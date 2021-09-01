Warrior volleyball team looks to finish rebuilding

ELBING — Berean Academy volleyball coach Kristin Wiebe called the Warriors’ last two seasons rebuilding seasons.

If the project has come to fruition, then Tuesday’s season opening double dual meet against Bennington was the break out party.

The Warriors won the Heart of America League meets, winning the first match 25-17, 25-14; and the second match 25-19, 25-21.

“Those are good wins for us,” Wiebe said. “We’ve had two rebuilding years. We came out right away and played like we weren’t rebuilding.”

In the second set of the second match, the Warriors held the lead, but Bennington rallied to tie 20-20. Berean countered to make a 5-1 run.

“That’s good for us,” Wiebe said. “We have to learn what it means to be down. We have to learn how to keep our composure. They are a good team and they weren’t going to quit. Bennington kept at it. I finally called a time out, but I really wanted us to figure it out.

“Leah Mullins did a really good job of hitting in the middle. She got some balls down. Our back row, our libero Alexa Timken, she did a superb job of moving around. Really, everyone played well.”

Berean hosts Classical School of Wichita at 5 p.m. Friday.

