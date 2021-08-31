Railer spikers split at Garden City tri

The Kansan

GARDEN CITY — The Newton High School volleyball team claimed a split in a triangular Tuesday at Garden City.

Newton topped host Garden City 21-25, 25-16, 25-21; but fell to fifth-ranked (KVA, Class 5A) Maize South 27-25, 25-14 in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play.

“Against Garden City we were hitting and serving the about two feet out of bounds,” Newton coach Jamie Dibbens said. “A lot of errors came in the first set until we started to settle in. Garden City plays very scrappy so to win against teams like that we need to control the ball well.”

Gracie Rains led the Railer attack against Garden City with 13 kills. Olivia Antonowich and Tegan Livesay each added six kills. Emma Rains had five kills. Antonowich served six aces. Abby Koontz had 25 digs, followed by Antonowich with 12, Gracie Rains with 11 and Livesay with 10. Elena Vandrweg set 20 assists.

“We had Maize South at game point, so the loss in the first set was pretty heartbreaking,” Dibbens said. “We had a really hard time getting any momentum going in the second set and the game got away from us.”

Gracie Rains had 11 kills against Maize South. Koontz had 20 digs, followed by Antonowich with 13. Vanderweg set 14 assists.

Newton is 4-2 and is off until 5 p.m. Sept. 9, when the Railers head east to face Independence.

“The girls have to trust the process and come to practice every day focused and ready to work,” Dibbens said. “These first six games have been more about learning our identity. The sky is the limit for this group.”