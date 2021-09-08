Newton Invitational girls' tennis

Newton Invitational

Tuesday

Team scores — Andover 57, Newton 42, Salina Central 41, Wichita Trinity Academy 37, Derby 36, Winfield 22, Campus 17, Arkansas City 15, Newton extra 4.

Singles

First round — Isabella Sebits WTA def. Jacilyn Seachris Cam. 8-0, Haley Ruth New. def. Raizel Carter AC 8-5, Madelynn Hamm New. def. Taytum Aldridge AC 8-0, Chloe Palivan Der. def. Maddie Lancelot WTA 8-5, Sarah Sinclair And. def. Katherine Lenz Win. 8-4, Katelyn Rupe SC bye, Molly Gaddis And. def. Hadley Johnston SC 8-1, Adora Weir-Dowd Der. def. Makenna Roark Win. 8-2.

Quarterfinals — Championship: Sebits WTA def. Ruth New. 8-1, Hamm New. def. Palivan Der. 8-5, Sinclair And. def. Rupe SC 8-3, Gaddis And. def. Weir-Dowd Der. 8-0. Consolation: Carter AC def. Seachris Cam. 8-2, Lancelot WTA def. Aldridge AC 8-1, Lenz Win. bye, Roark Win. def. Johnston SC 8-3.

Semifinals — Championship: Sebits WTA def. Hamm New. 8-3, Sinclair And. def. Gaddis And. 8-6. Fifth-place bracket: Ruth New. def. Palivan Der. 8-6, Rupe SC def. Weir-Dowd Der. 8-5. Ninth-place bracket: Lancelot WTA def. Carter AC 8-5, Roark Win. def. Lenz Win. 8-0. 13th-place bracket: Seachris Cam. def. Aldridge AC 8-6, Johnston SC bye.

Medal round — Championship: Sebits WTA def. Sinclair And. 8-4. Third place: Gaddis And. def. Hamm New. 8-1. Fifth place: Rupe SC def. Ruth New. 8-4. Seventh place: Weir-Dowd Der. def. Palivan Der. 8-2. Ninth place: Roark Win. def. Lancelot WTA 8-6. 11th place: Lenz Win. def. Carter AC 8-4. 13th place: Johnston SC def. Seachris Cam. 8-4. 15th place: Aldridge AC bye.

Doubles

First round — Dunne-Majors WTA def. Oswald-McCord New.X 8-1, E.Gaddis-Kaewsai And. def. Isom-Roark Win. 8-6, Nutter-A.Renfro SC def. Norton-Richert Win. 8-2, Ulwelling-Karel Der. def. Hershberger-Franz New. 8-5, Tantemsomboom-Pappademos And. def. Groh-Richardson Cam. 8-0, Foth-O’Hara SC def. Mills-Williams AC 8-2, Rardin-Johnson Cam. def. McGee-Hodges AC 8-4, Watkins-Buller New. def. Yager-Walsh Der. 8-4.

Quarterfinals — Championship: Dunne-Majors WTA def. E.Gaddis-Kaewsai And. 8-4, Nutter-A.Renfro SC def. Ulwelling-Karel Der. 8-5, Tantemsomboom-Pappademos And. def. Foth-O’Hara SC 8-1, Rardin-Johnson Cam. def. Watkins-Buller New. 8-7 (7-5). Consolation: Isom-Roark Win. def. Oswald-McCord New.X 8-6, Hershberger-Franz New. def. Norton-Richert Win. 8-2, Mills-Williams AC def. Groh-Richardson Cam. 8-4, Yager-Walsh Der. def. McGee-Hodges AC 8-0.

Semifinals — Championship: Nutter-A.Renfro SC def. Dunne-Majors WTA 8-7 (8-6), Tantemsomboom-Pappademos And. def. Rardin-Johnson Cam. 8-2. Fifth-place bracket: E.Gaddis-Kaewsai And. def. Ulwelling-Karel Der. 8-2, Watkins-Buller New. def. Foth-O’Hara SC 8-4. Ninth-place bracket: Hershberger-Franz New. def. Isom-Roark Win. 8-6, Yager-Walsh Der. def. Mills-Williams AC 8-4. 13th-place bracket: Oswald-McCord New.X def. Norton-Richert Win. 8-5, McGee-Hodges AC def. Groh-Richardson Cam. 8-7 (7-5).

Medal round — Championship: Tantemsomboom-Pappademos And. def. def. Nutter-A.Renfro SC 8-5. Third place: Dunne-Majors WTA def. Rardin-Johnson Cam. 8-5. Fifth place: E.Gaddis-Kaewsai And. def. Watkins-Buller New. 8-4. Seventh place: Foth-O’Hara SC def. Ulwelling-Karel Der. 8-2. Ninth place: Yager-Walsh Der. def. Hershberger-Franz New. 8-5. 11th place: Isom-Roark Win. def. Mills-Williams AC 8-0. 13th place: Oswald-McCord New.X def. McGee-Hodges AC 8-0. 15th place: Norton-Richert Win. def. Groh-Richardson Cam. 8-2.

McPherson Inv.

Thursday

Newton results

(Note: some matches were not finished because of weather)

Team scores — McPherson Red 53, Newton 45, Valley Center 35 or 34, Derby 29 or 28, Goddard Eisenhower 25 or 24, McPherson White 22, Salina Sacred Heart 17, Great Bend 16 or 15.

Singles

T1. Madelynn Hamm (3-0): 1. W Adalynn Hoefgen VC 8-1, QF. W Adora Weir-Dowd Der. 8-5, SF. W Riggs-Kuhn McP.R 8-3, F. vs. Hayley Ruth New. play suspended.

T1. Hayley Ruth New. (3-0): 1. W Chloe Palivan Der. 8-2, QF. W Rafaela Pereira VC 8-0, SF. W Sydney Achilles McP.R 8-5, F. vs. Madelynn Hamm New. play suspended.

Doubles

6. Carlie Franz-Natalie Hershberger (2-2): 1. W Amethyst Hale-Kyndall Sandbo McP.W 8-7 (7-5), QF. L Isabella Matteucci-Katie Weiss SSH 8-1, CSF. W Lucy Hooper-Emma Taylor VC 8-7 (7-5), 5th. L Eris Bishop-Maddie Hamm VC 8-5.

10. Lucy Buller-Hallie Watkins (2-2): 1. L Natalie Ulwelling-Bella Karel Der. 8-4, CQF. W Marley Harris-Danica Strickland GB 8-2, CSF. W Paige Stucky-Lauren Rogers McP.W 8-7 (7-3), 9th. L Amethyst Hale-Kyndall Sandbo McP.W 8-3.