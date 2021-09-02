KCAC Football: Week 2

Tabor (1-0) at #21 Avila (0-0) 1 p.m.

Tabor opened the season last week with a 29-14 non-conference win over Arkansas Baptist. Tabor was led by Laron Rosboro, who hit 10 of 22 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Rosboro was sacked seven times. Jamar Guy caught two passes for 77 yards and two touchdowns. Sammy Hawthorne had 11 total tackles.

Avila is the defending co-champion in the KCAC, coming off an 8-1 season, 6-1 in conference play. The Eagles are ranked 21st in the NAIA pre-season poll.

Ottawa (1-0) at #25 Southwestern (0-0) 6 p.m.

Ottawa opened the season last week with a 42-7 win at Oklahoma Panhandle State. Ottawa led 6-0 at the half. Derrick Curtis rushed for 142 yards and a touchdown, adding 47 yards receiving with a score. Michael Corrale hit three of four field goal attempts. Devin Johnston returned an interception 95 yards with a score.

Southwestern finished last season 7-2, 5-2 in conference play, taking third. The Moundbuilders are ranked 25th in the NAIA pre-season poll.

#24 Kansas Wesleyan (0-0) at Friends (0-0) 6 p.m.

Kansas Wesleyan was 8-2 last season, 5-2 in conference play to tie for third. The Coyotes ended the season with a five-game winning streak. Kansas Wesleyan is ranked 24th in the NAIA pre-season poll.

Friends was 2-6 last season, 2-5 in KCAC play. The Falcons lost their last three games.

Saint Mary (0-0) at Sterling (1-0) 6 p.m.

Sterling opened the season last weekend in Fremont, Neb., with a 38-36 win over Midland University. Samuel PazPerez hit a 25-yard field goal with 6:28 remaining to put the Warriors in front. Ethan Richardson passed for 303 yards with three touchdowns. Chance Whitehead rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown and had 181 yards receiving with a touchdown. Janson Robeson caught two touchdown passes.

Saint Mary returns to play for the first time since Nov. 7 of last year. The Spires played just four games last season, losing all four.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com