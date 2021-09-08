Prep Football: Week 2

All games 7 p.m. unless noted

Central Kansas League

Halstead (0-1) at Nickerson (0-1)

Who to watch — Halstead: Jackson Swift, 97 yds. passing; Conner Boyd 53 yds. rushing. Nickerson: Keaton Nevins 106 yds. rushing, 2 TDs; Colton Morrell 125 yds. passing, 1 TD.

What to know: Halstead was edged by Smoky Valley 20-16. Nickerson fell to Hillsboro 50-22.

Hesston (1-0) at Hillsboro (1-0)

Who to watch — Hesston: Hudson Ferralez, 208 yds. passing, 3 TDs; Ryan Eilert 57 yds. rushing, 3 TDs; Adrian Hernandez 8 total tackles, 1.5 for loss. Hillsboro: Jamari Harris 115 yds rushing, 3 TDs; Matthew Potucek 94 yds. rushing, 3 TDs; 62 yds. passing.

What to know: Hesston downed Haven 45-8 last week with all of the Swathers’ scoring coming in the first half. Hillsboro downed Nickerson 50-22.

Class 1A, District 4

Remington (1-0) at Conway Springs (0-1)

Who to watch — Conway Springs: Brayden Kunz 81 yds. rushing, 1 TD.

What to know: Remington opened the season with a 30-28 overtime win over Douglass. Conway Springs lost to rival Garden Plain 14-7.

Northern Heights (0-0) at Sedgwick (1-0)

What to know: The Cardinals were supposed to play Wichita Independent to open district play. Independent will be charged with a district forfeit loss. The Cardinals will bring in Northern Heights of the Flint Hills League. Sedgwick opened play with a 61-8 win over Sterling in Heart of America League play. Northern Heights was supposed to play Council Grove last week and Arma-Northeast this week.

Wheat State League

Herington (0-1) at Goessel (0-1)

Who to watch — Goessel: Kacen Smith 48 yds, rushing, 1 TD. Herington: Tyus Becker 58 yds. passing.

What to know: Goessel fell to Wheat State League powerhose Canton-Galva 56-8, while Herington fell to Madison-Hamilton 52-6.

Eight-Man non-league

Moundridge (0-1) at Macksville (0-1)

Who to watch — Moundridge: Henry Hecox 117 yds. passing, 3 TDs; Kase Ptacek 113 yds rushing. Ness City: Ryan Kuckelman 76 yds. passing, 1 TD; 127 yds. rushing 1 TD.

What to know: Three Moundridge turnovers led to a 72-34 loss to Chase County last week. Macksville fell to Ness City 32-20.

Hutchinson Central Christian (0-1) at Peabody-Burns (0-1)

Who to watch — Peabody-Burns: Phillip Young 93 yds. passing, 1 TD; 19 yds. rushing.

What to know: Peabody-Burns lost to defending Eight-Man I state champion Little River 62-6 to open the season. Central Christian was edged by Pretty Prairie 16-14 in Heart of the Plains League play.

Kansas Six-Man South

Burrton (0-0) at Fowler (0-1)

What to know: Burrton’s game scheduled for last week against Ashland had to be postponed until Sept. 27 because of the weather. Fowler was blanked by Moscow 26-0.