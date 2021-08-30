Sports briefs

The Kansan

VOLLEYBALL

Kansas Volleyball Association

Prep Rankings

Class 6A — 1. Blue Valley West, 2. Olathe Northwest, 3. Washburn Rural, 4. Blue Valley North, 5. Lawrence Free State, 6. Blue Valley Northwest, 7. Blue Valley, 8. Shawnee Mission Northwest, 9. Wichita Northwest, 10. Wichita East.

Class 5A — 1. St. Thomas Aquinas, 2. St. James Academy, 3. Lansing, 4. Spring Hill, 5. Maize South, 6. Mill Valley, 7. Bishop Carroll, 8. NEWTON, 9. Great Bend, 10. Topeka Seaman.

Class 4A — 1. Bishop Miege, 2. Andale, 3. McPherson, 4. Ottawa, 5. Circle, 6. Louisburg, 7. Clearwater, 8. Clay Center, 9. Nickerson, 10. Wamego.

Class 3A — 1. Smoky Valley, 2. Cheney, 3. Thomas More Prep-Marian, 4. Sabetha, 5. Nemaha Central, 6. Phillipsburg, 7. West Franklin, 8. Riverton, 9. Goodland, 10. Silver Lake.

Class 2A — 1. Heritage Christian, 2. Smith Center, 3. Garden Plain, 4. Wabaunsee, 5. Jefferson County North, 6. SEDGWICK, 7. Meade-Fowler, 8. Hillsboro, 9. St. Mary’s-Colgan, 10. Spearville.

Class 1A, Division I — 1. Central Plains, 2. Lebo, 3. Pretty Prairie, 4. St. John-Hudson, 5. Little River, 6. Jackson Heights, 7. Victoria, 8. Burlingame, 9. Kiowa County, 10. Thunder Ridge.

Class 1A, Division II — 1. Hanover, 2. Attica, 3. Hutchinson Central Christian, 4. Golden Plains, 5. St. Francis, 6. Wheatland-Grinnell, 7. Linn, 8. Dighton, 9. South Central, 10. Beloit St. John’s-Tipton Catholic.

CROSS COUNTRY

All-KCAC Pre-Season Teams

Women

Stephanie Martinez, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Horizon City, Texas, 1st (2020 KCAC finish)

Aubry Donley, Friends, jr., Lincoln, 2nd

Riley Hiebert, Saint Mary, fr., Eudora, 3rd

Alyssa Armendariz, Saint Mary, jr., Yorba Linda, Calif., 4th

Baylie Koonce, Saint Mary, fr., Parker, Colo., 5th

Reagan Hiebert, Saint Mary, fr., Eudora, 6th

Maddy Walter-Sherretts, Saint Mary, fr., Leavenworth, 7th

Maria Geesaman, York, jr., Greeley, Colo., 8th

Lexi Inscho, Saint Mary, sr., Wichita, 10th

Mallory Gallet, Saint Mary, so., Basehor, 11th

Grace Garrison, Friends, sr., Clearwater, 12th

Tabetha Deines, Kansas Wesleyan, sr., Salina, 13th

Caroline Giles, Friends, jr., Minneapolis, 14th

Emma Campbell, Saint Mary, jr., Tonganoxie, 15th

Elyse Boden, Bethany, so., Goessel, 18th

Abigail Sechrist, Tabor, sr., Hillsboro, 20th

Men

Luke Skinner, Saint Mary, sr., Montezuma, 1st

Johnathan Bowen, Saint Mary, sr., Wakefield, 2nd

Eric Vazquez, Saint Mary, sr., Great Bend, 3rd

Jared Stark, Saint Mary, sr., Augusta, 4th

Brendan Erwin, Saint Mary, sr., Fairfield, Calif., 5th

Dylan Stoltzfus, Saint Mary, fr., Wichita, 9th

Brayden Myers, Saint Mary, so., Basehor, 10th

Messi Elgin, Southwestern, sr., Mequon, Wis., 12th

Kaden Cooley, Saint Mary, fr., Olathe, 14th

AJ Bohon, Saint Mary, so., Gardner, 15th

Jazton Burnett, Saint Mary, so., Dothan, Ala., 16th

Austin O'Dwyer, Saint Mary, fr., Overland Park, 17th

Isaac Oquendo, Friends, so., Haysville, 18th

Arran Kearney, Bethel, so., Birkenhead, England, 20th

BC reports no new cases

Bethel College reported Saturday no new COVID-19 cases among its athletic teams.

Previously, the Harvey County Health Department reported a COVID cluster among the Bethel football team.

According to a statement released by the college, there are six confirmed active cases on campus, a positivity rate of less than 1.5 percent.

Bethel transitioned into Blue status (low risk, high alert) Saturday, the second lowest infectious disease status.

Blue status means masks are required indoors in groups of 10 or more if vaccinated. Masks are required indoors and outdoors if not vaccinated unless in an individual office or residence hall room. All classes will be held in person except for students in isolation or quarantine. Other criteria are listed at https://www.bethelks.edu/sites/default/files/2021-08/Infectious%20Disease%20Color%20Status_August%202021.pdf.

Railer golfers fifth

DERBY — The Newton High School girls’ golf team opened the season Monday at the Derby Invitational at the Derby Golf and Country Club, claiming a medal.

Goddard Eisenhower won the team title at 189, three strokes ahead of Maize. Campus and Hutchinson each shot 195. Newton was fifth at 213.

The tournament was just nine holes. Kinslea Jones of Maize was top medalist at 33, seven strokes ahead of Arkansas City’s Beanna Ruyle. Kayla Jensen of Eisenhower was third at 43.

Newton was led by Lindsey Warsnak, who finished seventh at 45.

Jaye Skinner shot a 55, followed by Ember Suter at 56, Cadence Altum at 57 and Madeline Duncan at 65.

Newton is off until Sept. 7, playing at the Salina Central Invitational at the Salina Municipal Golf Course.

Derby Inv.

Monday

Par 36, 2,456 yards

Team scores — Goddard Eisenhower 189, Maize 192, Hutchinson 195-55, Campus 195-57, Newton 213, Arkansas City 223.

Top 10 — 1. Kinslea Jones Mai. 33, 2. Beanna Ruyle AC 40, 3. Kayla Jensen GE 42, 4. Chloe Johnson Der. 43, 5. Hope Hilton And. 44, T5. Reaghan Martin Hut. 44, 7. Charlotte Kerbs Mai. 45, T7. Lindsey Warsnak New. 45, 9. Kiley Maier Cam. 46, 10. Alexis Elliott Cam. 47, T10. Meredith Russell GE 47.

Other Newton scores — T24. Jaye Skinner 55, T26. Ember Suter 56, T29. Cadence Altum 57, T35. Madeline Duncan 65.

Bethel men fall on road

CHICKASHA, Okla. — The Bethel College men’s soccer team fell on the road to the University of Arts & Sciences of Oklahoma 2-0 in non-conference play Monday afternoon in Chickasha.

The 3-0-1 Drovers scored both goals in the final eight minutes of the first half. Abdel Nait-Zerrad scored in the 38th minute, assisted by Angelo Leendertse. Andres Daza-Gomez scored 3:01 later with an assist from Matija Malenovic.

Bethel was outshot 19-17, 10-6 on target. Nathan Fitch had six saves for USAO. Colton Rothwell had eight saves for Bethel.

Bethel is 1-1 and plays at 7 p.m. Saturday in Atchison against Benedictine.

Bethel;0;0;—;0

USAO;2;0;—;2

1. US Abdel Nait-Zerrad (Angelo Leendertse) 37:46

2. US Andres Daza-Gomez (Matija Malenovic) 40:47

Total shots — BC 11-6—17, US 10-9—19. Shots on goal — BC 4-2—6, US 6-4—10. Saves — BC: Colton Rothwell (L) 4-4—8. US: Nathan Fitch (W) 4-2—6. Corner kicks — BC 3, US 9. Fouls — BC 10, US 23. Offside — BC 0, US 0. Cautions — BC: Juan Ignacio 53:25, Juan Pablo 69:17. US: Malenovic 45:47, Callum Shepherd 50:08, Jaycee Paras 68:08, Chun Scholte 75:06.