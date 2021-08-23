Bethel spikers 2-2 at KCAC Fall Fling

HUTCHINSON — The Bethel College volleyball team opened the Adriana Leake era with a 2-2 finish at the KCAC Fall Fling at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

Friday, Bethel fell to Oklahoma Panhandle State in three sets, but beat Peru State in four sets. Saturday, Bethel downed the University of the Southwest in five sets and lost to Hasting College in four sets.

Bethel lost to Panhandle State 25-17, 25-18, 25-15.

Olivia Cunningham led the Aggies with seven kills, followed by Eduarda Souza with six and Alanys Ruiz with five. Avery Turner served three aces. Keera Parks downed three blocks. Lesly Galarza set 16 assists, followed by Celenia De Leon Toribio with 12. Ashley Sanchez had six digs.

For Bethel, freshman Madelyn Baxter had 10 kills in her college debut. Mia Loganbill had eight kills. Another newcomer, freshman Mia Roman, set 20 assists and had 10 digs. Katey Wilhelm also had 10 digs.

Bethel downed Peru State 25-21, 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, snapping a four-match losing streak.

Loganbill had 16 kills. Kaitlyn Shima had eight kills. Jordan Boone and Harlie Hunton each downed four blocks. Roman set 18 assists, followed by Shima with 16. Wilhelm had 23 digs, followed by Meghan Brockmeier with 10.

For Peru State, Michelle Beer had nine kills. Jaddy Duarte served four aces. Cassie Davis and Hannia Rios each set 17 assists. Cheyenne Birkle had 10 digs.

Bethel beat University of the Southwest 26-24, 25-20, 23-25, 15-25, 15-6. Bethel won back-to-back matches since Oct. 19, 2019.

Loganbill and freshman Bailee Alexander each had nine kills. Freshman Jordan Boone had eight kills. Hunton served four aces. Shima downed four blocks, followed by Boone with three. Shima set 24 assists, followed by Roman with 14. Wilhelm had 18 digs.

For Southwest, Alexia Esparza and Isabella Molina each had 11 kills. Samantha Dreibelbis had 10 kills. Gabriela Tapia served six aces and set 17 assists. Alissa Mancera set 14 assists. Autumn Lopez had 11 digs.

Bethel fell to Hastings 25-14, 16-25, 25-16, 25-8.

Hastings was led by Emily Krolikowski with 13 kills. Makenna Asher set 20 assists. Ireland Currey had 10 digs. Ava Lovitt and Jaisee Stinson each served three aces. Amani Monroe downed five blocks.

Loganbill led Bethel with eight kills. Shima set 13 assists, followed by Roman with 11. Wilhelm had 18 digs. Boone downed four blocks.

Bethel plays at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Central Christian College in McPherson. A win over Central would match last year’s win total.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com