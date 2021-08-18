Sports briefs

KCAC Pre-Season polls

Women’s soccer

1. Oklahoma Wesleyan 144 (first place votes 12)

2. Kansas Wesleyan 133 (1)

3. Avila 121

4. Bethany 99

5. Bethel 92

6. Southwestern 87

7. Friends 79

8. Tabor 74

9. York 60

10. Ottawa 56

11. McPherson 34

12. Saint Mary 27

13. Sterling 14

Men’s soccer

1. Oklahoma Wesleyan 131

2. McPherson 119

3. Friends 108

4. Sterling 106

5. Kansas Wesleyan 96

6. Southwestern 87

7. Bethel 76

8. Ottawa 70

9. Bethany 50

10. Saint Mary 48

11. York 46

12. Tabor 41

13. Avila 33

Volleyball

1. Ottawa 144 (12)

2. McPherson 130 (1)

3. Kansas Wesleyan 110

4. Saint Mary 107

5. Tabor 106

6. Bethany 92

7. Sterling 70

8. Oklahoma Wesleyan 69

9. Friends 64

10. Avila 42

11. Southwestern 38

12. Bethel 22

13. York 20

KCAC Pre-Season teams

Volleyball

Ayona Tharps-*, Ottawa, RS, sr., Collinsville, Ill.

Aidan Brown-*, McPherson, OH, so., Sterling, Ill.

Emily Monson-*, Kansas Wesleyan, DS, sr., Cheney

Rylee Kenitzer-*, Saint Mary, OH, jr., Clovis, Calif.

Cynarah Rodriguez-*, McPherson, S, so., Amarillo, Texas

Katelyn Elstun-*, Ottawa, OH/RS, so., Overland Park

Jordan Valentine-*, Bethany, MH, jr.,

Melody Valencia-*, Tabor, S, sr., Peralta, N.M.

Maddy Beckett-*, Kansas Wesleyan, OH, jr., Halstead

Emily Peterson-*, Sterling, M, so.

Sarah Lazar-St. John-*, Friends, MH, sr., Rose Hill

Ryleigh Burdick-*, Ottawa, OH, sr., Covington, Wash.

Olivia Duerksen-^, Tabor, MB, sr., Goessel

Taylor Quiring-^, Tabor, OH, sr., Bradshaw, Neb.

Morgan Bryand-^, Kansas Wesleyan, OH, jr., Wichita

Haydan Heuermann-^, Saint Mary, S, jr., Kansas City, Mo.

Hannah Lentell-^, Avila, MB, sr., Overland Park

Sydney Burton-^, McPherson, MB, sr., Stilwell

Libby Hardacre-^, Kansas Wesleyan, MB, jr., Kensington

Breanne Akiu-^, Sterling, S, sr.,

Morgan Watson-^, McPherson, RS, so., Loveland, Colo.

D'Ovion Williams-^, Avila, MB/DS, sr., Leawood

*-2020 All-KCAC First Team

^-2020 All-KCAC Second Team

Women’s soccer

Marjolen Nekesa-*, Oklahoma Wesleyan, F, sr., Nairobi, Kenya

Laura Maria-*, Oklahoma Wesleyan, F, sr., Tubarao, Brazil

Kayla Deaver-*, Kansas Wesleyan, F, sr., Lee's Summit, Mo.

Hailey Rouse-*, Southwestern, F, Jr., New Caney, Texas

Faith Mosaira-*, Oklahoma Wesleyan, MF, sr., Nairobi, Kenya

Cloe Johnson-*, Oklahoma Wesleyan, MF, sr., Valencia, Spain

Katy Ponce-*, Bethel, MF, Jr., Chino Hills, Calif.

Yarellie Galindo-*, Kansas Wesleyan, MF, sr., Lynwood, Calif.

Ruth Khasoha-*, Oklahoma Wesleyan, D, sr., Nairobi, Kenya

Renaisha Mitchell-*, Oklahoma Wesleyan, D, sr., Dallas, Texas

Kayla Starkweather-^, Bethany, D, sr., Redlands, Calif.

Natalie Ford-^, Tabor, D, So., Fort Collins, Colo.

Nerea Perez Mora-*, Oklahoma Wesleyan, GK, So., Valencia, Spain

Madison Baker-^, Avila, GK, sr., Lee's Summit, Mo.

*-2020 All-KCAC First Team

^-2020 All-KCAC Second Team

Thunder signs two

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team signed a pair of players for the upcoming season.

The team signed forwards Jay Dickman and Brayden Watts.

Dickman is a third-year pro from NCAA Division I Bemidji State University.

In 88 pro games, Dickman has scored 22 goals with 31 assists.

He is beginning his second-full season in Wichita. Last year was his breakout season, scoring 19 goals with 28 assists in 71 games. He added a goal with an assist in the playoffs.

Watts was a rookie with Wichita last season after five seasons in the Canadian major junior Western Hockey League. He played 62 games with Wichita, scoring 10 goals with 20 assists. Watts also had two assists in four playoff games.

Wichita defenseman Dean Stewart signed a one-year contract with the Manitoba Moose of the American Hockey League. Wichita will hold his ECHL rights.

A second-year pro, Stewart was drafted in the seventh round of the 2016 NHL Draft by the Arizona Coyotes, but elected to play college hockey at NCAA Division I Nebraska-Omaha.

In 53 games with Wichita last season, Stewart scored six goals with 30 assists. He had two assists in four playoff games.

Manitoba is the top farm club of the Winnipeg Jets.

CIF adds Topeka team

TOPEKA — Champions Indoor Football announced a team for Topeka beginning in the winter and spring of 2022.

The unnamed team will be the fourth in Kansas, joining the Wichita Force, Salina Liberty and Dodge City.

Other teams in the league include the Omaha Beef, Sioux City Bandits and Wyoming Mustangs.

Expansion teams for 2022 include the Billings Outlaws and an unnamed team from Denver.

The Amarillo Venom, Oklahoma Flying Aces and West Texas Warbird all were dormant last season because of COVID-19. The status of those three teams is to be determined.

The Topeka team will play at the Stormont Vail Events Center (formerly known as Landon Arena, Topeka Expocentre).

The team will be owned by J.R. Bond.

It will be Topeka’s first indoor football team since the Kansas Koyotes of the American Professional Football League and CIF, which played from 2003 to 2014. The Topeka Knights/Kings played in the Indoor Football League from 1999 to 2000.

Springfield stops Surge

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Chandler Redmond went three for four hitting, including a home run, driving in four runs in an 8-6 win for the Springfield Cardinals over the Wichita Wind Surge Tuesday night in Double-A Central League play at Hammond Stadium in Springfield.

Ivan Herrera hit two home runs, finishing with three RBIs.

B.J. Boyd and Spencer Steer each hit two-run home runs for Wichita. Boyd finished the game with three RBIs.

Ramos Santos (5-3) pitched 2.1 innings of relief for the win. Freddy Pacheco pitched the ninth inning for the save. Evan Sisk (2-1) took the loss for Wichita.

The series runs through Sunday.

Wichita;300;210;000;—;6;11;0

Springfield;220;120;01x;—;8;10;1

Vallimont, Sisk (L, 2-1) 5, Osnowitz 6, Manoah Jr. 7 and C.Hamilton; Roach, R.Santos (W, 5-3) 5, Bosiokovic 7, Pacheco (S, 1) 9 and Herrera. HR — W: Boyd (15), Steer (12). S: Herrera 2 (12, 13), Redmond (1). Time — 3:51 (:16 delay). Attendance — 2,481.