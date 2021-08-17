Presley takes the lead at Sand Creek Classic

Andrew Presley of Fort Worth got off to an inauspicious start with a bogey on the first hole Tuesday at the All Pro Tour Sand Creek Classic, but that was the only bogey of his round, taking the lead of the 132-player tournament with an eight-under par 64.

Presley birdied four of his last five holes to charge to a one-stroke lead.

Presley was the 2015-16 APT player of the year. He played three years at Louisiana State, but competed at Texas Christian as a senior. He’s played one event on the Korn Ferry Tour and several events on the PGA Canadian Tour.

Brendon Jelley of Tulsa, Okla., and Austin Jordan of Benbrook, Texas, are tied for second at 65. Michael Perras of Pasadena, Texas, is tied with former Wichita State golfer and Railer champion Gage Ihrig of Goodland at 66.

One player in the field already qualified for the PGA Korn Ferry Tour based on his finish in the PGA Tour Latinoamérica — Sam Stevens, who is currently tied for 23rd at 69 at Sand Creek Station and is the APT money leader this season.

After Wednesday’s round, the field will be cut to the top 35 percent of the starting field, plus ties, up to 50 players. The final round is scheduled for Friday.

APT Sand Creek Classic

Sand Creek Station

Par 72

First round

1. Andrew Presley, Ft. Worth 64

T2. Brendon Jelley, Tulsa, OK 65

T2. Austin Jordan, Benbrook, TX 65

T4. Michael Perras, Pasadena, TX 66

T4. Gage Ihrig, Goodland 66

T6. Myles Creighton, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 67

T6. Jeff Burton, Scottsdale, AZ 67

T6. Rob Hudson, Dallas 67

T6. Jeff Wibawa, Houston 67

T6. Derek Oland, Plano, TX 67

T6. Bobby Hudson, Dallas 67

T6. Jack Thompson, Adelaide, Australia 67

T13. Brandon McIver, Billings, MT 68

T13. Mitchell Meissner, San Antonio 68

T13. Logan McCracken, Oklahoma City 68

T13. Brian Dwyer, Southlake, TX 68

T13. Jonathon Welch, League City, TX 68

T13. Matthew Cheung, Hong Kong 68

T13. Jack Ireland, The Woodlands, TX 68

T13. Tyson Reeder, Edmond, OK 68

T13. Taylor Bibbs, Dallas 68

T13. David Micheluzzi, Melbourne, Australia 68

T23. Sam Stevens, Fort Worth 69

T23. Brandon Smith, Frisco, TX 69

T23. Hunter Epson, Long Beach, CA 69

T23. Trent Whitekiller, Sallisaw, OK 69

T23. Thomas Lehman, Scottsdale, AZ 69

T23. Jacob Solomon, Auburn, AL 69

T23. Rylee Reinertson, Norman, OK 69

T23. Ryan Grider, Lewisville, TX 69

T31. Chris Naegel, Wildwood, MO 70

T31. Steven Kupcho, Westminster, CO 70

T31. Grant Schroeder, Montgomery, TX 70

T31. Charlie Hillier, New Zealand 70

T31. Ben Albin, Dallas 70

T31. Jackson Markham, Dallas 70

T31. William Buhl, Fayetteville, AR 70

T31. Luke Gannon, Mahomet, IL 70

T31. Jake McCrory, Deer Park, TX 70

T31. Shotaro Ban, Las Vegas 70

T31. Wells Padgett, Wichita 70

T31. John Hill, San Antonio 70

T31. Callum McNeill, Hockley, TX 70

T31. Connor Slane, Birmingham, AL 70

T31. Jesse Bratz, Colleyville, TX 70

T31. Noah Hofman, McCook, NE 70

T47. Dan Erickson, Berthoud, CO 71

T47. Peyton Wilhoit, North Little Rock, AR 71

T47. Jake Hendrix, Austin 71

T47. Chris Korte, Littleton, CO 71

T47. Tanner Napier, Paris, TX 71

T47. Lloyd Go, Fontana, CA 71

T47. David Laskin, Gilbert, AZ 71

T47. Garrett May, Carrollton, TX 71

T47. AJ Ott, Fort Collins, CO 71

T47. Kyle Pritchard, Castroville, TX 71

T47. Matt Mabrey, Sand Springs, OK 71

T47. Matt Echelmeier, Columbia, MO 71

T47. Marcos Montenegro, Buenos Aires 71

T47. Austin Fox, Austin 71

T47. Puma Dominguez, Windemere, FL 71

T47. Ben Rebne, Rossville, GA 71

T47. Riley Casey, Abilene, TX 71

T47. Josh Radcliff, Grapevine, TX 71

T65. Cooper Dossey, Austin 72

T65. Nick Duggan, San Antonio 72

T65. Hayden Foster, Pottsboro, TX 72

T65. Taylor Bolm, Scottsdale, AZ 72

T65. Craig Van Horn, Shawnee, OK 72

T65. Karsten Green, Midlothian, TX 72

T65. Collin Gibson, Frisco, TX 72

T65. Sam Lee, Fiji 72

T65. Hayden Wood, Edmond, OK 72

T65. Zach Bauchou, Forest, VA 72

T65. Blaine Hale, Dallas 72

T65. Zach James, Whitesboro, TX 72

T65. Andrew Wyatt, Tulsa, OK 72

T65. Kade Stewart, Tomball, TX 72

T65. Cam Toombs, Breckenridge, TX 72

T65. Ryan Camras, Hot Springs, AR 72

T81. Miguel Delgado, Novato, CA 73

T81. Joseph Totah, Palestine, TX 73

T81. Dominic Lara, El Dorado 73

T81. Blake Trimble, Houston, TX 73

T81. Grant Bennett, Lewisville, TX 73

T81. Austin Rose, Jackson, MS 73

T81. Noah Rasinski, Prior Lake, MN 73

T88. Martin Flores, Frisco, TX 74

T88. Philip Nijoka, Houston, TX 74

T88. Brad Dalke, Edmond, OK 74

T88. Toppie Hogan, St. Louis 74

T88. Brad Golden, Oklahoma City 74

T88. Charlie Dubiel, Hobe Sound, FL 74

T88. JD Carrabino, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 74

T88. Ryan Wallen, Blaine, WA 74

T88. David Snyder, McAllen, TX 74

T97. Ryan Johnson, Trophy Club, TX 75

T97. Brandon Baumgarten, Chicago 75

T97. Braden Bailey, Groves, TX 75

T97. Jared Bray, Katy, TX 75

T97. Caden Honea, Westlake, TX 75

T97. Preston Stanley, Katy, TX 75

T97. Toni Hakula, Espoo, Finland 75

T97. Drew Shepherd, Hinsdale, IL 75

T97. Blake Pugh, Southlake, TX 75

T97. Ben Hadden, Shawnee 75

T97. Evan Haynes, Dallas 75

T108. Matt Cole, Fayetteville, AR 76

T108. Brett White, Grand Rapids, MI 76

T108. Austin Terrell, Kosciusko, MS 76

T108. Henrik Olsson, Dallas 76

T108. Marco Scarola, Fort Worth76

T108. Tavin Dugan, Wamego 76

T114. Brandon Pierce, Covington, LA 77

T114. William Mansfield, Scottsdale, AZ 77

T114. Samuel Marx, Mountain Home, AR 77

T114. Christopher Reinert, Kansas City, MO 77

T118. Leonardo Di Marino, Hot Springs, AR 78

T118. Carter Marcontell, Westlake, TX 78

T120. Shaahid Mahmed, Tinley Park, IL 79

T120. Alex Moorman, Centerville, IA 79

T120. Alex Bungert, Henderson, NV 79

T123. Connor Neil, Springdale, AR 80

T123. Jeremy Dunham, Derby 80

125. Tyler Uhlig, Magnolia, TX 81

126. Zachary Olsen, Memphis, TN 82

T127. Tate Fleming, Pasadena, TX 83

T127. Gabriel Julo, Atchison 83

The following players withdrew or had scores higher than 86, which incurs an automatic cut:

Logan Taylor, Independence

Robert Komahcheet (a), Shawnee, OK

Alex Uloth Little Falls, MN

Rodney Hamblin St. Paul, MN

