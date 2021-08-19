Presley maintains Sand Creek Classic lead

The Kansan

Presley was still in the building, or at least still in the lead, after the second round of the All Pro Tour Sand Creek Championship Wednesday at Sand Creek Station.

Former Louisiana State and Texas Christian golfer Andrew Presley from Fort Worth shot a 67 Wednesday, for a two-day total of 131.

Presley holds a two-stroke lead over Billings, Mont., natvie Brandon McIver.

McIver, a former University of Oregon golfer, shot a seven-under par 65 in his second round, tying for the low round of the day with Peyton Wilhoit of North Little Rock, Ark., and Sam Lee of Fiji.

McIver moved up 11 spots on the leaderboard, while Wilhoit moved up 38 spots to tie for ninth. Lee moved up 54 spots to tie for 11th.

McIver is second on the APT Tour’s money list behind Sam Stevens. McIver’s only missed one APT cut this season. He has a win at the United Way Charity Classic earlier this season in Fort Smith, Ark. He has a second-place finish at the Southwest Kansas Pro-Am in Garden City.

Mitchell Meissner of San Antonio is third at 134. Meissner finished Wednesday with a 66, moving up 10 spots.

Five players are tied for fourth at 135.

The sole Kansan who made the cut is Wichita State grad and former Railer champion Gage Ihrig of Goodland, who is tied for 28th at 140.

The field has been cut to 50 players at three-under par or better for play Thursday and Friday.

APT Sand Creek Championship

Sand Creek Station

Par 72, 7,339 yards

Second round

1. Andrew Presley, Ft. Worth 64-67—131

2. Brandon McIver, Billings, MT 68-65—133

3. Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio 68-66—134

T4. Austin Jordan, Benbrook, TX 65-70—135

T4. Jack Thompson, Adelaide, Australia 67-68—135

T4. Michael Perras, Pasadena, TX 66-69—135

T4. Myles Creighton, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 67-68—135

T4. Brendon Jelley, Tulsa, OK 65-70—135

T9. Rob Hudson, Dallas 67-69—136

T9. Peyton Wilhoit, North Little Rock, AR 71-65—136

T11. Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City 68-69—137

T11. Jeff Wibawa, Houston 67-70—137

T11. Sam Lee, Fiji 72-65—137

T14. Bobby Hudson, Dallas 67-71—138

T14. Wells Padgett, Wichita 70-68—138

T14. Zach James, Whitesboro, TX 72-66—138

T14. Marcos Montenegro, Buenos Aires 71-67—138

T14. Sam Stevens, Fort Worth 69-69—138

T14. Brian Dwyer, Southlake, TX 68-70—138

T14. Grant Schroeder, Montgomery, TX 70-68—138

T21. Tyson Reeder, Edmond, OK 68-71—139

T21. John Hill, San Antonio 70-69—139

T21. Callum McNeill, Hockley, TX 70-69—139

T21. Jeff Burton, Scottsdale, AZ 67-72—139

T21. Jake Hendrix, Austin 71-68—139

T21. Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong 68-71—139

T27. William Buhl, Fayetteville, AR 70-70—140

T27. Jake McCrory, Deer Park, TX 70-70—140

T27. Taylor Bibbs, Dallas 68-72—140

T27. Blaine Hale, Dallas 72-68—140

T27. Matt Echelmeier, Columbia, MO 71-69—140

T27. Ryan Wallen, Blaine, WA 74-66—140

T27. Noah Hofman, McCook, NE 70-70—140

T27. Riley Casey, Abilene, TX 71-69—140

T27. David Micheluzzi, Melbourne, Australia 68-72—140

T27. Gage Ihrig, Goodland 66-74—140

T27. Brandon Smith, Frisco, TX 69-71—140

T27. Dan Erickson, Berthoud, CO 71-69—140

T27. Charlie Hillier, New Zealand 70-70—140

T27. Jack Ireland, The Woodlands, TX 68-72—140

T41. Garrett May, Carrollton, TX 71-70—141

T41. Zach Bauchou, Forest, VA 72-69—141

T41. Jacob Solomon, Auburn, AL 69-72—141

T41. Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, OK 71-70—141

T41. Cooper Dossey, Austin 72-69—141

T41. Chris Naegel, Wildwood, MO 70-71—141

T41. Steven Kupcho, Westminster, CO 70-71—141

T41. Trent Whitekiller, Sallisaw, OK 69-72—141

T41. Chris Korte, Littleton, CO 71-70—141

T41. David Laskin, Gilbert, AZ 71-70—141

Missed cut

Luke Gannon, Mahomet, IL -2; Derek Oland, Plano, TX -2; Blake Trimble, Houston -2; Shotaro Ban, Las Vegas -2; Charlie Dubiel, Hobe Sound, FL -2; Ryan Grider, Lewisville, TX -2; Andrew Wyatt, Tulsa, OK -2; Cam Toombs, Breckenridge, TX -2; Josh Radcliff, Grapevine, TX -2; Martin Flores, Frisco, TX -2; Ben Albin, Dallas -2; Craig Van Horn, Shawnee, OK -2; AJ Ott, Fort Collins, CO -1; Kyle Pritchard, Castroville, TX -1; Jesse Bratz, Colleyville, TX -1; David Snyder, McAllen, TX -1; Hunter Epson, Long Beach, CA -1; Tanner Napier, Paris, TX -1; Jonathon Welch, League City, TX -1; Lloyd Go, Fontana, CA -1; Jackson Markham, Dallas -1; Brad Dalke, Edmond, OK -1; Miguel Delgado, Novato, CA -1; Thomas Lehman, Scottsdale, AZ -1; Rylee Reinertson, Norman, OK E; Drew Shepherd, Hinsdale, IL E; Kade Stewart, Tomball, TX E; Tavin Dugan, Wamego E; Ben Rebne, Rossville, GA E; Ben Hadden, Shawnee E; Joseph Totah, Palestine, TX E; Karsten Green, Midlothian, TX E; Preston Stanley, Katy, TX +1; Hayden Wood, Edmond, OK +1; Grant Bennett, Lewisville, TX +1; Austin Fox, Austin +1; Connor Slane, Birmingham, AL +1; Brad Golden, Oklahoma City +1; Marco Scarola, Fort Worth +2; Toni Hakula, Espoo, Finland +2; Puma Dominguez, Windemere, Fl +2; Brett White, Grand Rapids, MI +2; Braden Bailey, Groves, TX +2; Dominic Lara, El Dorado +2; Noah Rasinski, Prior Lake, MN +3; Evan Haynes, Dallas +3; Ryan Johnson, Trophy Club, TX +3; Nick Duggan, San Antonio +3; Hayden Foster, Pottsboro, TX +3; Brandon Baumgarten, Chicago, IL +3; William Mansfield, Scottsdale, AZ +3; Brandon Pierce, Covington, LA +4; Philip Nijoka, Houston +4; Austin Rose, Jackson, MS +5; Henrik Olsson, Dallas +5; Collin Gibson, Frisco, TX +5; Alex Moorman, Centerville, IA +6; Blake Pugh, Southlake, TX +6; Ryan Camras, Hot Springs, AR +6; JD Carrabino, Palm Beach Gardens, FL +6; Caden Honea, Westlake, TX +6; Matt Cole, Fayetteville, AR +7; Taylor Bolm, Scottsdale, AZ +8; Jared Bray, Katy, TX +8; Samuel Marx, Mountain Home, AR +8; Toppie Hogan, St. Louis +8; Leonardo Di Marino, Hot Springs, AR +9; Alex Bungert, Henderson, Nevada +9; Jeremy Dunham, Derby +11; Christopher Reinert, Kansas City, MO +11; Tate Fleming, Pasadena, TX +11; Connor Neil, Springdale, AR +12; Logan Taylor, Independence +14; Robert Komahcheet (a), Shawnee, OK +14; Carter Marcontell, Westlake, TX +16; Austin Terrell, Kosciusko, MS +17; Alex Uloth, Little Falls Minnesota +17; Gabriel Julo, Atchison +21; WD. Tyler Uhlig, Magnolia, TX +9; WD. Rodney Hamblin, St. Paul, MN +10; WD. Shaahid Mahmed, Tinley Park, IL +12; DQ. Zachary Olsen, Memphis, TN +17.

Mark Schnabel can be reached at mschnabel@thekansan.com