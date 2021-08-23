Sports briefs

The Kansan

HC spikers 0-4 in opener

BEATRICE, Neb. — The Hesston College volleyball team opened the season with four losses Friday and Saturday at the RPK Invitational in Beatrice.

Hesston fell to Cloud County Community College in three sets, 25-9, 25-16, 25-19; Marshalltown Community College in three sets, 25-22, 25-13, 25-10; Colby College in three sets, 25-9, 25-9, 25-15; and host Southeast in four sets, 25-11, 20-25, 25-19, 25-4.

Against Cloud County, Taylor Thompson had six kills. Alexis Zehr set 10 assists. McKayla Long had 10 digs.

Against Marshalltown, Thompson and Samantha Espinoza each had six kills. Long served four aces. Zehr set 10 assists. Thompson had 11 digs, while Long had 10.

Thompson had six kills. Chyandra Teague served nine assists. Thompson and Espinoza each had 12 digs.

Stats from the Southeast match were not reported.

Hesston opens Jayhawk Conference play at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Allen County Community College.

Hesston men tie in opener

HESSTON — The Hesston College men’s soccer team opened the season with a 2-2 overtime tie against Metropolitan Community College-Blue River Saturday at Sieber Field in Hesston.

All four goals came in the first half. MCC jumped out 2-0 on an own goal and a goal by Bradyn McIntyre. Hesston came back with a goal by Treston Carlson, assisted by Ryusei Ogawa; and a goal by Sam Ostergren, assisted by Adrian Muhabuki.

Hesston outshot MCC 9-7. Aiden McGonagle had seven saves for Hesston. Sam McClure had nine saves for Metropolitan.

Hesston hosts the Southwestern junior varsity at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lark women drop opener

HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s soccer team opened the season with a 2-1 loss to Metropolitan Community College-Blue River Saturday at Sieber Field.

All three goals came in the second half. MCC took the lead with goals by Aliyah Ayala and Jaritza Reynaga. Hesston scored in the 89th minute.

Hesston was outshot 7-5. Katie Robeck had seven saves for Hesston.

The Larks hosts the Southwestern junior varsity at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Wind Surge sweeps weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wichita Wind Surge ended the weekend by winning three games against the Springfield Cardinals.

Wichita won 6-4 Friday, 2-0 Saturday and 11-7 Sunday.

In Friday’s game, Leobaldo Cabrera hit a solo home run and finished the game with two RBIs. Mitchell Osnowitz (1-2) struck out three in the win. Jordan Gore struck out three for the save.

In Saturday’s game, three Wichita pitchers combined on a five-hit shutout. Jordan Balazovic pitched six innings, striking out six. Adam Lau (3-0) pitched two innings for the win, striking out two. Erik Manoah Jr. finished the game for the save.

Austin Martin and Andrew Bechtold each drove in a run for Wichita.

In Sunday’s game, Trey Cabbage finished three for four hitting, including a three-run home run. Cabbage finished with six RBIs. Martin and B.J. Boyd each drove in two runs.

Chris Vallimont (5-5) struck out four in five innings for the win. Kody Funderburk struck out two in the save.

Wichita finishes the six-game series against Springfield 5-1.

Wichita improves to 57-39, leading Tulsa by five games in the Double-A Central League, North Division.

After two weeks on the road, Wichita hosts Tulsa for five games beginning at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.

Friday’s game

Wichita;002;120;100;—;6;12;1

Springfield;111;100;000;—;4;8;2

Sand, Osnowitz (W, 1-2) 3, Sisk 5, Gore (S, 2) 8 and Morales; Black (L, 0-2), Thompson 5, Pacheco 9 and Herrera. HR — W: Cabrera (7). S: Herrera (14). Time — 3:46. Attendance — 5,675.

Saturday’s game

Wichita;000;000;011;—;2;4;0

Springfield;000;000;000;—;0;5;1

Balazovic, Lau (W, 3-0) 7, Manoah Jr. (S, 1) 9 and C.Hamilton; Robles, Santos (L, 5-4), Bosiokovic 8 and Herrera. Time — 2:44. Attendance — 4,548.

Sunday’s game

Wichita;003;033;002;—;11;11;2

Springfield;200;030;110;—;7;10;3

Vallimont (W, 5-5), Phillips 6, Ja.Garcia 7, Funderburk (S, 1) and Morales; Roach (L, 5-9), Leahy 6, G.Williams 7, Pacheco 9 and Raposo. HR — W: Cabbage (14). S: Plummer 2 (12, 13), Redmond (2). Time — 3:32. Attendance — 3,235.