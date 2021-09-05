Sports briefs

The Kansan

BC women fall on road

ATCHISON — The Bethel College women’s soccer team fell to 25th-ranked (NAIA) Benedictine College Saturday in Atchison.

Bethel trailed 3-0 at the half.

Annabelle Hoog, Gracie Eckardt and Hailey White each scored a goal for the 3-1 Ravens. Benedictine also scored on an own goal. Riley Degner had an assist.

Bethel was outshot 30-4, 17-1 on goal. Victoria Esquivel had 13 saves for Bethel. Olivia Berry had a save for Benedictine. Caroline Gyllenborg played the final 19 minutes in goal for Benedictine.

Bethel drops to 1-1 and hosts Central Christian College at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 11.

Bethel men fall to Ravens

ATCHISON — The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell to Benedictine 3-1 Saturday in non-conference play in Atchison.

Bethel trailed 1-0 at the half on a Daniel Wee goal in the 28th minute, but Juan Nicoletti equalized in the 51st minute. Dylan Posada and Darcy O’Connor scored in the 63rd and 69th minutes respectively to put the Ravens back in the lead. Girma Kassa finished with two assists. Mason McGinnis also dished an assist.

Bethel was outshot 12-6, 6-4 on goal. Colton Rothwell had three saves for Bethel. Carlos Flores had three saves for Benedictine, 2-2.

Bethel is 1-3 and hosts Southwestern Christian at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Railer runners compete

AUGUSTA — The Newton High School boys’ cross country team finished 11th, while the Railer girls were 16th at the J.K. Gold Classic Saturday at the RAFT Golf Course in Augusta.

Olathe North won the girls’ title, while Blue Valley Southwest won the boys’ title.

Simon Secor led the Railer boys, taking 46th in 18:45.1. Aspen Schmidt led the Railer girls, finishing 64th in 23:17.90.

Newton competes Thursday at the Swather Special at the Hesston Golf Course.

J.K. Gold Inv.

High School division

Newton results

GIRLS

Team scores — Olathe-North 35, Blue Valley West 86, Blue Valley Southwest 116, Maize South 148, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 151-49, Derby 151-79, Bishop Carroll 154, Andover 199, Goddard Eisenhower 272, Gardner-Edgerton 282, Wichita Trinity Academy 284, Maize 297, Hutchinson 352, Wichita North 374, Circle 377, Newton 395, Augusta 424, Andover Central 429, Wichita Northwest 504.

Top 10 — 1. HOCKER SINGH, Anjali ON 18:04.40; 2. BAKKER, Olivia BVW 18:29.40; 3. TOBABEN, Kaylee ON 18:42.80; 4. JOHNSON, Shea ON 19:29.60; 5. KELLY, Britton MS 19:32.30; 6. JACKSON, Hope BC 19:34.80; 7. SOULE, Katherine BVW 19:53.90; 8. ROSS, Izzy BVSW 20:01.70; 9. HAZEN, Katie Der. 20:02.70; 10. VETTER, Elizabeth And. 20:04.70.

Newton results — 64. SCHMIDT, Aspen 23:17.90; 74. SANDOVAL, Isabel 23:45.20; 79. MAYES, Ella 23:56.60; 90. BERGQUIST, Elia 24:24.50; 100. TORRES, Emily 25:02.80; 123. COOK, Shae 28:06.10.

BOYS

Team scores — Blue Valley Southwest 48, Bishop Carroll 138, Gardner-Edgerton 142, Kapaun-Mt. Carmel 144, Wichita East 171, Maize 180, Blue Valley West 204, Wichita Trinity Academy 206, Maize South 212, Andover 228, Newton 280, Derby 289, Goddard Eisenhower 290, Augusta 293, Wichita Northwest 393, Wichita Southeast 425, Wichita North 448, El Dorado 509

Top 10 — 1. SCHMIDT, Sawyer Aug. 16:17.28; 2. WAYMIRE, Cole BC 16:49.58; 3. DOMBROSKY, Drew BVSW 16:51.20; 4. CAUL, Tommy BVSW 17:00.99; 5. SCHAEFFER, Austin MS 17:02.72; 6. CALDWELL, Josh ON 17:03.0; 7. PASCHKE, Micah BVSW 17:05.92; 8. KEELER, Kasen GE 17:08.28; 9. MCGEE, Gabe BVSW 17:15.21; 10. SHIVELY, Clay WTA 17:17.10.

Newton results — 46. SECOR, Simon 18:36.46; 53. BARNETT, Alexander 18:45.01; 60. ANDERSON, Kaden 18:56.23; 80. TREASTER , Nick 19:40.72; 88. KAUFFMAN , Clayton 20:20.82; 105. DILLON , Drew 20:59.78.

Newton JV Girls — 23. MADRIGAL, Angelica 25:07.13; 31. SECOR, Abi 25:51.96; 35. FAIR, Taylor 26:03.43; 97. SULEJMANI, Amina 31:08.02; 103. MURRAY, Jaymie 31:59.25.

Newton JV Boys — 16. KAUFMAN, Lucas 19:26.61; 42. KOONTZ, Caleb 20:25.18; 44. SOUTHERN, Michael 20:32.29; 58. ANTONOWICH, Max 21:10.93; 61. HODGE, Simon 21:15.21; 69. GENTIL, Pablo 21:28.67; 80. LUNSFORD, Landon 22:00.07; 101. MUELLER, Earl 22:45.23; 104. STEINMETZ, Bailey 22:49.67; 126. MAYES, Wyatt 24:15.00; 140. SANCHEZ, Gabe 25:43.35.

Bethel runners ninth in opener

HUTCHINSON — The Bethel College men’s cross country team opened the season with a ninth-place team finish at the Terry Masterson Twilight Classic Friday at Fun Valley in Hutchinson.

Cloud County Community College won the title with 65 points, followed by Cowley at 102 and Washburn at 118. Bethel scored 244 points.

The Bethel women and Hesston College men and women had fewer than the required five runners to score.

The Bethel men were led by Mauro Arancibia Campos, who finished in 29th in 22:30.7 for the four-mile race. Freshman Luke Schmidt was 35th in 22:42.5. Arran Kearney was 46th in 23:07.0. Freshman Andrew Graber was 73rd in 23:56.8. Freshmen Tobin Wise was 84th in 24:13.2, followed by Matthew Fleck in 85th in 24:15.3. Nick Morgan was 120th in 25:33.0. Robbie Crager was 138th in 26:37.1. Carter Funk was 1544th in 28:03.5.

For the Bethel women, Natalie Graber was 18th in the three-mile race in 20:13.3. Freshman Alexandra Mendoza finished 49th in 21:27.4. Freshman Lynnsey Young finished 107th in 26:30.9.

For the Hesston men, Jesse Kanagy was 141st in 26:44.4. Mark Leard was 164th in 38:02.0.

For the Hesston women, Mattie Mullet finished in 75th in 23:18.3.