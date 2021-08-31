New coach to lead Sedgwick cross country

Schedule

Sept. 2 @ Pretty Prairie Inv. 4 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Marion Inv. 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 HOAL @ Westar-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course, Hutchinson 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 State @ Wamego CC TBA

SEDGWICK — The Sedgwick Cardinal cross country teams will have a new coach leading them in 2021.

Amy Watkins begins her first season with the Cardinals.

She has been at Sedgwick for 22 years, coaching volleyball and scholar’s bowl; and sponsoring student council, CHAMPS and National Honor Society.

“This is a new year,” Watkins said. “We are looking to expand our team and work on getting better every meet.”

