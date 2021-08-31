12 returnees to lead Railer runners

Who to watch:

Senior Kaden Anderson

Sophomore Izzy Sandoval

Coach’s pick for top opposition:

AV-CTL I — Maize, Maize South, Derby.

Non-League — Bishop Carroll, Goddard Eisenhower, Andover.

Schedule

Sept. 4 @ JK Classic, 4 Mile Creek Resort, Augusta 8 a.m.

Sept. 9 @ Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Wichita Southeast Inv., Cessna Activity Center 8 a.m.

Sept. 25 @ Rim Rock Classic, Rim Rock Farm, rural Lawrence TBA

Oct. 2 Newton Inv., Centennial Park 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 9 @ El Dorado Inv., Bluestem Point, El Dorado State Park 9 a.m.

Oct. 16 AV-CTL I @ Centennial Park 10 a.m.

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 State @ Rim Rock Farm TBA

With five girls and seven boys returning, the Newton High School cross country teams will look to try and return to league prominence and a return to state competition.

D.J. Bookout returns for his second season as the Railer coach. He is assisted by longtime assistant Michelle Bergquist.

The Railer boys were fifth at the AV-CTL I meet and fourth at Class 5A regionals, missing a state berth by three points.

The Railer girls were sixth at league and sixth at regionals.

Newton’s sole state qualifier was Luke Schmidt, who graduated.

“Both of our teams are looking great so far this season,” Bookout said. “We've been conditioning since June and we hope to have contenders at the state level both as teams and individuals. Our returning upperclassmen have been very focused this season, and we hope to build each other up into an even stronger team for next year.”

Returning letterwinners for the girls include senior Ella Mayes; juniors Aspen Schmidt, Elia Bergquist and Emily Torres; and sophomore Izzy Sandovol.

Returning for the boys are seniors Kaden Anderson, Alex Barnett, Clayton Kaufman and Caleb Koontz; juniors Nick Treaster and Drew Dillon; and sophomore Michael Southern.

Anderson was 17th at the boys’ league meet last season and 18th at regional. Sandoval was 22nd in the girls’ league meet and 24th at regionals.

Other team members include Simon Hodge, Jaymie Murray, Taylor Fair, Angelica Madrigal, Abi Secor, Shae Cook, Amina Sulejmani, Hannah Berger, Sam Salas, Landon Lunsford, Earl Mueller, Lucas Kaufman, Bailey Steinmetz, Pablo Gentil Garcia, Jacob Wurdeman, Wyatt Mayes, Max Antonowich, Cate Nembhard, Ian Fuller, Simon Secor, Luke Stenzel, Gabe Sanchez and Chris Sattler.

