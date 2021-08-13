Sports Calendar

August 14 through 22, All times Central

Saturday, Aug. 14

COLLEGE SOCCER — Randall @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.), Topeka SC U18 @ Hesston College (W 4 p.m., exhibition).

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Riverfront Stadium, Wichita 6 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City @ San Francisco 7:30 p.m. (TV TBA, Chiefs Network).

PRO BASEBALL — St. Louis @ Kansas City 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ FC Dallas 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Bally Sports Kansas City Plus), OL Reign @ Kansas City NWSL 7 p.m. (Paramount+).

Sunday, Aug. 15

PRO BASEBALL — St. Louis @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 1:05 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 16

PRO BASEBALL — Houston @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, Aug. 17

COLLEGE SOCCER — Hesston College @ Tabor (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m., exhibition).

PRO BASEBALL — Houston @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 6:35 p.m.

PRO GOLF — APT Sand Creek Championship @ Sand Creek Station TBA.

Wednesday, Aug. 18

COLLEGE SOCCER — Dodge City CC @ Bethel (M 1 p.m., exhibition).

PRO BASEBALL — Houston @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 6:35 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Portland @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus, ESPN+).

PRO GOLF — APT Sand Creek Championship @ Sand Creek Station TBA.

Thursday, Aug. 19

COLLEGE SOCCER — Panhandle State @ Bethel (W 7 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Houston @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 7:05 p.m.

PRO GOLF — APT Sand Creek Championship @ Sand Creek Station TBA.

Friday, Aug. 20

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ KCAC Pre-Season Classic, Hutchinson Sports Arena (vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State 11 a.m., Peru State 3 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago Cubs 1:20 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 7:05 p.m.

PRO FOOTBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City @ Arizona 7 p.m. (ESPN).

PRO GOLF — APT Sand Creek Championship @ Sand Creek Station TBA.

Saturday, Aug. 21

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL — Bethel @ KCAC Pre-Season Classic, Hutchinson Sports Arena (vs. University of the Southwest (N.M.) 11 a.m., Hastings 3 p.m.).

COLLEGE SOCCER — Metropolitan CC-Blue River @ Hesston College (W 4 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.).

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago Cubs 1:20 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Minnesota United 2:30 p.m. (ESPN), Kansas City NWSL @ NC Courage 6 p.m. (Paramount+).

Sunday, Aug. 22

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago Cubs 1:20 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Springfield 5:05 p.m.

