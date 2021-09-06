Second half proves to the difference in Newton loss to Dodge City

WICHITA — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team had the defending Class 6A champion Dodge City Red Demons bottled up for the first 46 minutes of play, but Dodge City was able to break through with four goals in a span of just over 15 minutes to claim a 4-1 win Monday in the quarterfinals of the Blue Bracket of the Titan Classic at Carpenter Stadium in Wichita.

Jose Holguin scored two goals for Dodge City, 2-0. Aaron Martinez and Francisco Hernandez each added a goal. Irwin Macias, Bryan Tonche and Angel Lopez each had an assist.

“A lot of teams are going to play us that way — keep us at zero and try to get us frustrated,” Dodge City coach Saul Hernandez said. “We think that if keep on persevering, we’ll get the goal. And once we get the first one, we’ll score a lot more. The wind helped with the goals we got. That put a lot more power on them. We passed the ball a lot better in the second half, and that helped us create more opportunities.”

After missing a couple of scoring chances in the first half, the Railers broke through in the 69th minute on a goal by Juan-Pablo Salgado, set up by a pass from Enrique Mercado Arellano.

Newton was outshot 17-5, 14-5 on goal, 12-3 in the second half.

“The first half, we were able to put pressure on them and take away their initial passes,” Newton coach Scott Jantzi said. “In the second half, they were able to find their target up top. I thought the guys played a fine game in the first half. Once we gave up that first goal, we got down and that allowed them to get more goals. We played well again in the last 15 minutes.”

Daniel Ruiz had four saves for Dodge City. Chris Abrego had seven saves for Newton. Angel Guiterrez had three saves in the final 20 minutes of play.

Dodge City plays in the semifinals at 6 p.m. Thursday on the east field of the Wichita South soccer complex against the winner of Wichita Heights and Manhattan.

Newton is 1-2-1 and plays the Heights-Manhattan loser at 4 p.m. Thursday at the west field of the South soccer complex.

Newton;0;1;—;1

Dodge City;0;4;—;4

1. DC Aaron Martinez (Irwin Macias) 46:34

2. DC Jose Holguin (Bryan Tonche) 49:53

3. DC Holguin (unassisted) 59:54

4. DC Francisco Hernandez (Angel Lopez) 61:54

5. N Juan-Pablo Salgado (Enrique Mercado Arellano) 68:20 Total shots — New. 2-3—5, DC 5-12—17. Shots on goal — New. 2-3—5, DC 4-10—14. Saves — New.: Chris Abrego (L, 59:54, 3 ga) 4-3—7; Angel Guiterrez (20:08, 1 ga) x-3—3. DC: Daniel Ruiz (W) 2-2—4. Corner kicks — New. 1, DC 5. Fouls — New. 8, DC 5. Offside — New. 0, DC 3. Cautions — none.

