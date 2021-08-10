Bethel names Loutensock to staff

Collin Loutensock has been named Bethel College’s assistant athletic director for communications.

Loutensock succeeds Joshua Booth, who resigned to become the client success manager at HomeTown Ticketing, Inc.

"We are excited to welcome Collin to Bethel Athletics," Bethel athletic director Tony Hoops said. "He brings experience with several specific companies we use for live streaming, website content and stat taking. His past SID experience and game-day leadership abilities are what stood out to us the most during this hiring process."

Loutensock spent the last two years as the sports information director at Newman University, an NCAA Division II school in Wichita. At Newman, Loutensock “oversaw their SideArm sports website, managed stats for all sports, created graphics and managed all social media posts, created live stream broadcasts and live video for all games using Blueframe technologies, supervised multiple student and graduate assistant workers, and was in charge of game-day setup and tear down.”

"I am thankful for the opportunity that AD Hoops and President (Jon) Gering have given me to advance my career and provide a great experience for student-athletes and fans," Loutensock said.

Loutensock spent two seasons at Hesston College, where he played baseball and was a two-time National Junior College Athletic Association Region VI, Division II Pitcher of the Year and a two-time All-Region VI selection.

Loutensock went on to play baseball at Newman University, where “he was on the honor roll for all semesters and graduated Magna Cum Laude.”

Loutensock holds an associate degree from Hesston and bachelor’s degree from Newman. He graduated from Newman in 2018.

He served as an athletic department assistant at Hesston College before becoming Newman’s SID.

"This role is extremely vital for all of Bethel Athletics and one that I work very closely with," AD Hoops said. "Collin has proven himself as a very quality SID and I believe he has the skill set to grow as an Assistant AD here at Bethel. I look forward to working with him and seeing how he builds upon the foundation set before him by past SID Josh Booth."

"I am very excited to be joining the Thresher family," shared Loutensock. "I look forward to getting to work alongside some great people!"