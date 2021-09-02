Area prep football: Week 1

All games 7 p.m. unless noted. Schedule subject to change without notice.

Central Kansas League

Smoky Valley at Halstead

Who to watch:

Smoky Valley

Trystan Stambaugh, jr., DL

Haven Lysell-Stewart, sr., TE-LB

Halstead

Chandler Drake, sr., RB-LB

Jackson Swift, sr., RB-LB

What to know: Halstead was 4-5 last season, getting edged by Cheney in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Dragons were 3-1 in CKL play and 2-3 in district play — claiming the fourth playoff spot out of the district. The Dragons were hit hard by graduation.

Smoky Valley was 3-6 last year, 1-2 in league play and 2-3 in district play. The Vikings fell to Riley County 55-16 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.

Hesston at Haven

Who to watch:

Haven

Treyton Yoder, sr., DL

Keaton Loop, jr., LB

Hesston

Brayden Schilling, sr., WR-DB

Nick Arnold, sr., RB-TE-LB

Ryan Eilert, sr., RB-QB-LB

What to know:

Hesston is coming off a 4-5 season last year, 3-1 in CKL play and 1-4 in district play. Hesston fell to Hugoton in a week nine wild card game

Haven had a breakout year last season, finishing 8-3, 3-2 in CKL play and 3-1 in district play. The Wildcats fell to Kingman 42-21 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.

Heart of America League

Sedgwick at Sterling

Who to watch:

Sterling

Kaz Comley, sr., QB

Zach Surface, sr., FS-WR

Sedgwick

Lance Hoffsommer, sr., QB

Ryan Stucky, sr., WR-MLB

Blake Huebert, sr., WR-CB

Christian Brown, jr., RB-ILB

What to know:

Sedgwick was 8-2 last season, 3-0 in Heart of America League play and 5-1 in district play. The Cardinals have a number of weapons coming back, led by quarterback Lance Hoffsommer, one of the top passers in Class 1A last season. Sedgwick lost to Oakley 27-24 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Sterling went 3-7 last season, 0-3 in league play and 1-4 in district play. Sterling downed Douglass 27-14 in a week nine wild card game.

Non League

Remington at Douglass

Who to watch:

Douglass

Dalton Hilyard, sr., RB-OLB

Joe Martin, jr., OL

Wade Morgan, jr., RB-MLB

Remington

Braden Scribner, sr., QB-LB

David Fasnacht, sr., RB-LB

Sam Entz, jr., TE-LB

Cesar Lopez, DL

What to know:

Remington was one of the most improved teams in the state from 2019 to 2020, finishing 4-6, 0-3 in Heart of America League play and 3-2 in Class 1A district play. Remington topped Salina Sacred Heart 56-16 for its first playoff win in years, but fell to Inman 50-7 in the second round.

Douglass went 3-4 last season, 1-3 in league play and 0-3 in district play. Douglass fell to Sterling 27-14 in a week nine wild card game.

Wheat State League 8-man

Peabody-Burns at Little River

Who to watch:

Little River

Braxton Lafferty, jr.

Kaden Schafer, sr.

Peabody-Burns

Noah Reynolds, sr.

Thomas Smith, sr.

What to know:

Peabody-Burns went 5-4 last season, 0-1 in Wheat State League play and 4-2 in Eight-Man II district play. Peabody-Burns lost to Central Plains 50-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

Little River went 11-2 last season, 4-1 in Wheat State League play and 4-1 in district play. Little River downed Wichita County 70-58 in the Eight-Man Division I finals.

Goessel at Canton-Galva

Who to watch:

Goessel

Grant Bryant, sr.

Kacen Smith, sr.

Jake Wiens, jr.

Canton-Galva

Tyson Struber, sr.

What to know:

Goessel went 5-4 last season, 1-2 in Wheat State League play and 2-1 in district play. The Bluebirds went three rounds into the Eight-Man I playoffs, losing to Hoxie 58-12 in the third round of the playoffs.

Canton-Galva went 11-1, 4-0 in WSL play and 5-0 in Eight-Man I district play. Canton-Galva lost to Madison-Hamilton in the third round of the playoffs 34-24.

Non League 8-man

Moundridge at Chase County

Who to watch:

Moundridge

Kase Ptacek, sr., RB-DB

Antony Everhart, sr., FB-LB

Joaquim Huff. so., FB-LB

Joseph Schrag, sr., TE-DL

What to know:

Moundridge went 4-5 last season, 3-2 in Eight-Man I district play. The Wildcats lost to LaCrosse 60-40 in the first round of the playoffs.

Chase County went 8-3, 4-1 in Eight-Man I district play. The Bulldogs fell to Little River 70-26 in the playoff quarterfinals.

Kansas Six-Man South

Burrton at Ashland

Who to watch:

Ashland

Britt Grigsby, so.

Landen McPhail, so.

Kale Harris, so.

What to know:

Burrton begins its second season in the six-man ranks, finishing the first year 2-3, 2-2 in South Division play. Burrton lost to Cheylin 67-0 in the first round of the playoffs.

Ashland went 5-1 last season, tying for the South Division at 4-0 and losing in the playoffs to Golden Plains 62-47.

