Sports briefs

The Kansan

BC’s Shima takes honors

AUSTIN — Bethel College tennis player Zach Shima was named to the Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) NAIA Men's At-Large Academic All-America team.

Shima was a second-team selection.

The men’s at-large team is represented by swimming and diving, tennis, golf, volleyball, lacrosse and wrestling.

Shima holds a 3.98 grade-point-average and is a mathematical sciences major.

He graduated in the spring.

Bethel returns to Fall Fling

WICHITA — The Bethel College volleyball team returns to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Fall Fling Aug. 20 and 21 at the Hutchinson Sports Arena.

All 13 KCAC teams will compete this season, along with teams from the Great Plains Athletic Conference, the Heart of America Athletic Conference, the Red River Conference and the Sooner Athletic Conference.

The 2020 edition of the college volleyball showcase was canceled because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

"After having to cancel last year's Fall Fling, we are excited to return to Hutchinson and kickoff our Fall 2021 sports season," Dr. Scott Crawford, KCAC Commissioner, said. "We are deeply appreciative of our relationship with everyone in Hutchinson and the opportunity to host not only the Fall Fling, but also the 2021 KCAC Volleyball Championships."

Games will be livestreamed at https://www.kcacnetwork.com/.

Bethel will face Oklahoma Panhandle State at noon Aug. 20, followed by Peru State at 4 p.m.

The Threshers will face Southwest (N.M.) at 11 a.m. Aug. 21, followed by Hastings at 3 p.m.

The showcase will mark the debut of incoming BC volleyball coach Adriana Leake.

Heat 18U-Lutz finishes 1-4

The G2 Heat 18U-Lutz softball squad finished weekend play 1-4 in games July 30 to Aug. 1.

The Heat lost to STP 14-0, beat HTX Slider 10-3, lost to Next Generation 3-0, lost to GCB 11-0 and lost to Fuego 7-1.

Against STP, Jordan Freisen took the loss, striking out a batter in three innings. Piper Seidl and Faith Miller each had a hit.

Against HTX Slider, Katie VanBurkleo pitched the win, striking out three in two innings. Sofiya Florio pitched an inning, striking out two. Seidl had two hits and an RBI. Izzy Smith, and Val VanZant each drove in a run.

Against Next Generation, VanZandt pitched three innings in the loss, striking out two.

Against GCB, the Heat was held hitless. Freisen pitched the loss.

Against Fuego, Ally Lange and Miller each drove in a run. VanBurkleo pitched two innings in the loss, striking out four. Freisen struck out one in two innings.

The Heat is 6-18.

Thunder signs players

WICHITA — The Wichita Thunder hockey team has signed xxx players for the upcoming season.

Players signed include forward Peter Crinella, defenseman Garrett Schmitz, defenseman Cam Clarke and defenseman Sean Allen.

Crinella will be a third-year pro, who spent his first two seasons with Wichita. In 118 games, he scored 33 goals and 28 assists. He also played in three playoff games last season.

Schmitz will be a fourth-year pro. In 157 games, he scored 23 goals with 42 assists. He played with Wichita the past two seasons, scoring 13 goals with 19 assists in 105 games.

Clarke will be a second-year pro, who spent last season with Wichita, as well as three games in the 2019-20 season. In 74 game, he scored four goals with 19 assists. Last season, he scored two assists in five playoff games.

Clarke was drafted by the Boston Bruins in 2016 in the fifth round, but elected to play college hockey at Ferris State in Michigan.

Allen will be a third-year pro, who spent the last two seasons with Wichita. He played in 93 games, scoring a goal with five assists. He also played in a playoff game last season.

Wichita opens the season Oct. 23 and 24 at Allen, followed by hosting Utah Oct. 29 and Wheeling Oct. 30. Training camp opens Oct. 8.

Wind Surge down Drillers

TULSA, Okla. — A three-run home run for Trey Cabbage in the top of the first inning was enough to pace the Wichita Wind Surge to a 5-1 win over the Tulsa Drillers Tuesday in Double-A Central League play in Tulsa.

Wichita starter Jordan Balazovic (4-2) pitched six innings for the win, allowing five hits with four strikeouts.

Wichita added a run in the seventh inning when Aaron Whitefield stole third and scored on an error.

Tulsa scored in the eighth inning on a Miguel Vargas solo home run. Ernie De La Trinidad replied in the top of the ninth with a solo home run for Wichita.

Bryan Brickhouse (1-3) took the loss for the Drillers, striking out four in six innings.

The series runs through Sunday.

Wichita;300;000;101;—;5;6;1

Tulsa;000;000;010;—;1;7;2

Balazovic (W, 4-2), Ja.Garcia 7, Gore 7, Manoah Jr. 9 and Morales; Brickhouse (L, 1-3), Schwaab 7, Warzek 9 and Fedducia. HR — W: Cabbage (10), De La Trinidad (7). T: Vargas (10). Time — 2:55. Attendance — 3,870.