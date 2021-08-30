Sports briefs

GOLF

Wedgewood Senior Men

1. John Wilson, Ed Hodge, Jim Mendenhall, Leo Griffith -6.

2. Ron Bogle, Phil Considine, Ken Lieske, Dick Huska -4.

3. Dave Mason, Dennis Carter, Wally Anderson, Ed Graf -3.

CLOSET TO PIN — John Wilson. LONGEST PUTT — Dave Stallbaumer.

Bethel spikers split

The Bethel College volleyball team split a pair of matches Saturday in the home debut for the Threshers.

Bethel fell to Friends in five sets, but rebounded to down Bethany in three sets.

Bethel fell to Friends 23-25, 18-25, 25-12, 25-13, 15-11.

Mia Loganbill led the Threshers with 12 kills. Kaitlyn Shima set 14 assists, followed by Mia Roman with 12. Katey Wilhelm had nine digs and two aces.

For Friends, Cajia Allen and McKenzi Shurley each had eight kills. Raquel Gonzalez set 17 assists. Antonio Perier had nine digs.

Bethel topped Bethany 28-26, 25-22, 25-16. Loganbill had seven kills. Shima set 17 assists. Julie Wilhite served three aces. Wilhelm had 11 digs.

For Bethany, Corteney Noyes had seven kills. McKenzie Scott downed three blocks and set 19 assists. Brekken Anderson had 10 digs.

Bethel is 4-3 and is off until Sept. 10 and 11, when the Threshers play at the Peru State Classic.

Newton netters second in opener

SALINA — The Newton High School girls’ tennis team opened the season with a second-place finish Thursday at the Salina Singles Quadrangular.

Salina Central won with eight match wins, followed by Newton with seven, Salina South with six and Valley Center with three.

At first singles, Madelynn Hamm took second at 2-1. At second singles, Natalie Hershberger took third at 1-2. At third singles, Carli Franz took second at 2-1. At fourth singles, Haylie Ruth took second at 2-1.

Newton competes at 3 p.m. Thursday at the McPherson Invitational.

Hesston men claim win

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team downed the Bethany College junior varsity 6-0 Friday at Sieber Field in Hesston.

The Larks led 3-0 at the half.

Armando Ramirez scored three goals with an assist to lead the Larks. Lusanda Nyathi and Trenton Carlson each scored a goal with an assist. Ethan Presas added a goal. Ryusei Ogawa had two assists.

Aidan McGonigle had three saves in goal for Hesston in 50 minutes of play. Andrew Foltz finished the game with two saves.

Hesston is 2-0-1 and hosts the Tabor junior varsity at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

HC women fall to NEJC

STERLING, Colo. — The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to Northeastern (Colo.) Junior College Saturday in Sterling.

Scoring details were not reported.

Hesston is 0-3 and plays Tuesday at the Bethel junior varsity.

Lark spikers drop four

HESSTON — The Hesston College volleyball team dropped four matches in weekend play at Yost Center.

Hesston fell to the Ottawa junior varsity, Labette Community College, the Southwestern junior varsity and the Peru State junior varsity, all in three sets.

Hesston fell to Ottawa 25-20, 25-16, 25-20. Alyssa Espinoza had seven kills for Hesston. Taylor Thompson served three aces. Chyandra Teague set 17 assists. Alyssa Espinoza had 12 digs, followed by Samantha Espinoza with 11 and McKayla Long with 10.

Hesston fell to Labette 25-12, 25-16, 25-16. Thompson and Samantha Espinoza each had six kills. Alexis Zehr set eight assists. Thompson had 12 digs, followed by Alyssa Espinoza with 11.

Hesston fell to Southwestern 25-22, 25-20, 27-25. Stats were not reported.

Hesston fell to Peru State 25-19, 25-18, 25-18. Zehr had six kills, two aces and 11 assists. Long and Sadie Oesch each had 10 digs.

Hesston is 0-9 and hosts the Bethel JV at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Swather spikers fifth at CKL

LYONS — The Hesston High School volleyball team placed fifth at the Central Kansas League Pre-Season Tournament in Lyons.

Hesston was 2-2 in pool play, stopping Halstead 25-13, 25-13; and Larned 25-9, 25-5; before falling to Hillsboro 25-21, 25-9; and Lyons 25-17, 26-24.

In the consolation semifinals, Hesston downed Hoisington 25-20, 28-26. In the fifth-place match, Hesston downed Pratt 25-22, 25-18.

“We played very well at the start of the day, and played well in the first set against Hillsboro, but then we lost some energy as the day wore on,” Hesston coach Jason Peters said. “We struggled on serve receive in the middle of the day, which limited our hitting options and resulted in more errors. We finished the day with two good matches that were close throughout, and had enough mental toughness to come back from being down multiple times and win each of the bracket matches in two sets. Serving was a strength throughout the day, and the team ended the day with a strong hitting percentage overall. It was a good start to the season as we were able to see where we are at right now, and there should be more opportunities to continue to make progress with five matches this next week.”

Hesston hosts the Wichita Home School Defenders, Great Bend and Conway Springs Tuesday.

Hesston stats

Kills — Kendal Brueggen 34, Sophia Becker 33, Harley Ferralez 27, Addisyn Copeland 20, Katie Kueker 14, Anna Humphreys 13.

Assists — Humphreys 87, Ferralez 20.

Aces — Kueker 12, Brueggen 9, Copeland 8, Humphreys 7, Becker 6, Ferralez 3.

Blocks — Kueker 5, Humphreys 4, Ferralez 3, Copeland 3.

Digs — Brueggen 40, Ferralez 39, Humphreys 28, Becker 24, Kueker 22, Kylee Nelson 20, Brynn Johnston 18, Copeland 16.

Sedgwick second at Inman

INMAN — The Sedgwick Cardinals took second, while the Remington Broncos were third and the Moundridge Wildcats were fifth Saturday at the Inman Invitational.

Inman won the tourney at 5-0.

Sedgwick was 4-1, Remington was 3-2 and Moundridge was 1-4.

“We came away with a 1-4 record,” Moundridge coach Brooke Bumgarner said. “Unfortunately our record doesn't reflect our play and effort on the day. It was a tough day with some good competition. We were able to play 5 games which was a great start to the season.”

Moundridge was led by Kate Eichelberger with 44 kills, six blocks and 39 digs, followed by Aubree Durst with 38 kills and 32 digs. Aubree Durst served five aces. Emily Durst had 161 assists.

“I am excited to see how we grow and develop over the season because I have a feeling my girls will gain confidence and really rise to the challenges throughout the season,” Burgarner said.

Inman Invitational

Standings — Inman 5-0, Sedgwick 4-1, Remington 3-2, Hutchinson Central Christian 2-3, Moundridge 1-4, Cunningham 0-5.

Match results — Inman def. Central Christian 25-12, 25-23; Sedgwick def. Moundridge 25-22, 25-17; Inman def. Cunningham 25-8, 25-14; Remington def. Central Christian 25-17, 27-25; Sedgwick def. Cunningham 25-12, 25-6; Remington def. Moundridge 25-19, 15-25, 25-21; Inman def. Sedgwick 25-19, 25-23; Central Christian def. Moundridge 19-25, 25-11, 25-23; Inman def. Remington 25-15, 25-18; Central Christian def. Cunningham 25-9, 25-20; Sedgwick def. Remington 25-11, 25-14; Moundridge def. Cunningham 25-20, 25-8; Sedgwick def. Central Christian 25-15, 25-22; Inman def. Moundridge 24-26, 25-12, 25-10; Remington def. Cunningham 25-11, 25-11.