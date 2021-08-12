Hays breezes past Seattle, Dawgs edge Bat Cats

WICHITA — The Hays Larks advance to the consolation quarterfinals of the National Baseball Congress World Series after topping the Seattle Studs 8-1 Wednesday in fifth-round consolation play.

The Larks will play the Cheney Diamond Dawgs at 8:30 p.m. Thursday for a spot in the semifinals.

Hays took command of the game with one out in the bottom of the first inning on a three-run Grant Schmidt home run. Seattle scored in the top of the second on a Jack Pauly RBI single. Hays countered in the bottom of the second, scoring a run on a Zach Henry suicide squeeze bunt.

Hays put things away with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Matt Cavanaugh hit a two-run single. Courtland Lawson added an RBI single. The Larks scored a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Hays starter Cade Brown went 4.2 innings, striking out four. Brown left the game after an injury. Wyatt Divis finished the game for the win, allowing no hits, one walk and four strikeouts.

Seattle used four pitchers with starter Owen Shellhammer taking the loss, striking out eight in five innings.

It was a reunion of Newton Rebels in the fifth-round consolation game between the Cheney Diamond Dawgs and Great Bend Bat Cats.

Cheney topped their Sunflower Collegiate League rivals 10-8.

Down 3-0 after the first inning, Jaxson Syring hit a two-run home run for the Diamond Dawgs in the second inning. Cheney took the lead with a five-run fourth inning.

Syring, Ryan Koval and Ed Scott each drove in two runs for the Dawgs. Foster Gifford threw five innings for the win, striking out seven. Conner Holden pitched the ninth inning for the save.

Jordan Maxon and Austin Bonnel each drove in two runs for Great Bend. Zachary Ebert took the loss.

Among the Newton Rebels playing for the Dawgs, Andrew Brautman went two for five hitting. Carson Jacobs pitched two innings of relief, allowing two runs on three hits with four strikeouts. Zach Gillig pitched one inning, allowing a hit and a strikeout.

Newton Rebels playing for the Bat Cats, Nolan Riley went two for five hitting with three runs scored and an RBI. Conner Allen went two for four hitting. Spencer Maley pitched 1.2 innings of relief, allowing one earned run on two hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Wednesday’s games

Consolation fifth round

Cheney Diamond Dawgs 10, Great Bend Bat Cats 8

Grt.Bnd.;300;020;201;—;8;11;3

Cheney;020;510;11x;—;10;11;4

Ebert (L, 0-1), Maley 6, Tourney 8 and Allen; Gifford (W, 1-0), Jacobs 6, Gillig 8, Holden (S, 1) 9 and Farmer. HR — Ch.: Syring (2). Time — 2:47.

Hays Larks 8, Seattle Studs 1

Seattle;010;000;000;—;1;5;2

Hays;310;003;10x;—;8;9;0

Shellhammer (L, 0-1), Billen 6, Bradley 6, Brady 6 and Furia; Brown, Divis (W, 1-0) 5 and Evans. HR — H: Schmidt (2). Time — 2:37.

Thursday’s games

Championship semifinals

Santa Barbara Foresters vs. Lonestar Baseball 6 p.m.

Consolation quarterfinals

Cheney Diamond Dawgs vs. Hays Larks winner 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s game

Consolation semifinals

Santa Barbara-Lonestar loser vs. Cheney-Hays winner 6 p.m.

Saturday’s game

Championship finals 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. (if necessary)

