. Hutchinson Central Christian 4-3 (3), 8. Wheatland-Grinnell 5-3 (6), 9. Linn 1-1 (7), 10. South Central 4-2 (9).

Smoky Val.;1–0;10–1

Hillsboro;1–0;7–2

Pratt;1–0;6–6

Hoisington;1–0;5–5

Lyons;0–0;3–3

Larned;0–0;1–9

Nickerson;0–1;8–2

Hesston;0–1;8–5

Halstead;0–1;2–8

Haven;0–1;1–6

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. Sam Farmer, Carvin Thiessen, Wally Anderson, Roman Mannibach -5.

2. Dane Lawrence, Paul Flores, Ken Lieske, Bob Wilson -4.

3. Dave Mason, Paul Normadine, Jose Ramos, Jim Mendenhall, Leo Griffith -4.

CLOSET TO PIN — Dave Stallbaumer. LONGEST PUTT — Wayne Stevens.

Next play — Tuesday.

Newton spikers sweep

INDEPENDENCE — The Newton High School volleyball team went on the road to face Independent in a college-style best-of-five sets dual meet, but only needed three to claim the win 25-11, 25-17, 25-17.

“Our team looked very well rounded,” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “Gracie Rains really caught on fire. We were able to run a faster offense becuase our passers were giving the setters three options.”

Rains led the Railer attack with 19 kills, while Olivia Antonowich added 10.

The Railers served 10 aces. Elena Vanderweg, Antonowich, Abby Koontz and Tegan Livesay each served two aces.

Gracie Rains had 14 digs, while Koontz had 12.

Vanderweg and Emma Rains each set 15 assists.

Newton is 5-2 and hosts Maize and Campus at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Junior varsity — Newton def. Independence 25-11, 25-20.

Newton soccer team falls

WICHITA — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team fell to Manhattan 4-2 Thursday in the consolation semifinals of the Titan Classic at Wichita South.

Newton trailed 2-0 at the half.

Collin Hershberger scored both goals for the Railers. Jose Torres-Dunnahoo and Mikey Parga each had an assist.

Newton is 1-3-1 and plays in the seventh-place game at 9 a.m. Saturday at Carpenter Stadium against Maize.

Hesston men fall

GARDEN CITY — The Hesston College men’s soccer team fell to Garden City Community College 7-1 Wednesday on the road.

Hesston trailed 5-0 at the half.

Cameron O’Brien, Juan Sebastian-Sanch, Cian Carty and Douglas Moura each scored a goal with an assist. Georgie Downes, Jake Noble and Billy Murray each added a goal.

Treston Carlson scored for Hesston. Joshua Dodson had the assist.

Hesston was outshot 16-8, 12-4 on target. Reece McGlynn had one save for Garden City. Andrew Foltz had four saves for Hesston.

The Larks are 3-1-1 and plays at 1 p.m. Saturday at Randall University in Moore, Okla.

Lark volleyball team drops 2

HIGHLAND — The Hesston College volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Wednesday at Highland Community College.

Hesston fell to host Highland 25-13, 25-10, 25-14 in Jayhawk Conference play. Hesston fell to the Baker University junior varsity 25-22, 25-14, 25-20.

Highland was led by Ozi Ajekwu with 10 kills and 4.0 blocks. Jenna Pfau served eight aces. Hannah Reidy set 31 aces and had eight digs.

For Hesston, Samantha Espinoza had six kills and an ace. Alexis Zehr set 15 assists. McKayla Long and Alyssa Espinoza each had seven digs.

For Hesston against Baker, Taylor Thompson had nine kills. Zehr set 18 assists. Alyssa Espinoza had 18 digs.

Hesston is 1-16, 0-3 in conference play, and plays at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Neosho County Community College with the Baker junior varsity.