Hesston volleyball squad seeks to rebound

Players to watch:

• Senior Harley Ferralez

• Junior Sophia Becker

Coach’s pick for top opponents:

CKL — Smoky Valley, Hillsboro, Nickerson.

Non-league — Garden Plain, Great Bend, Beloit, Rose Hill, Wichita Trinity

Academy, Cheney, Clearwater, Wamego, Clay Center.

Schedule:

Aug. 28 @ CKL Pre-Season @ Lyons 9 a.m.

Aug. 31 Conway Springs, Wichita Defenders 5 p.m.

Sept. 2 Kingman, Minneapolis 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Hillsboro w/Cheney 5 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Haven w/Lyons 5 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Garden Plain 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Halstead, Hoisington 5 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Wichita Trinity Academy 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Nickerson w/Larned 5 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Southeast of Saline w/Beloit, Hoisington 5 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Council Grove Inv. 8 a.m.

Oct. 12 @ Smoky Valley w/Pratt 5 p.m.

Oct. 16 @ Clearwater Inv. 9 a.m.

Oct. 19 @ Lyons w/TBA 5 p.m.

Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA

Oct. 29-30 State @ Hutchinson Sports Arena TBA

HESSTON — Last season was a rebuilding year for the Hesston High School volleyball team and coach Jason Peters is looking for the team to contend again for league and state honors.

Peters returns for his 17th season as the Swathers’ head coach. He is 416-184 at Hesston.

The Swathers were 15-16 last season, 4-5 in Central Kansas League play. Heston was 0-2 at the CKL Pre-Season Tournament, 1-2 at the Council Grove Invitational and 2-1 at the Clearwater Invitational. Hesston lost in the Class 3A sub-state semifinals to Smoky Valley, which finished second at state.

“The 2021 Swather Volleyball team returns a good core of players from the 2020 team that consisted of mostly new players to the varsity level,” Peters said. “In addition to the returning players, the team also includes a strong JV group and a large and talented incoming freshman class. We should have good competition for the spots on our varsity and JV teams this year, and there is a lot of potential for another successful season and for the team to continue the high expectations set in previous years.”

Seven letterwinners return for Hesston:

Harley Ferralez (sr., 5-5, Hitter/DS/S, 32 aces, 245 digs, 210 good serve receptions, 168 kills, 312 assists, 2020 CKL Second Team All-League, 2019 CKL Honorable Mention), Brynn Johnston (sr., 5-7, DS, 81 good serve receptions, 64 digs), Katie Kueker (sr., 5-11, MH, 40 aces, 90 kills, 31 blocks, 45 digs), Caryn Yoder (sr., 5-3, DS, 247 digs, 243 good serve receptions, 30 aces), Sophia Becker (jr., 5-10, OH, 183 kills, 38 aces, 58 digs, 2020 All-CKL Honorable Mention), Addisyn Copeland (jr., 5-10, RS/MH hitter, 35 blocks, 73 kills) and Anna Humphreys (jr., 5-7, Setter, 274 assists, 45 aces, 149 digs, 85 good serve receptions).

