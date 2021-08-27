Hesston Invitational I

The Kansan

Thursday

Team scores — McPherson 27, Buhler 22, Wichita Trinity Academy 21, Smoky Valley 15, Hesston 14, Wichita Collegiate 12, Abilene 7, Maize South 2.

First singles

Quarterfinals — Isabella Sebits WTA def. Logan Spencer SV 8-0, Casey Lehl Buh. def. Maddie Beswick Ab. 8-6, Gracie Dawes Hes. def. Alexa Davidson MS 8-6, Taylor Berger McP. def. Grace Lee WC 8-5. Semifinals — Championship: Sebits WTA def. Lehl Buh. 8-0, Dawes Hes. def. Berger McP. 8-6. Consolation: Spencer SV def. Beswick Ab. 8-6, Lee WC def. Davidson MS 8-2. Medal round — First: Sebits WTA def. Dawes Hes. 8-1. Third: Berger McP. def. Lehl Buh. 8-3. Fifth: Spencer SV def. Lee WC 8-1. Seventh: Beswick Ab. def. Davidson MS 8-3.

Second singles

Quarterfinals — Kendall Birney Buh. def. Dighton Tokoi Ab. 8-1, Yukimo Kada WC def. Bailey Todd MS 8-7 (7-2), Maddie Lancelot WTA def. Maggie Carlson Hes. 8-7 (7-1), Maddie Dobson McP. def. Kayla Norberg SV 8-4. Semifinals — Championship: Birney Buh. def. Kada WC 8-2, Dobson McP. def. Lancelot WTA 8-4. Consolation: Todd MS def. Tokoi Ab. 8-1, Carlson Hes def. Norberg SV 8-1. Medal round — First: Birney Buh. def. Dobson McP. 8-7 (7-3). Third: Kada WC def. Lancelot WTA 8-6. Fifth: Carlson Hes. def. Todd MS 8-0. Seventh: Norberg AV def. Tokoi Ab. 8-2.

First doubles

Quarterfinals — Huerta-Schneider McP. def. Sebastian-O’Conner MS 8-1, Dunne-Majors WTA def. Kramer-Friesen Hes. 8-2, Rauchholz-Ahlstedt SV def. Munds-Rai WC 8-2, Babcock-Frederick Buh. def. Johnson-Murray Ab. 8-3. Semifinals — Championship: Huerta-Schneider McP. def. Dunne-Majors WTA 8-4, Rauchholz-Ahlstedt SV def. Babcock-Frederick Buh. 8-6. Consolation: Kramer-Friesen Hes. def. Sebastian-O’Conner MS 8-4, Munds-Rai WC def. Johnson-Murray Ab. 8-7 (7-3). Medal round — First: Huerta-Schneider McP. def. Rauchholz-Ahlstedt SV 8-5. Third: Dunne-Majors WTA def. Babcock-Frederick Buh. 8-6. Fifth: Kramer-Friesen Hes. def. Munds-Rai WC 8-4. Seventh: Johnson-Murray Ab. def. Sebastian-O’Conner MS 8-6.

Second doubles

Quarterfinals — Achilles-Kuhn McP. def. Woody-Guillen Ab. 8-0, Gaskill-Adam SV def. Overman-Herrman WC 8-4, Torodov-Green WTA def. Bontrager-John Hes. 8-3, Nickel-Hamby Buh. def. Frank-Burk MS 8-3. Semifinals — Championship: Achilles-Kuhn McP. def. Gaskill-Adam SV 8-4, Nickel-Hamby Buh. def. Todorov-Green WTA 8-6. Consolation: Overman-Herrman WC def. Woody-Guillen Ab. 8-0, Bontrager-John Hes. def. Frank-Burk MS 8-3. Medal round — First: Achilles-Kuhn McP. def. Nickel-Hamby Buh. 8-1. Third: Gaskill-Adam SV def. Todorov-Green WTA 8-4. Fifth: Overman-Herrman WC def. Bontrager-John Hes. 8-3. Seventh: Woody-Guillen Ab. def. Frank-Burk MS 8-5.