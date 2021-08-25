Sports briefs

CROSS COUNTRY

KCAC Pre-Season Poll

Women

1. Saint Mary 132 pts. (11 first-place votes)

2. Friends 120

3. Kansas Wesleyan 114 (1)

4. Tabor 98

5. York 95

6. Bethany 73

7. Bethel 69

8. Southwestern 67

9. McPherson 49

10. Sterling 47

11. Ottawa 40

12. Avila 19

13. Oklahoma Wesleyan 15

Men

1. Saint Mary 132 (11)

2. Friends 122 (1)

3. Tabor 103

4. Kansas Wesleyan 100

T5. McPherson 73

T5. Ottawa 73

7. Southwestern 72

8. Bethel 70

9. Bethany 61

10. York 60

11. Avila 25

12. Sterling 24

13. Oklahoma Wesleyan 21

Note to area coaches and administrators

The Kansan has sent out pre-season surveys to all of the area athletic directors.

We need them back as we are starting our pre-season coverage.

If for some reason, you did not receive a survey, e-mail mschnabel@thekansan.com.

Goessel fall preview set

GOESSEL — The Goessel Junior/Senior High School Fall Sports Preview Night will begin at 5 p.m. Friday.

A meal that includes sloppy joes, chips, a pickle, cookie and a drink will be served from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

The junior high volleyball team will scrimmage at 5 p.m., followed by the high school team at 6:15 p.m. The junior high football team will scrimmage at 7 p.m., followed by team introductions at 7:30 p.m., and the high school football scrimmage at 7:40 p.m.

Bethel men stop OCU

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Bethel College men’s soccer team opened the season on the road with a 3-1 win over Oklahoma City University in non-league play.

Bethel led 1-0 at the half.

Tomas Roman scored a goal with an assist for the Threshers. Juan Pablo and Newton native Jose Rojas each added a goal.

Bethel was outshot 21-10, 8-7 on goal. Colton Rothwell had six saves in goal for the win. Danilo Vilani had four saves for OCU.

Tommaso Belli scored for the 1-1 Stars.

Bethel returns to Oklahoma at 7:30 p.m. Monday, facing the University of Arts and Sciences in Chickasha.

Bethel;1;2;—;3

Okla.City;0;1; —;1

1. BC Tomas Roman (unassisted) 35:51

2. BC Juan Pablo (unassisted) 53:44

3. OC Tommaso Belli (unassisted) 57:25

4. BC Jose Rojas (Roman) 67:29

Total shots — BC 5-5—10, OCU 10-11—21. Shots on goal — BC 4-3—7, OCU 4-4—8. Saves — BC: Colton Rothwell (W) 4-3—7. OCU: Danilo Vilani (L) 3-1—4. Corner kicks — BC 3, OCU 5. Fouls — BC 14, OCU 12. Offside — BC 6, OCU 3. Cautions — BC: Juan Ignacio 48:13, Rojas 59:25, Muhammed Jammeh 65:35, Tomas White 75:16. OCU: Belli 24:02, Wyatt Long 31:37.

HC men blank Southwestern

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team downed the Southwestern College junior varsity 2-0 Tuesday at Sieber Field.

Armando Ramirez and Abwe Abandelwa each scored a goal for the Larks. Ramirez scored on a penalty kick. Both goals came in a seven-minute span late in the first half.

Aidan McGonagle had six saves in goal for the clean-sheet win.

Hesston is 1-0-1 and hosts the Bethany junior varsity at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Lark women fall at home

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s soccer team fell to the Southwestern College 2-0 Tuesday in Hesston.

Both goals were scored in the first half.

Hesston was outshot 11-7 on goal.

Katie Robeck had nine saves for Hesston.

The Larks are 0-2 and play at noon Saturday at Northeast Junior College in Sterling, Colo.

Thunder re-signs Fournier

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team re-signed veteran forward Stefan Fournier for the 2021-22 season.

Fournier begins his ninth season as a professional. He spent the last 2 1/2 seasons with Wichita.

In 365 professional games, Fournier scored 91 goals with 76 assists. He has played 145 games with Wichita, scoring 63 goals with 50 assists. He played his first professional playoff game last season.

During his career, Fournier has played with five different American Hockey League teams and five different ECHL teams.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com