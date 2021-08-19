Sports briefs

The Kansan

NBC All-America Team

WICHITA — Below is the 2021 National Baseball Congress All-America Team:

P Nathan Medrano, Lonestar Baseball Club

P Justin Eckhardt, Santa Barbara Foresters

P Ben Abram, Santa Barbara Foresters

P Jarrett Seaton, Great Bend Bat Cats

C Dylan Leach, Santa Barbara Foresters

1B Max Puls, Lonestar Baseball Club

2B Jordan Ardoin, Hutchinson Monarchs

3B Charlie Lawson, Seattle Studs

SS Seth Stephenson, Santa Barbara Foresters

OF Ryan Koval, Cheney Diamond Dawgs

OF Jaxson Syring, Cheney Diamond Dawgs

OF Josh Stinson, Santa Barbara Foresters

U Nolan Riley-*, Great Bend Bat Cats

DH Jonas Kim, Seattle Studs

*-played regular season with Newton Rebels

Manager of the year — Aaron Smith, Lonestar Baseball Club

Wind Surge stops Cards

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Wichita Wind Surge only outhit the Springfield Cardinals 11-9, but claimed a 7-1 win Wednesday night in Double-A Central League play at Hammond Stadium.

Leobaldo Cabrera went two for four for Wichita with a home run and three RBIs. D.J. Burt went three for four with an RBI. Jermaine Palacios went two for five with an RBI.

Brendan Donovan went three for four for Springfield. Malcom Nunez drove in a run.

Tyler Beck (1-1) tossed six shutout innings for the Wind Surge, allowing five hits, two walks and six strikeouts. Kevin McGovern (1-2) threw five innings for the loss, striking out five.

The series runs through Sunday.

Wichita;000;220;030;—;7;11;0

Springfield;000;000;010;—;1;9;2

Beck (W, 1-1), Sammons 7, Ja.Garcia 8, Gore 9 and Williams, C.Hamilton 8; McGovern (L, 1-2), Leahy 6 and Herrera. HR — W: Cabrera (5). Time — 2:48. Attendance — 2,085.