Bullpup netters win Hesston Invitational

HESSTON — The McPherson High School girls’ tennis team opened the season by winning the Hesston Invitational I Thursday in Hesston and North Newton.

The Bullpups edged Buhler for the team title 27-22. Wichita Trinity Academy was third, followed by Smoky Valley in fourth.

Taylor Berger took third at first singles. Maggie Dobson took second at second singles.

McPherson swept the doubles competition. Patty Huerta and Perrin Schneider won at first doubles. Riggs Kuhn and Sydney Achilles won at second doubles.

McPherson hosts the McPherson Invitational Tuesday.

