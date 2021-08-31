Burrton spikers set to improve

Who to watch:

Senior McKinsie Hoopes

Coach’s pick for top opposition:

League — Pretty Prairie, Attica.

Non-League — St. John-Hudson, Moundridge.

Schedule

Aug. 28 @ Peabody-Burns Inv. TBA

Aug. 31 @ Halstead w/St. John-Hudson 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Skyline w/Central Christian

Sept. 11 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 14 @ Macksville w/St. John-Hudson, Stafford

Sept. 21 Pretty Prairie, South Barber

Sept. 28 @ Norwich Inv.

Oct. 2 @ Burrton Inv.

Oct. 12 @ Fairfield w/Attica

Oct. 16 HOPL @ Attica

Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA

Oct. 29-30 State @ White Auditorium, Emporia

BURRTON — With four starters and three other returning letterwinners returning, the Burrton High School volleyball team is again poised for improvement.

Burrton is coached by Kelli Zehr, in her 16th season. She is 137-362 in her 16 seasons at Burrton. She is assisted by Jordan Elliott.

Burrton was 7-23 last season, 0-9 in the Heart of the Plains League. Burrton fell in the second round of the Class 1A, Division II regionals.

Returning starters include McKinsie Hoopes (5-3, sr., S), Maci Dunlavy (5-7, sr., MH), Cassie Dunlavy (5-7, jr., MH) and Jazzy Roberts (5-3, jr., L).

Hoopes was an honorable mention All-HOPL selection last season.

Other returning letterwinners include Shelby Ryan (5-4, jr., S-DS), Malloree Matlack (5-8, so., H) and Icy Bailey (5-8, so., H).

Burrton will be bolstered by transfer Macy Boese (5-5, jr., DS) from Haven.

“We return several girls from last year’s season,” Zehr said. “We look to be competitive and hold our own attacking. We have picked up some height this year, so being a force at the net is going to be big for us. Our defense is something that has also improved. I look for these girls to be more successful and have that competitive edge to put us in the win column.”

