Railer tennis team second at home

The Newton High School girls’ tennis team held its own against some top competition in the state, taking second Tuesday at the eight-team Newton Invitational at the Phil Scott Tennis Courts on the NHS campus and the Ward Tennis Center on the Bethel College campus.

Andover, third in state in Class 5A last year, won the team title with 57 points. Newton edged Salina Central, another 42-41 for second place. Wichita Trinity Academy was fourth at 37.

“I’m proud of all the girls,” Newton coach Nick Sisson said. “This is one of the better teams we’ve had for a while from top to bottom. It’s really tough out there as far as returning state medalists and returning state qualifiers. We don’t have any of those yet. We hope to change that. The girls played well here and played well at McPherson last week.”

The Railers were led by senior Madelynn Hamm, who took fourth in singles at 2-2. Sophomore Haley Ruth finished sixth in singles at 2-2.

In doubles play, the team of senior Hallie Watkins and sophomore Lucy Buller finished sixth at 2-2. The team of freshmen Carlie Franz and Natalie Hershberger finished 10th at 2-2.

Defending Class 4A singles champion Isabella Sebits of Wichita Trinity Academy won the singles title, stopping Sarah Sinclair of Andover 8-4.

In the doubles finals, Annabelle Tantemsomboom and Hannah Pappademos of Andover downed Mackenzie Nutter and Addison Renfro of Salina Central 8-5.

Newton plays Tuesday at the Valley Center Invitational.

