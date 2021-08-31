State returnees to lead Remington cross country teams

Who to watch:

Senior Lucy Brown

Senior Alli Willour

Senior Ellie Van Zelfden

Coach’s pick for top opposition:

League — Boys: Berean Academy, Hutchinson Trinity. Girls: Berean Academy, Bennington, Remington.

Schedule

Sept. 2 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Wamego Inv. (Wamego CC) 9 a.m.

Sept. 16 @ Herington Inv. (Herington CC) 4 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Marion Inv. 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Eureka Inv. (Eureka CC) 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 14 HOAL @ Westar-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course, Hutchinson 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 State @ Wamego CC TBA

BRAINERD — The Remington High School cross country teams return five girls and two boys from state teams.

John Bumm returns for his second season as the Broncos coach. He is assisted by Kathryn Coleman.

The Remington girls won both the Heart of America League and Class 2A regional titles, taking second at state. The Bronco boys were fourth at league, second at regionals and 10th at state.

The Bronco girls are led by senior Lucy Brown, who placed 11th at state last year. Also back are state qualifiers seniors Ellie Van Zelfden and Allie Willour; and sophomores Macy Brown and Ava Klaassen.

Returning state qualifiers for the boys include sophomores Andrew Peters and Rex Wagner.

A top newcomer for the boys is freshman Calvin Gragg.

“It is a tale of two teams for us this year,” Bumm said. “The boys will be mostly new runners, with only Andrew Peters and Rex Wagner returning. On the girl’s side, we return five of our 2A Runner up squad from last year, including Lucy Brown (11th), Alli Willour (22nd), Ellie Van Zelfden (23rd), and Ava Klaassen (44th). The girls look to make another State appearance and challenge for a top-three spot.”

