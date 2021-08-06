Three Bethel athletes take academic awards

AUSTIN — Bethel College ended the school year with three more Academic All-Americans in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics division as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

Athletes selected include men’s basketball player Jaylon Scott, women’s basketball player Abby Schmidt and football player Logan DeMond.

Schmidt was a first-team selection. A senior, she is a business administration major with a 3.98 grade-point-average. It was the second time she was selected to the team.

Scott, a junior majoring in business administration, claimed a 3.71 grade-point-average. He was named to the second team. It was his first selection to the team.

DeMond is a first-team selection and a first-time honoree. He held a 3.88 GPA and is majoring in communications arts and political science.