Area prep football: Week 1
All games 7 p.m. unless noted. Schedule subject to change without notice.
Central Kansas League
Smoky Valley at Halstead
Who to watch:
Smoky Valley
Trystan Stambaugh, jr., DL
Haven Lysell-Stewart, sr., TE-LB
Halstead
Chandler Drake, sr., RB-LB
Jackson Swift, sr., RB-LB
What to know: Halstead was 4-5 last season, getting edged by Cheney in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Dragons were 3-1 in CKL play and 2-3 in district play — claiming the fourth playoff spot out of the district. The Dragons were hit hard by graduation.
Smoky Valley was 3-6 last year, 1-2 in league play and 2-3 in district play. The Vikings fell to Riley County 55-16 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs.
Hesston at Haven
Who to watch:
Haven
Treyton Yoder, sr., DL
Keaton Loop, jr., LB
Hesston
Brayden Schilling, sr., WR-DB
Nick Arnold, sr., RB-TE-LB
Ryan Eilert, sr., RB-QB-LB
What to know:
Hesston is coming off a 4-5 season last year, 3-1 in CKL play and 1-4 in district play. Hesston fell to Hugoton in a week nine wild card game
Haven had a breakout year last season, finishing 8-3, 3-2 in CKL play and 3-1 in district play. The Wildcats fell to Kingman 42-21 in the first round of the Class 2A playoffs.
Heart of America League
Sedgwick at Sterling
Who to watch:
Sterling
Kaz Comley, sr., QB
Zach Surface, sr., FS-WR
Sedgwick
Lance Hoffsommer, sr., QB
Ryan Stucky, sr., WR-MLB
Blake Huebert, sr., WR-CB
Christian Brown, jr., RB-ILB
What to know:
Sedgwick was 8-2 last season, 3-0 in Heart of America League play and 5-1 in district play. The Cardinals have a number of weapons coming back, led by quarterback Lance Hoffsommer, one of the top passers in Class 1A last season. Sedgwick lost to Oakley 27-24 in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
Sterling went 3-7 last season, 0-3 in league play and 1-4 in district play. Sterling downed Douglass 27-14 in a week nine wild card game.
Non League
Remington at Douglass
Who to watch:
Douglass
Dalton Hilyard, sr., RB-OLB
Joe Martin, jr., OL
Wade Morgan, jr., RB-MLB
Remington
Braden Scribner, sr., QB-LB
David Fasnacht, sr., RB-LB
Sam Entz, jr., TE-LB
Cesar Lopez, DL
What to know:
Remington was one of the most improved teams in the state from 2019 to 2020, finishing 4-6, 0-3 in Heart of America League play and 3-2 in Class 1A district play. Remington topped Salina Sacred Heart 56-16 for its first playoff win in years, but fell to Inman 50-7 in the second round.
Douglass went 3-4 last season, 1-3 in league play and 0-3 in district play. Douglass fell to Sterling 27-14 in a week nine wild card game.
Wheat State League 8-man
Peabody-Burns at Little River
Who to watch:
Little River
Braxton Lafferty, jr.
Kaden Schafer, sr.
Peabody-Burns
Noah Reynolds, sr.
Thomas Smith, sr.
What to know:
Peabody-Burns went 5-4 last season, 0-1 in Wheat State League play and 4-2 in Eight-Man II district play. Peabody-Burns lost to Central Plains 50-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
Little River went 11-2 last season, 4-1 in Wheat State League play and 4-1 in district play. Little River downed Wichita County 70-58 in the Eight-Man Division I finals.
Goessel at Canton-Galva
Who to watch:
Goessel
Grant Bryant, sr.
Kacen Smith, sr.
Jake Wiens, jr.
Canton-Galva
Tyson Struber, sr.
What to know:
Goessel went 5-4 last season, 1-2 in Wheat State League play and 2-1 in district play. The Bluebirds went three rounds into the Eight-Man I playoffs, losing to Hoxie 58-12 in the third round of the playoffs.
Canton-Galva went 11-1, 4-0 in WSL play and 5-0 in Eight-Man I district play. Canton-Galva lost to Madison-Hamilton in the third round of the playoffs 34-24.
Non League 8-man
Moundridge at Chase County
Who to watch:
Moundridge
Kase Ptacek, sr., RB-DB
Antony Everhart, sr., FB-LB
Joaquim Huff. so., FB-LB
Joseph Schrag, sr., TE-DL
What to know:
Moundridge went 4-5 last season, 3-2 in Eight-Man I district play. The Wildcats lost to LaCrosse 60-40 in the first round of the playoffs.
Chase County went 8-3, 4-1 in Eight-Man I district play. The Bulldogs fell to Little River 70-26 in the playoff quarterfinals.
Kansas Six-Man South
Burrton at Ashland
Who to watch:
Ashland
Britt Grigsby, so.
Landen McPhail, so.
Kale Harris, so.
What to know:
Burrton begins its second season in the six-man ranks, finishing the first year 2-3, 2-2 in South Division play. Burrton lost to Cheylin 67-0 in the first round of the playoffs.
Ashland went 5-1 last season, tying for the South Division at 4-0 and losing in the playoffs to Golden Plains 62-47.
