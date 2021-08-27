Sports Calendar

August 28 through Sept. 5, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Aug. 28

PREP FOOTBALL — Newton, Valley Center @ McPherson jamboree 8 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ AV-CTL Pre-Season, Hutchinson 8 a.m.; Halstead, Hesston @ CKL Pre-Season, Lyons 9 a.m.; Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.; Burrton @ Peabody-Burns Inv. TBA.

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER — McPherson @ Newton 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Friends, Bethany @ Bethel 11 a.m.; Vernon, MCC-Blue River @ Hesston College 9 a.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston @ Northeastern (Colo.) JC (W 5 p.m.).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Hesston College @ Pratt CC Inv. TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Seattle 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Tulsa @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Colorado @ Sporting Kansas City 8 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus, ESPN+), Kansas City NWSL @ Chicago Red Stars 7 p.m. (Twitch).

Sunday, Aug. 29

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Seattle 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Tulsa @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 30

PREP GIRLS’ GOLF — Newton @ Derby Inv. (Derby G&CC) 3 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Oklahoma Sciences & Arts (M 2 p.m.).

Tuesday, Aug. 31

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton, Maize South @ Garden City 4 p.m.; Burrton, St. John-Hudson @ Halstead 4 p.m.; Conway Springs, Wichita Defenders @ Hesston 5 p.m.; Bennington @ Berean Academy 5 p.m.; Moundridge @ Ell-Saline 5 p.m.; Sedgwick @ Sterling 5 p.m.; Goessel, Lebo, Wichita Central Christian Academy @ Herington 6 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER - Newton @ Goddard 6 p.m., Elyria Christian @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Hesston @ Hillsboro Inv. 3 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel JV @ Hesston College 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Bethel (exhibition, W 7 p.m.), Tabor JV @ Hesston College (M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Kansas State vs. Stanford @ AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Fort Scott CC, Friends JV @ Hesston College 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 2

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Hutchinson Trinity @ Moundridge 5 p.m.; Sedgwick @ Leon-Bluestem 4 p.m.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Halstead, Berean Academy, Remington @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.; Hesston @ Smoky Valley Inv. (Lindsborg CC) 3:30 p.m.; Moundridge, Burrton @ Pretty Prairie Inv. (The Links) 4 p.m.; Goessel @ Abilene Inv. (Great Life Golf & Fitness) 4 p.m.

PREP BOYS SOCCER — Newton @ Goddard Eisenhower 6:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Newton @ McPherson Inv, 3 p.m.; Hesston @ Maize Inv. 3 p.m.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — Bethel @ McPherson 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Cleveland @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 3

PREP FOOTBALL — Newton @ Andover Central, Smoky Valley @ Halstead, Hesston @ Haven, Remington @ Douglass, Sedgwick @ Sterling, Moundridge @ Chase County, Goessel @ Canton-Galva, Peabody-Burns @ Little River, Burrton @ Ashland.

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER — Kansas City Christian @ Berean Academy 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Butler CC @ Hesston College 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Hesston College @ Hutchinson Twilight Inv., Fun Valley 8:30 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Arkansas 7:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Los Angeles FC 9 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus, Unimás).

Saturday, Sept. 4

PREP CROSS COUNTRY — Newton @ J.K. Classic, 4 Mile Creek Resort, Augusta 8 a.m.

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER — Heritage Christian @ Berean Academy noon.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL — South Dakota @ Kansas 7 p.m. (ESPN+).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Benedictine (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Arkansas 6:10 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 5

COLLEGE SOCCER — Kansas Wesleyan JV @ Hesston College (W 5 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Arkansas 2:10 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — NC Courage @ Kansas City NWSL 6:30 p.m. (Paramount+).

