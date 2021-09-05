Area football roundup

The Kansan

Hesston 45, Haven 8

The highlights — Hudson Ferralez hit 17 of 24 passes for 208 yards and three touchdowns. Three different players caught touchdown passes. Adrian Hernandez had eight tackles, five solo.

The play — Hesston went 70 yards on nine plays to score on the first drive and it was all downhill from there.

The takeaway — Hesston scored on eight drives in the first half. The Swathers held a 306-122 advantage in total offense.

Up next — at Hillsboro.

HAVEN — The Hesston Swathers scored six touchdowns in the first hals to claim a 45-8 win over Haven Friday in Central Kansas League play.

Hudson Ferralez passed for 208 yards with three touchdowns. Ryan Eilert rushed for 57 yards and three touchdowns. Nick Arnold, Max Werner and Brayden Schilling each caught a touchdown pass.

Hesston;21;24;0;0;—;45

Haven;0;0;0;8;—;8

Scoring

1q. Hes. Eilert 3-yd. run (Magill kick) 9:19

1q. Hes. Schilling 3-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) 3:15

1q. Hes. Werner 10-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) :56

2q. Hes. Eilert 5-yd. run (Werner run) 8:07

2q. Hes. Arnold 39-yd. pass from Ferralez (Magill kick) 5:37

2q. Hes. Eilert 1-yd. run (Schmidt kick) :44

4q. Hav. Van Loop 2-yd. run (Van Loop run) 1:09

Team stats

;Hes.;Hav.

First downs;21;10

Rushing-yards;24-98;30-55

Passing yards;308;67

Comp-att-int;17-24-0;11-19-1

Punts-avg.;2-51.5;6-18.5

Fumbles-lost;0-0;0-0

Penalties-yards;15-106;10-70

Time of poss.;36:25;11:35

Individual stats

RUSHING — Hesston: Eilert 11-57, Cox 11-40, Wald 2-1. Haven: Wray 11-19-0, R.Loop 10-24, V.Loop 9-12, team 1-(-5), Weve 9-12, Sipe 5-(-16).

PASSING — Hesston: Ferralez 17-24-0, 208 yards. Haven: Sipe 11-19-1, 67 yards.

RECEIVING — Hesston: Arnold 3-63, Werner 7-59, Schilling 2-44, Proctor 2-35, Sanchez 3-7. Haven: Wray 2-22, Hogan 2-4, R.Loop 1-9, Pennington 2-8, Sander 1-3, Marshall 1-3.

Missed field goals — Hes.: Magill 33.

Smoky Valley 20, Halstead 16

The highlights — Three Smoky Valley players rushed for over 100 yards.

The play — Trystan Stambaugh scored on a one-yard run with 1:27 remaining to give Smoky Valley the win.

The takeaway — Smoky Valley lost five fumbles, while Halstead lost three.

Up next — Halstead at Nickerson.

Smoky Valley 20, Halstead 16

HALSTEAD — The Smoky Valley Vikings racked up 330 yards rushing with three touchdowns to claim a 20-16 win over Halstead.

Trystan Stambaugh rushed for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Kade Blanchat added 115 yards and a touchdown. Justice Autry rushed for 101 yards.

Jackson Swift scored for Halstead on a rushing touchdown. Alex Schulte returned a fumble three yards for a score.

Smoky Val.;0;8;6;6;—;20

Halstead;0;0;8;8;—;16

Scoring

2q. SV Blanchat 2-yd. run (Autry run) 7:23

3q. SV Stambaugh 49-yd. run (pass failed) 9:28

3q. H Schulte 3-yd. fumble return (Boyd run) 7:14

4q. H Swift 1-yd. run (Davison pass from Swift) 11:53

4q. SV Stambaugh 1-yd. run (run failed) 1:27

Team stats

;SV;Hal.;

First downs;21;8

Rushing-yards;53-330;31-125

Passing yards;31;97

Comp-att-int;3-8-0;5-7-0

Punts-avg.;2-29.0;5-39.6

Fumbles-lost;5-5;3-3

Penalties-yards;2-20;4-35

Time of poss.;29:02;18:58

Individual stats

RUSHING — Smoky Valley: Blanchet 16-115, Stambaugh 19-113, Autry 15-101, Pihl 3-1, Halstead: Boyd 10-53, Swift 16-41, Farmer 5-31.

PASSING — Smoky Valley: Pihl 3-80, 31 yards. Halstead: Swift 5-7-0, 97 yards.

RECEIVING — Smoky Valley: Lysell-Stewart 2-24, Blanchat 1-7. Halstead: Watkins 2-45, Boyd 2-36, Davison 1-16.

Missed field goals — none.

Other scores

Sedgwick 61, Sterling 8

Chase County 72, Moundridge 34

Canton-Galva 56, Goessel 8

Little River 62, Peabody-Burns 6

Ashland-Burrton ppd to 5 p.m. Sept. 27

Remington-Douglas