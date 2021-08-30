Railer coach reaches milestone

The Kansan

HUTCHINSON — Newton High School volleyball coach Jamie Dibbens posted her 500th career win after the Railers posted a 3-1 finish Saturday at the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Pre-Season Classic in Hutchinson.

Dibbens stands just 11 wins away from 500 for her 15 seasons at Newton.

Newton topped Goddard 25-13, 25-11; lost to Goddard Eisenhower 25-15, 25-22; beat Garden City 25-15, 23-25, 25-12; and downed Division I rival Derby 26-24, 25-23.

“We had a lot of great moments during the day,” Dibbens said. “Our players experienced everything today — a few wins, a loss, coming back from behind and maintaining a lead. I was happy with how today went. I don't think we should have lost to Eisenhower, but we will learn from it.”

Gracie Rains led the attack against Goddard with eight kills. Olivia Antonowich and Emma Rains each added three. Antonowich served four aces, while Tegan Livesay served three. Lana Mayfield downed three blocks. Gracie Rains had eight digs. Elena Vanderweg set nine assists.

Against Eisenhower, Gracie Rains had eight kills, while Antonowich had three. Antonowich served three aces, while Emma Rains served two. Livesay downed two blocks. Abby Koontz had 12 digs. Vanderweg set 11 assists.

Against Garden City, Gracie Rains had 11 kills and served two aces. Antonowich and Livesay each added five kills. Emma Rains downed two blocks. Koontz had 21 digs, followed by Antonowich with 12 and Gracie Rains with 10. Vanderweg set 12 assists, while Emma Rains set 11.

Against Derby, Gracie Rains had eight kills. Livesay had three kills. Antonowich served five aces, while Emma Rains and Livesay each served three aces. Koontz had six digs. Vanderweg set five assists.

“Our setters, Emma Rains and Elena Vanderweg, are getting more comfortable in their roles,” Dibbens said. “Olivia Antonowich and Abby Koontz are making some great defensive plays and Gracie Rains and Tegan Livesay are putting the ball down.”

Newton plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Garden City with fifth-ranked (KVA, Class 5A) Maize South.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com