Sports briefs

The Kansan

GOLF

WEDGEWOOD GOLF RESULTS

1. George Eason, Ed Hodge, Wally Anderson, Al Gann -5.

2. Dane Lawrence, Dennis Carter, Sam Griffen, Dick Huska -4.

3. John Wilson, Paul Flores, Ken Lieske, Bob Wilson -4.

CLOSET TO PIN — Jim Laflin. LONGEST PUTT — George Eason.

Next play — Tuesday.

CROSS COUNTRY

Clearwater Inv.

Tuesday

No team scores

Area results

GIRLS

Junior-Senior 2 miles — 7. Nord, Tayana BA 14:54.2; 11. Smith, Teagan BA 15:15.2; 13. Case, Kessa BA 15:39.8; 24. Lee, Grace Hal. 16:48.6; 34. Harms, Katherine BA 17:44.4; 41. Floro, Adrianna Hal. 20:09.1; 47. Briggs, Madison BA 22:09.9; 51. Bollinger, Liz BA 23:38.2.

Freshman-Sophomore 2 miles — 10. Klaassen, Ava Rem. 14:46.9; 12. Powell, Anna BA 15:14.0; 19. Brown, Macy Rem. 15:39.8; 25. Good, Ellie BA 15:53.9; 42. Hayworth, Kyleigh Rem. 18:25.8; 44. Wilkinson, Brooklyn Hal. 18:46.6; 45. Brickley, Hope BA 18:51.8; 46. Shields, Kyree Hal. 18:57.2; 53. Maillo, Lucia Hal. 20:25.6; 55. Evans, Abbie BA 20:36.4.

BOYS

Junior-Senior 2 miles — 1. Harder, Andrew BA 10:50.3; 4. Nord, Eli BA 11:20.6; 12. Richards, Zechariah BA 12:30.7; 18. Cornfeld, Ethan BA 13:02.6; 25. Kukula, Creighton BA 13:31.2; 27. Regier, Mason BA 13:45.3; 29. Littlepage, Austin Hal. 13:47.3; 47. Mendez, Nickolas Hal. 15:41.9; 50. Bumgarner, Jackson Rem. 17:08.1.

Freshman-Sophomore 2 miles — 5. Peters, Andrew Rem. 12:08.4; 7. Simkins, Elias BA 12:13.9; 8. Nusz, Trevor BA 12:15.3; 12. Snook, Isaac BA 12:48.3; 13. Krebs, Nick BA 12:50.3; 16. Wagner, Rex Rem. 12:55.4; 34. Harmon, Caden Hal. 14:12.1; 42. Evans, Gavin BA 14:31.5; 49. Zimmerman, Caden BA 14:40.4; 52. Gragg, Calvin Rem. 14:53.1; 78. Hendricks, Alex Rem. 19:33.9.

Middle school

Seventh-grade girls 1 mile (times n/a) — 3. Harder, Aubrey BA; 29. Allmon, Briley Hal.; 39. Regier, Olivia Rem.; 49. Shockley, Anna Rem.

Eighth-grade girls 2 miles — 1. Wills, Addison Hal. 13:13.7; 8. Willour, Chelsea Rem. 14:51.2; 13. Peters, Kassi Rem. 15:31.8; 17. Jenkins, Hannah Rem. 15:59.6; 24. Hirsch, Autumn BA 17:05.1; 30. Ayres, Tia Rem. 17:44.0; 31. Bender, Jillian BA 17:46.5; 44. Klingenberg, Mikayla Rem. 23:53.9.

Seventh-grade boys 1 mile — 36. Friesen, Luke BA 7:32.9; 39. Green, Bo Rem. 7:39.1; 49. Lee, Liam Hal. 8:19.3; 53. Bumm, Gabe Rem. 9:02.0.

Eight-grade boys 2 mile — 5. Koehn, Colt Rem. 13:13.0.

Bethel golf team honored

WICHITA — The Bethel College golf team was named the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Scholar Team for the 2020-21 school year.

The Bethel team topped all other men’s golf teams in the conference with a 3.507 team grade-point-average.

Newton falls to Eisenhower

GODDARD — The Newton High School boys’ soccer team fell to Goddard Eisenhower 2-1 Thursday in Goddard.

Collin Hershberger scored a goal for the Railers.

Newton is 1-1-1 and faces Class 6A defending state champion Dodge City at 1 p.m. Monday at the Titan Classic at Wichita South.

Hesston spikers split

HESSTON — The Hesston High School volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday in a non-league home triangular.

Hesston downed Minneapolis 25-20, 25-19; and lost to Kingman 25-22, 25-20.

Hesston is 8-3 and plays Tuesday at Hillsboro with Cheney.

VARSITY

HESSTON def. MINNEAPOLIS 25-20, 25-19

KINGMAN def. MINNEAPOLIS 25-22, 25-15

KINGMAN def. HESSTON 25-22, 25-20

JUNIOR VARSITY

KINGMAN JV def. HESSTON JV 26-24, 16-25, 15-13

MINNEAPOLIS JV def. HESSTON JV 25-18, 21-25, 16-14

MINNEAPOLIS JV def. KINGMAN JV 25-21, 25-18

C-TEAM

KINGMAN C def. MINNEAPOLIS C 25-6, 12-25, 15-11

HESSTON C def. KINGMAN C 25-19, 25-8

HESSTON C def. MINNEAPOLIS C 25-16, 19-25, 15-7

Moundridge spikers split

BROOKEVILLE — The Moundridge High School volleyball team split a pair of matches Tuesday at Ell-Saline.

Moundridge won the first match 23-25, 25-22, 25-20; and lost the second match 25-16, 17-25, 25-13.

“Overall we played pretty well, we just need to find consistency on the court,” Moundridge coach Brooke Bumgarner said. “We have our highs and our lows and we need to stay evened out throughout the matches. We passed really well for the majority of the night except for in the last set of the second match and that affected our ability to get a good attack on the ball. We also had a starter out and had to fill in the role. The girls did a good job adjusting and playing hard despite a new lineup.”

Moundridge stats

Kills — Kate Eichelberger 23, Aubree Durst 9, Kaelyn Wedel 7, Reese Schmidt 5.

Aces — Schmidt 4, Kaelyn Wedel 3, Addy Falco 2, Kate Eichelberger 2.

Assists — Emily Durst 36.

Digs — Aubree Durst 17, Emily Durst 17, Kate Eichelberger 16, Kaelyn Wedel 14, Avery Rice 13.

Blocks - Kate Wedel 3, Reese Schmidt 3.

Hesston men tops Tabor JV

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team downed the Tabor College junior varsity 3-2 Tuesday.

Mo Bushra, Treston Carlson and Basia Moeti each scored a goal for Hesston. Adrian Muhabuki had two assists. Andrew Foltz had five saves in goal.

Hesston is 3-0-1 and plays Wednesday at Garden City.

Lark women fall to Bethel JV

The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to the Bethel College junior varsity 7-0 Tuesday in North Newton.

Scoring was not reported. Katie Robeck had seven saves for Hesston.

The Larks are 0-4 and host the Kansas Wesleyan junior varsity at 4 p.m. Sunday.

HC spikers win match

HESSTON — The Hesston College volleyball team finished 1-2 in recent matches.

Tuesday, the Larks downed the Bethel junior varsity 25-18, 25-22, 25-17 for their first win of the season.

Wednesday, Hesston fell to Fort Scott Community College 23-25, 25-22, 25-12, 25-14; and the Friends University junior varsity 25-20, 25-19, 25-21.

Hesston is 1-11, 0-2 in Jayhawk Conference play.