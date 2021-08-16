Wind Surge wins weekend finale against Tulsa

The Kansan

TULSA, Okla. — The Wichita Wind Surge finished a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers 1-2 in weekend play.

Friday, Wichita fell 4-1. Saturday, Wichita fell 5-2. Sunday, Wichita won 14-8. The series ended tied 3-3.

In Friday’s game, all of the scoring was done in the eighth inning. The game was then called because of rain. Ryan Noda hit a three-run home run for the Drillers. Justin Yurchak also drove in a run, going two for four hitting.

B.J. Boyd went two for four hitting for Wichita, driving in a run.

Cyrillo Watson (3-1) pitched the eighth inning for the win. Mark Washington struck out four batters in two innings. Gus Robertson struck out three batters in two innings.

Tyler Beck pitched 3.2 innings in the loss, striking out five. Austin Schulfer struck out four in four innings.

In Saturday’s game, Tulsa’s Bucsh and Miguel Vargas each went two for four with two RBIs. Vargas hit two solo home runs. Busch hit a two-run home run. Andres Noriega went two for three with an RBI.

Boyd hit two solo home runs for Wichita.

Tulsa starter Jose Martinez threw five innings, striking out four. Andrew Schwaab (4-0) went two innings for the win, striking out four. Andrew Ochsenbein struck out three batters in two innings.

Cole Sands (2-1) took the loss for Wichita, despite striking out 10 in 5.2 innings.

Tied 8-8 after seven innings in Sunday’s game, Wichita scored six runs in the top of the eighth inning.

Wichita had seven home runs in the game. Boyd hit two home runs with five RBIs. Leobaldo Cabrera, Trey Cabbage and Chris Williams each hit a two-run home run. Andrew Bechtold and Jermaine Palacios each hit a solo home run.

Wichita used five pitchers with Zach Neff (7-3) pitched 2.2 innings of relief for the win.

Tulsa also used five pitchers. Bryan Warzek pitched the eighth inning for the loss, allowing four home runs.

Yurchak and Hunter Fedducia each drove in two runs for Tulsa.

Wichita is 52-38. Tulsa is 48-42. Wichita opens a six-game series Tuesday at Springfield.

Friday’s game

Wichita;000;000;01;—;1;5;0

Tulsa;000;000;04;—;4;5;0

Schulfer, Beck (L, 0-1) 5 and Hamilton; Varland, Washington 4, Robertson 6, Watson (W, 3-1) 8 and Noriega, Fedducia 8. HR — T: Noda (22). Time — 2:33. Attendance — 5,821.

Saturday’s game

Wichita;001;000;010;—;2;6;0

Tulsa;100;001;30x;—;5;7;1

Sands (L, 2-1), Manoah Jr. 6, Garcia 8 and Hamilton; J.Martinez, Schwaab (W, 4-0) 6, Ochsenbein 8 and Noriega. HR — W: Boyd 2 (11, 12). T: Vargas 2 (11, 12), Busch (14). Time — 2:31. Attendance — 5,839.

Sunday’s game

Wichita;003;220;160;—;14;13;3

Tulsa;152;000;000;—;8;10;0

Balazovicm Lau 2, Phillips 4, Neff (W, 7-3) 6, Gore 8 and Williams; Watson, Gibbens 3, Martison 4, Warzek (L, 3-2) 8, Willeman 9 and Feduccia. HR — W: Boyd 2 (13, 14), Bechtold (14), Cabrera (4), Palacios (18), Williams (3), Cabbage (13). Time — 3:09. Attendance — 4,324.

Double-A Central

Standings

;W;L;Pct.;GB

North Division

Wichita;52;38;.578;—

Arkansas;48;42;.533;4

Tulsa;48;42;.533;4

NW Arkansas;47;42;.528;4.5

Springfield;34;56;.378;18

South Division

Frisco;52;37;.584;—

Midland;44;46;.489;8.5

Corpus Christi;42;48;.467;10.5

San Antonio;41;48;.461;11

Amarillo;40;49;.449;12