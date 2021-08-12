Sports briefs

GOLF

Wedgewood Men’s Results

1. Sam Farmer, Ron Jones, Jim Mendenhall, Jose Ramos, Phil Considine -5.

2. Roger Bratland, Ed Hodge, Ken Lieske, Ken Franz -5.

3. Ron Bogle, Wes Brooks, Ed Graf, Jim Steele -4.

CLOSET TO PIN — Gary Eilert. LONGEST PUTT — Jim Steels.

Next play — Tuesday.

Wind Surge slams Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The Wichita Wind Surge used seven home runs to get past the Tulsa Drillers 10-5 Wednesday in Double-A Central League play in Tulsa.

B.J. Boyd hit two home runs and drove in four RBIs to lead Wichita. Roy Morales, Spencer Steer, Jermaine Palacios, Austin Martin and Trey Cabbage each hit one home run.

Bryan Sammons (3-4) pitched five scoreless innings for the win, striking out five. Alex Phillips pitched the final 2.1 innings for the save.

Landon Knack (1-1) took the loss for Tulsa.

Wichita;401;300;002;—;10;11;0

Tulsa;000;000;500;—;5;6;0

Sammons (W, 3-4), J.Salinas 6, Osnowitz 7, Phillips (S, 1) 7 and C.Hamilton; Knack (L, 1-1), Drury 4, C.Gibbens 7, Ochsenbein 8 and Fedducia. HR — W: Morales (1), Steer (10), Palacios (17), Boyd 2 (9, 10), Martin (1), Cabbage (11). Time — 3:07. Attendance — 4,175.