Sports Calendar

August 21 through 29, All times Central

Saturday, Aug. 21

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ KCAC Pre-Season Classic, Hutchinson Sports Arena (vs. University of the Southwest (N.M.) 11 a.m., Hastings 3 p.m.).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Metropolitan CC-Blue River @ Hesston College (W 4 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago Cubs 1:20 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Minnesota United 2:30 p.m. (ESPN), Kansas City NWSL @ NC Courage 6 p.m. (Paramount+).

Sunday, Aug. 22

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago Cubs 1:20 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 5:05 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 23

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Houston 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, Aug. 24

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Hesston College @ Seminole State 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethel @ Oklahoma City (M 2 p.m.); Southwestern @ Hesston College (exhibition, W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Houston 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 25

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ Central Christian 7 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Houston 1:10 p.m. (YouTube TV), Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Racing Louisville @ Kansas City NWSL 7 p.m. (Paramount+).

Thursday, Aug. 26

PREP GIRLS’ TENNIS — Newton @ Salina Central Inv. 3 p.m.; Hesston Inv. I 3 p.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Seattle 9:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 27

PREP FOOTBALL — Halstead, Hesston, Garden Plain @ Conway Springs jamboree 7 p.m.

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER — Wichita Warriors @ Berean Academy 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Ottawa JV, Southwestern JV @ Hesston College 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Bethany @ Hesston College (M 7:30 p.m., exhibition)

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Seattle 9:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Tulsa @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL (exhibition) — Minnesota @ Kansas City 7 p.m. (NFL Network).

Saturday, Aug. 28

PREP FOOTBALL — Newton, Valley Center @ McPherson jamboree 8 a.m.

PREP VOLLEYBALL — Newton @ AV-CTL Pre-Season, Hutchinson 8 a.m.; Halstead, Hesston @ CKL Pre-Season, Lyons 9 a.m.; Moundridge, Remington, Sedgwick @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.; Burrton @ Peabody-Burns Inv. TBA.

PREP BOYS’ SOCCER — McPherson @ Newton 1 p.m.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Friends, Bethany @ Bethel 11 a.m.; Vernon, MCC-Blue River @ Hesston College 9 a.m.

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston @ Northeastern (Colo.) JC (W 5 p.m.).

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY — Hesston College @ Pratt CC Inv. TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Seattle 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Tulsa @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Colorado @ Sporting Kansas City 8 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus, ESPN+), Kansas City NWSL @ Chicago Red Stars 7 p.m. (Twitch).

Sunday, Aug. 29

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Seattle 3:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Tulsa @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

