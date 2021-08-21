McIver pulls away for Sand Creek, APT titles

Brandon McIver will be heading off to the PGA Q School shortly, trying to earn a spot on the PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour.

He will come in with some momentum after winning the second All Pro Tour Sand Creek Championships, which ended Friday at Sand Creek Station.

McIver finished the tournament with a five-under par 67 in the final round and a 20-under 268 for four rounds.

“I played really well today,” McIver said. “It played really tough today because of the wind. It took a couple of holes to get comfortable to be sure. I was a little squirrely off the first few tees. Once the wind switched to off my right, I started swinging a little better. That was important for me. Heading into the back nine, 10 and 11 were tough, but those holes switched to down. If you play them well, you’re going to have a chance.”

McIver bogeyed 10, but birdies on 11, 12, 15 and 16 put him firmly in the lead.

“You’re one bad shot away from making a (bad) number,” McIver said. “Like I said yesterday, my priority was to drive it well on those downwind holes and give yourself opportunities. The greens are pretty receptive and roll great.”

In addition to the tournament title, McIver’s $22,500 prize put him first on the APT money list at $75,012.75. McIver passed former Kapaun-Mt. Carmel golfer and Wichita native Sam Stevens, who finishes second at $71,204.96.

Stevens, who was the defending champion in the tournament, finished tied for 10th with a 12-under 276. Stevens already qualified for the Korn Ferry Tour.

“If so, that’s just a bonus,” McIver said of the tour title. “It’s nice to have momentum up to this point. I want to get to Q School and just improve.”

It was McIver’s second win on the APT Tour this season and his fourth lifetime APT win.

Qualifying rounds of Q School begin Aug. 25.

“The first stage is in Houston,” McIver said. “I just want to chip away. They’re just four-round events. You have to play your best for four days. It’s kind of a cut throat deal. You just have to play well.”

Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio finished second in the tourney at 272. Jack Thompson of Adelaide, Australia, Marcos Montenegro of Buenos Aires and Michael Perras of Pasadena, Texas all tied for third at 274.

Meissner and Tyson Reeder of Edmond, Okla., tied for the low score of the final round at 66.

APT Sand Creek Championships

Final round

Friday

Sand Creek Station

Par 72, 7,339 yards

1. Brandon McIver, Billings, MT 68-65-68-67—268

2. Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio, TX 68-66-72-66—272

T3. Jack Thompson, Adelaide, Australia 67-68-72-67—274

T3. Marcos Montenegro, Buenos Aires, Argentina 71-67-66-70—274

T3. Michael Perras, Pasadena, TX 66-69-65-74—274

T6. Tyson Reeder, Edmond, OK 68-71-70-66—275

T6. Sam Lee, Fiji 72-65-71-67—275

T6. Myles Creighton, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 67-68-70-70—275

T6. Andrew Presley, Ft. Worth, TX 64-67-70-74—275

T10. Peyton Wilhoit, North Little Rock, AR 71-65-72-68—276

T10. Sam Stevens, Fort Worth, TX 69-69-70-68—276

T12. Zach James, Whitesboro, TX 72-66-70-69—277

T12. Brian Dwyer, Southlake, TX 68-70-70-69—277

T12. Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City, OK 68-69-67-73—277

T12. Jeff Wibawa, Houston, TX 67-70-67-73—277

T16. Grant Schroeder, Montgomery, TX 70-68-70-70—278

T16. Chris Naegel, Wildwood, MO 70-71-66-71—278

T18. Jeff Burton, Scottsdale, AZ 67-72-70-70—279

T18. Jacob Solomon, Auburn, AL 69-72-68-70—279

T18. Wells Padgett, Wichita, KS 70-68-70-71—279

T18. Gage Ihrig, Goodland, KS 66-74-67-72—279

T18. Brendon Jelley, Tulsa, OK 65-70-71-73—279

23. Zach Bauchou, Forest, VA 72-69-69-70—280

T24. Taylor Bibbs, Dallas, TX 68-72-69-72—281

T24. Bobby Hudson, Dallas, TX 67-71-71-72—281

T24. Rob Hudson, Dallas, TX 67-69-73-72—281

T24. Charlie Hillier, New Zealand 70-70-70-71—281

T24. Garrett May, Carrollton, TX 71-70-67-73—281

T24. Ryan Wallen, Blaine, WA 74-66-68-73—281

T30. Callum McNeill, Hockley, TX 70-69-70-73—282

T30. Austin Jordan, Benbrook, TX 65-70-73-74—282

T30. Jack Ireland, The Woodlands, TX 68-72-69-73—282

T30. Dan Erickson, Berthoud, CO 71-69-70-72—282

T30. John Hill, San Antonio, Tx 70-69-74-69—282

T35. Steven Kupcho, Westminster, CO 70-71-69-73—283

T35. Jake McCrory, Deer Park, TX 70-70-72-71—283

T37. Matt Echelmeier, Columbia, MO 71-69-69-75—284

T37. Trent Whitekiller, Sallisaw, OK 69-72-70-73—284

T37. Noah Hofman, McCook, NE 70-70-71-73—284

T40. Brandon Smith, Frisco, TX 69-71-73-72—285

T40. Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, OK 71-70-73-71—285

T42. Chris Korte, Littleton, CO 71-70-70-75—286

T42. Blaine Hale, Dallas, TX 72-68-73-73—286

T42. David Laskin, Gilbert, AZ 71-70-73-72—286

T42. Cooper Dossey, Austin, TX 72-69-73-72—286

T42. Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong 68-71-76-71—286

T47. William Buhl, Fayetteville, AR 70-70-73-74—287

T47. Riley Casey, Abilene, TX 71-69-75-72—287

49. Jake Hendrix, Austin, TX 71-68-77-73—289

50. David Micheluzzi, Melbourne, Australia 68-72-73-77—290

