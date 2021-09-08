Sports briefs

The Kansan

Gymnastics meet postponed

The Newton High School home gymnastics meet scheduled for Tuesday was postponed.

No make-up date was announced.

Newton is scheduled to compete at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Shawnee Mission Northwest Invitational.

Railer golfers win at Central

SALINA — The Newton High School girls’ golf team won the team title and top medalist honors Tuesday at the Salina Central Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Newton won the team title over Hays 373-381. Salina South was third at 393.

Newton’s Lindsey Warsnak was top medalist with a nine-over par 79. Warsnak won by five strokes.

Jaye Skinner tied for ninth at 95. Cadence Altum tied for 11th at 96.

Ember Suter was 18th at 103. Madeline Duncan was tied for 32nd at 113.

Newton competes 1 p.m. Thursday at the Winfield Invitational at the Winfield Country Club.

Salina Central Inv.

Tuesday

Salina Municipal GC

Par 70, 4,655 yards

Team scores — Newton 373, Hays 381, Salina South 393, Clay Center 400, Hutchinson 404, Great Bend 426, Manhattan 446. Topeka West no team score.

Top 10 — 1. Lindsey Warsnak New. 79, 2. Zoe Norton SS 84, T2. Evyn Cox Hys. 84, 4. Allyson Kaiser GB 86, 5. Reaghan Martin Hut. 87, 6. Kinzlee Wallace CC 91, 7. Jaycee Oakley Hys. 93, 8. Kara Floersch CC 94, 9. Jaye Skinner New. 95, T9. Madison Durr SS 95.

Other Newton scores — T11. Cadence Altum 96, 18. Ember Suter 103, T32. Madeline Duncan 113.

Hesston spikers swept

HILLSBORO — The Hesston High School volleyball team dropped a pair of matches Tuesday at Hillsboro.

Hesston fell to Cheney 25-13, 25-8; and Hillsboro 25-17, 11-25, 25-16 in Central Kansas League play.

“We struggled to match the speed of Cheney’s offense and we were a step slow for much for

much of the match,” Hesston coach Jason Peters said. “We did not pass well and it was difficult to get anything going offensively. Cheney was able to take advantage of the opportunities we gave them and they make many errors or give us many chances to find our rhythm.

“Against Hillsboro, we played much better, but just had several serve receive rotations where we struggled to get good passes off Hillsboro’s strong servers. The second set was one of the best sets we have played this season, as we served aggressively, passed well, and had 11 kills out of 20 attempt with just 2 errors. We had a lot of glimpses of the potential our team has throughout this match, and we look forward to finding more consistency and confidence in the

coming weeks.”

Hesston is 8-5 and is off until Sept. 21, when the Swathers play at Haven with Lyons.

Junior varsity

CHENEY JV def. HESSTON JV 25-15, 25-8

HESSTON JV def. HILLSBORO JV 11-25, 25-20, 17-15

C-TEAM

CHENEY def. HESSTON 3 25-20, 25-7

HESSTON 3 def. HILLSBORO, 25-10, 23-25, 15-2

Sedgwick sweeps Inman

INMAN — The Sedgwick Cardinal volleyball team swept a Heart of America League volleyball double dual Tuesday Inman.

Sedgwick won the first match 25-15, 25-20; and the second match 25-20, 25-20.

Sedgwick plays at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Goessel Invitational.

Moundridge tops Trinity

MOUNDRIDGE — The Moundridge Wildcat volleyball team topped Hutchinson Trinity twice Thursday in HOAL play.

Moundridge won 25-21, 23-25, 25-14; and 25-13, 25-15.

“We went 2-0 on the night and played much more consistently,” Moundridge coach Brooke Bumgarner said. “We went to three with them in the first match, 25-21, 23-25, 25-14, and struggled a little bit with passing in the first two sets, but after that we passed really well. In the second match, we won in two 25-13, 25-15. I am very proud of the way we played and the consistency we showed last night and I love the way we are improving every game we play.”

Moundridge stats

Kills — Kate Eichelberger 21, Aubree Durst 14, Kaelyn Wedel 5.

Aces — Avery Rice 3, Eichelberger 3, Wedel 2, Addy Falco 3, Emily Durst 2.

Assists — Emily Durst 33.

Digs — Aubree Durst 10, Emily Durst 15, Eichelberger 17, Wedel 7.

Blocks — A.Durst 1, Emily Fiedler 1, Wedel 1, Eichelberger 2, Reese Schmidt 3.

FOOTBALL

Friday’s games

Canton-Galva 56, Goessel 8

Goessel;0;0;8;0;—;8

Can-Gal.;14;22;14;6;—;56

Scoring

1q. CG Struber 14-yd. pass from Maltbie (pass failed) 7:42

1q. CG Mastre 8-yd. pass from Maltbie (Struber run) 2:38

2q. CG Norstrom 4-yd. run (Maltbie run) 9:52

2q. CG Maltbie 1-yd. run (pass failed) 6:13

2q. CG Maltbie 4-yd. run (Maltbie run) 1:32

3q. CG Struber 10-yd. pass from Maltbie (run failed) 9:53

3q. G Smith 6-yd. run (Wuest pass from Schrag) 2:17

3q. CG Struber 8-yd. pass from Maltbie (Maltbie run) :05

4q. CG Maltbie 5-yd. run (game ended) 5:43

Team stats

;Goe.;CG

First downs;6;23

Rushing-yards;30-87;29-131

Passing yards;25;228

Comp-att-int;3-11-0;13-20-0

Punts-avg.;2-34.5;0-0

Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0

Penalties-yards;5-55;4-20

Time of poss.;21:56;26:04

Individual stats

RUSHING — Goessel: Smith 10-48, Wiens 7-16, Bryant 7-13, Fleming 4-9, team 2-1. Canton-Galva: Maltbie 19-95, Norstrom 6-27, Struber 4-9.

PASSING — Goessel: Wiens 1-1-0, 27 yds.; Bryant 2-10-0, -2 yds. Canton-Galva: Maltbie 13-20-0, 228 yds.

RECEIVING — Goessel: Wuest 1-27, Duerksen 1-0, Smith 1-(-2). Canton-Galva: Struber 8-150, Mastre 4-47, Koehn 1-31.

Missed field goals — none.

Chase County 72, Moundridge 34

Moundridge;0;14;14;6;—;34

Chase Co.;24;24;24;0;—;72

Scoring

1q. CC safety 10:08

1q. CC Griffin 1-yd. run (pass failed) 7:11

1q. CC Griffin 17-yd. run (Griffin run) 1:44

1q. CC Groh interception return (Budke run) 1:19

2q. CC Griffin 19-yd. run (Budke run) 7:43

2q. M Brandeweide 22-yd. pass from Hecox (pass failed) 5:27

2q. CC Minuhen 73-yd. pass from Budke (Griffin run) 4:52

2q. M Everhart 3-yd. run (Churchill pass from Ptacek) :58

2q. CC Griffin 7-yd. run (Budke run) :05

3q. CC Budke 26-yd. run (Eidman pass from Budke) 10:15

3q. M #7 25-yd. pass from Hecox (Anderson pass from Everhart) 7:44

3q. CC Budke 42-yd. run (Caruthers run) 5:50

3q. M Churchill 29-yd. pass from Hecox (pass failed) 4:29

3q. CC Budke 1-yd. run (Eidman pass from Budke) :59

4q. M Everhart 3-yd. run (pass failed) 4:19

Team stats

;Mdg.;CC

First downs;21;19

Rushing-yards;46-171;41-309

Passing yards;117;104

Comp-att-int;8-13-1;3-6-0

Punts-avg.;2-(-0.5);1-38

Fumbles-lost;2-2;0-0

Penalties-yards;5-35;9-80

Time of poss.;24:28;23:32

Individual stats

RUSHING — Moundridge: Ptacek 27-113, Everhart 7-37, Conquest 5-13, Hecox 6-5, #7 1-3. Chase County: Budke 20-180, Griffin 11-102, Kohlmeier 6-28, team 3-0, Cauthers 1-(-1).

PASSING — Moundridge: Hecox 8-13-1, 117 yds. Chase County: Budke 3-5-0, 104 yds.; Griffin 0-1-0, 0 yds.

RECEIVING — Moundridge: Churchill 3-47, #7 2-34, Brandeweide 2-31, Conquest 1-5. Chase County: Minuhen 1-73, Kohlmeier 1-30, Grifin 1-1.

Missed field goals — none.