Fall Sports Schedules 2021

The Kansan

All schedules subject to change without notice

FOOTBALL

NFL

Kansas City Chiefs

Pre-season

Aug. 14 @ San Francisco 7:30 p.m. (Chiefs Network)

Aug. 20 @ Arizona 7 p.m. (ESPN)

Aug. 27 Minnesota 7 p.m. (Chiefs Network)

Regular season

Sept. 12 Cleveland 3:25 p.m. (KWCH)

Sept. 19 @ Baltimore 7:20 p.m. (KSNW)

Sept. 26 Los Angeles Chargers noon (KWCH)

Oct. 3 @ Philadelphia noon (KWCH)

Oct. 10 Buffalo 7:20 p.m. (KSNW)

Oct. 17 @ Washington noon (KWCH)

Oct. 24 @ Tennessee noon (KWCH)

Nov. 1 New York Giants (ESPN)

Nov. 7 Green Bay 3:25 p.m. (KSAS)

Nov. 14 @ Las Vegas 7:20 p.m. (KSNW)

Nov. 21 Dallas 3:25 p.m. (KSAS)

Week 12 bye

Dec. 5 Denver noon (KWCH)

Dec. 12 Las Vegas noon (KWCH)

Dec. 16 @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 p.m. (KSAS, NFL Network, Amazon Prime)

Dec. 26 Pittsburg 3:25 p.m. (KWCH)

Jan. 2 @ Cincinnati noon (KWCH)

Jan. 9 @ Denver 3:25 p.m. (KWCH)

Jan. 15-16 Wild Card Games

Jan. 22-23 AFC Semifinals

Jan. 29-30 AFC Finals

Feb. 13 Super Bowl LVI @ Los Angeles (KSNW)

College

Big 12

Kansas

Sept. 3 South Dakota 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 10 @ Coastal Carolina 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

Sept. 18 Baylor 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 25 @ Duke TBA (TV TBA)

Oct. 2 @ Iowa State TBA (TV TBA)

Oct. 16 Texas Tech TBA (TV TBA)

Oct. 23 Oklahoma TBA (TV TBA)

Oct. 30 @ Oklahoma State TBA (TV TBA)

Nov. 6 Kansas State TBA (TV TBA)

Nov. 13 @ Texas TBA (TV TBA)

Nov. 20 @ TCU TBA (TV TBA)

Nov. 27 West Virginia TBA (TV TBA)

Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship Game @ AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas TBA (KAKE)

Kansas State

Sept. 1 Stanford @ AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1)

Sept. 11 Southern Illinois 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 18 Nevada 1:05 p.m. (ESPN+)

Sept. 25 @ Oklahoma State TBA (TV TBA)

Oct. 2 Oklahoma TBA (TV TBA)

Oct. 16 Iowa State TBA (TV TBA)

Oct. 23 @ Texas Tech TBA (TV TBA)

Oct. 30 TCU TBA (TV TBA)

Nov 6 @ Kansas TBA (TV TBA)

Nov. 13 West Virginia TBA (TV TBA)

Nov. 20 Baylor TBA (TV TBA)

Nov. 26 @ Texas 11 a.m. (KSAS)

Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship Game @ AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas TBA (KAKE)

KCAC

Bethel

Sept. 2 @ McPherson 7 p.m.

Sept. 11 Friends 6 p.m.

Sept. 18 Kansas Wesleyan 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Ottawa 1 p.m.

Oct. 2 Bethany 6 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Southwestern TBA

Oct. 16 Avila TBA

Oct. 23 @ Sterling TBA

Oct. 30 Tabor 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 @ Saint Mary TBA

Nov. 13 @ West Texas A&M TBA

Nov. 20 NAIA Playoffs First Round

Nov. 27 NAIA Playoff Quarterfinals

Dec. 4 NAIA Playoff Semifinals

Dec. 18 NAIA Championships TBA

High School

All games at 7 p.m. unless noted

AV-CTL I

Newton

Aug. 28 Jamboree @ McPherson w/Valley Center 8 a.m.

Sept. 3 @ Andover Central

Sept. 10 @ Derby

Sept. 17 Maize

Sept. 24 Hutchinson

Oct. 1 @ Maize South

Oct. 8 @ Goddard

Oct. 15 Salina South

Oct. 22 Campus

Oct. 29 Class 5A playoffs first round

Nov. 5 Class 5A playoffs second round

Nov. 12 Class 5A playoffs quarterfinals

Nov. 19 Class 5A semifinals

Nov. 27 Class 5A finals @ Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg

Central Kansas League

Halstead

Aug. 27 Jamboree @ Conway Springs w/Garden Plain, Hesston

Sept. 3 Smoky Valley

Sept. 10 @ Nickerson

Sept. 17 Hoisington

Sept. 24 @ Andale-d

Oct. 1 @ Clearwater-d

Oct. 8 Hesston-d

Oct. 15 @ Wichita Collegiate-d

Oct. 22 Wichita Trinity Academy-d

Oct. 29 Bi-district or Week 9 game

Nov. 4 Regionals

Nov. 12 Sectionals

Nov. 19 Sub-State

Nov. 27 State @ Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson

Hesston

Aug. 27 Jamboree @ Conway Springs w/Garden Plain, Hesston

Sept. 3 @ Haven

Sept. 10 @ Hillsboro

Sept. 17 Pratt

Sept. 24 @ Wichita Collegiate-d

Oct. 1 Andale-d

Oct. 8 @ Halstead-d

Oct. 15 Wichita Trinity Academy-d

Oct. 22 Clearwater-d

Oct. 29 Bi-district or Week 9 game

Nov. 4 @ Regionals

Nov. 12 Sectionals

Nov. 19 Sub-State

Nov. 27 State @ Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson

Heart of America

11 man

Remington

Sept. 3 @ Douglass

Sept. 10 @ Conway Springs-d

Sept. 17 Wichita Independent-d

Sept. 24 Sublette-d

Oct. 1 @ Stanton County-d 6 p.m.

Oct. 8 Sedgwick-d

Oct. 15 Inman

Oct. 22 @ Elkhart-d 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 Bi-district

Nov. 4 @ Regionals

Nov. 12 Sectionals

Nov. 19 Sub-State

Nov. 27 State @ Lewis Field, Hays

Sedgwick

Sept. 3 @ Sterling

Sept. 10 Wichita Independent-d

Sept. 17 @ Sublette-d

Sept. 24 Stanton County-d

Oct. 1 Ell-Saline

Oct. 8 @ Remington-d

Oct. 15 Elkhart-d

Oct. 22 @ Conway Springs-d

Oct. 29 Bi-district

Nov. 4 @ Regionals

Nov. 12 Sectionals

Nov. 19 Sub-State

Nov. 27 State @ Lewis Field, Hays

HOAL

8-man

Moundridge

Sept. 3 @ Chase County

Sept. 10 @ Macksville

Sept. 17 Bennington

Sept. 23 Medicine Lodge-d

Oct. 1 Goessel-d

Oct. 8 @ Attica-Argonia-d

Oct. 15 @ Fairfield-d

Oct. 22 Pretty Prairie-d

Oct. 29 Bi-district or Week 9 game

Nov. 4 @ Regionals

Nov. 12 Sectionals

Nov. 19 Sub-State

Nov. 27 State @ Fischer Field, Newton

Wheat State League

8-man

Goessel

Sept. 3 @ Canton-Galva

Sept. 10 Herington

Sept. 17 Little River

Sept. 24 @ Attica-Argonia

Oct. 1 @ Moundridge

Oct. 8 Fairfield

Oct. 15 @ Pretty Prairie

Oct. 22 Medicine Lodge

Oct. 29 Bi-district or Week 9 game

Nov. 4 @ Regionals

Nov. 12 Sectionals

Nov. 19 Sub-State

Nov. 27 State @ Fischer Field, Newton

Peabody-Burns

Sept. 3 @ Little River

Sept. 10 Hutchinson Central Christian

Sept. 17 @ Stafford

Sept. 24 @ Tescott

Oct. 1 @ South Barber

Oct. 8 Caldwell

Oct. 15 @ South Haven

Oct. 22 Norwich

Oct. 29 Bi-district or Week 9 game

Nov. 4 @ Regionals

Nov. 12 Sectionals

Nov. 19 Sub-State

Nov. 27 State @ Fischer Field, Newton

Kansas Six-Man Football

Six-Man

Burrton

Sept. 3 @ Ashland

Sept. 10 @ Fowler

Sept. 17 Moscow

Sept. 24 Cunningham

Oct. 1 Bye

Oct. 8 @ Pawnee Heights

Oct. 14 @ Rolla

Oct. 19 Playoff First round

Oct. 22 Consolation Game

Oct. 23 Semifinals

Oct. 30 State Finals

VOLLEYBALL

College

KCAC

Bethel

Aug. 20 KCAC Pre-Season Classic @ Hutchinson Sports Arena (vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State 11 a.m., Peru State 3 p.m.)

Aug. 21 KCAC Pre-Season Classic @ Hutchinson Sports Arena (vs. University of the Southwest (N.M.) 11 a.m., Hastings 3 p.m.)

Aug. 25 @ Central Christian 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 Friends 11 a.m.

Aug. 28 Bethany 3 p.m.

Sept. 10-11 @ Peru State Classic TBA

Sept. 22 @ Friends 7 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Northwestern Oklahoma State 2 p.m.

Sept. 28 York 7 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Avila 7 p.m.

Oct. 6 Kansas Wesleyan 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 Tabor 3 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Ottawa 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 @ Bethany 7 p.m.

Oct. 20 @ Saint Mary 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 @ McPherson 1 p.m.

Oct. 26 Oklahoma Wesleyan 7 p.m.

Oct. 30 Southwestern 6 p.m.

Nov. 3 @ Mid America Christian 6 p.m.

Nov. 6 Sterling 3 p.m.

TBA KCAC Post-Season Championships

Junior College

Jayhawk Conference

Hesston College

Schedule not set

High School

AV-CTL I

Newton

Aug. 28 @ AV-CTL Pre-Season, Hutchinson 8 a.m.

Aug. 31 @ Garden City w/Maize South 4 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Independence 5 p.m.

Sept. 14 Campus, Maize 5 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Maize Inv. 9 a.m.

Sept. 21 @ Maize w/Salina South 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 Newton Inv. 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 28 Derby, Hutchinson 5 p.m.

Oct. 5 Derby, Salina South 5 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Derby Inv. 9 a.m.

Oct. 12 @ Hutchinson w/Maize South 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ Campus w/Andover 5 p.m.

Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA

Oct. 29-30 State @ Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina

Central Kansas League

Halstead

Aug. 28 @ CKL Pre-Season @ Lyons 9 a.m.

Aug. 31 Burrton, St. John-Hudson 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 Pratt 5 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Wichita Trinity Academy w/Conway Springs 5 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 14 @ Nickerson w/Haven 5 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Marion Inv. 9 a.m.

Sept. 21 Hillsboro, Larned 5 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Hesston w/Hoisington 5 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Canton-Galva Inv. 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 5 @ Smoky Valley w/TBA 5 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Lyons w/TBA 5 p.m.

Oct. 16 @ Hillsboro Inv. 9 a.m.

Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA

Oct. 29-30 State @ Hutchinson Sports Arena TBA

Hesston

Aug. 28 @ CKL Pre-Season @ Lyons 9 a.m.

Aug. 31 Conway Springs, Wichita Defenders 5 p.m.

Sept. 2 Kingman, Minneapolis 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Hillsboro w/Cheney 5 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Haven w/Lyons 5 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Garden Plain 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 Halstead, Hoisington 5 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Wichita Trinity Academy 6 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Nickerson w/Larned 5 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Southeast of Saline w/Beloit, Hoisington 5 p.m.

Oct. 9 @ Council Grove Inv. 8 a.m.

Oct. 12 @ Smoky Valley w/Pratt 5 p.m.

Oct. 16 @ Clearwater Inv. 9 a.m.

Oct. 19 @ Lyons w/TBA 5 p.m.

Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA

Oct. 29-30 State @ Hutchinson Sports Arena TBA

Heart of America

Berean Academy

Aug. 31 Bennington 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Hutchinson Trinity 5 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Centre Inv. 9 a.m.

Sept. 14 Inman 5 p.m.

Sept. 21 Moundridge 5 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Wakefield Inv. TBA

Sept. 28 @ Marion 5 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Burrton Inv. TBA

Oct. 5 Sedgwick 5 p.m.

Oct. 7 Sterling 5 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Ell-Saline 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 Remington 5 p.m.

Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA

Oct. 29-30 State @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

Moundridge

Aug. 28 @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.

Aug. 31 @ Ell-Saline 5 p.m.

Sept. 2 Hutchinson Trinity 5 p.m.

Sept. 7 Sterling 5 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 14 @ Sedgwick w/Inman, Sterling 5 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Goessel 5 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Berean Academy 5 p.m.

Sept. 28 Bennington 5 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Belle Plaine Inv. 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 5 @ Marion 5 p.m.

Oct. 12 Remington 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ Inman 5 p.m.

Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA

Oct. 29-30 State @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

Remington

Aug. 28 @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.

Sept. 7 @ Marion 5 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Flinthills Inv. TBA

Sept. 14 Bennington 5 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Humboldt Inv. TBA

Sept. 21 Hutchinson Trinity 5 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Sterling 5 p.m.

Oct. 5 Ell-Saline 5 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Moundridge 5 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ Berean Academy 5 p.m.

Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA

Oct. 29-30 State @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

Sedgwick

Aug. 28 @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.

Aug. 31 @ Sterling 5 p.m.

Sept. 2 @ Leon-Bluestem 4 p.m.

remainder of schedule not posted

Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA

Oct. 29-30 State @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge City

Wheat State League

Goessel

Aug. 31 @ Herington w/Lebo, Wichita Central Christian Academy 6 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Elyria Christian W/Herington, Rural Vista 5 p.m.

Sept. 11 Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 14 @ Little River w/Canton-Galva, Elyria Christian 5 p.m.

Sept. 16 Chaparral, Douglass, Moundridge 6 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Elyria Christian 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Olpe Inv. 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 28 Elyria Christian, Solomon, Wakefield 5 p.m.

Oct. 2 @ Canton-Galva Inv. 8:30 a.m.

Oct. 5 @ Centre w/Elyria Christian, Peabody-Burns 5 p.m.

Oct. 12 @ Little River w/Salina Sacred Heart, Wichita Central Christian Academy 6 p.m.

Oct. 16 WSL @ Centre 9 a.m.

Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA

Oct. 29-30 State @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge

Peabody-Burns

Schedule not posted

Heart of the Plains

Burrton

Aug. 28 @ Peabody-Burns Inv. TBA

Aug. 31 @ Halstead w/St. John-Hudson 4 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Skyline w/Central Christian

Sept. 11 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.

Sept. 14 @ Macksville w/St. John-Hudson, Stafford

Sept. 21 Pretty Prairie, South Barber

Sept. 28 @ Norwich Inv.

Oct. 2 @ Burrton Inv.

Oct. 12 @ Fairfield w/Attica

Oct. 16 HOPL @ Attica

Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA

Oct. 29-30 State @ White Auditorium, Emporia

CROSS COUNTRY

College

KCAC

Bethel

Schedule not set

Junior College

Jayhawk Conference

Hesston College

Schedule not set

High School

AV-CTL I

Newton

Sept. 4 @ JK Classic, 4 Mile Creek Resort, Augusta 8 a.m.

Sept. 9 @ Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 @ Wichita Southeast Inv., Cessna Activity Center 8 a.m.

Sept. 25 @ Rim Rock Classic, Rim Rock Farm, rural Lawrence TBA

Oct. 2 Newton Inv., Centennial Park 9:30 a.m.

Oct. 9 @ El Dorado Inv., Bluestem Point, El Dorado State Park 9 a.m.

Oct. 16 AV-CTL I @ Centennial Park 10 a.m.

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 State @ Rim Rock Farm TBA

Central Kansas League

Halstead

Sept. 2 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Herington Inv. (Herington CC) 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 Halstead Inv. (Wedgewood GC) 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 CKL @ Lyons 4 p.m.

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 State @ Rim Rock Farm TBA

Hesston

Sept. 2 @ Smoky Valley Inv. (Lindsborg GC) 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Herington Inv. (Herington CC) 4 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Ellsworth Inv. (Ellsworth Municipal GC) 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 CKL @ Lyons 4 p.m.

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 State @ Rim Rock Farm TBA

Heart of America

Berean Academy

Sept. 2 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Buhler Inv. (Westar-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course) 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Sterling Inv. 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 HOAL @ Westar-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course, Hutchinson 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 State @ Wamego CC TBA

Moundridge

Sept. 2 @ Pretty Prairie Inv. 4 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Marion Inv. 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 HOAL @ Westar-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course, Hutchinson 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 State @ Wamego CC TBA

Remington

Sept. 2 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Wamego Inv. (Wamego CC) 9 a.m.

Sept. 16 @ Herington Inv. (Herington CC) 4 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Marion Inv. 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Eureka Inv. (Eureka CC) 3:45 p.m.

Oct. 14 HOAL @ Westar-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course, Hutchinson 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 State @ Wamego CC TBA

Sedgwick

Schedule not posted

Wheat State League

Goessel

Sept. 2 @ Abilene Inv. (Great Life Golf & Fitness) 4 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Marion Inv. 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 WSL-HOAL @ Harvey County West Park 4 p.m.

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 State @ Wamego CC TBA

Heart of the Plains

Burrton

Sept. 2 @ Pretty Prairie Inv. 4 p.m.

Sept. 9 Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ St. John-Hudson Inv. TBA

Sept. 23 @ Marion Inv. 4 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.

Oct. 14 WSL-HOAL @ Harvey County West Park 4 p.m.

Oct. 23 Regionals TBA

Oct. 30 State @ Wamego CC TBA

SOCCER

College

KCAC

Bethel

Aug. 14 Randall (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.)

Aug. 18 Dodge City CC (M 1 p.m., exhibition)

Aug. 19 Panhandle State (W 7 p.m.)

Aug. 24 @ Oklahoma City (M 2 p.m.)

Aug. 30 @ Oklahoma Science and Arts (M noon)

Aug. 31 Hesston College (W 7 p.m., exhibition)

Sept. 4 @ Benedictine (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.)

Sept. 8 Southwestern Christian (M 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 11 @ Central Christian (W 5:30 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 14 Ecclesia (M 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 16 Stephens @ Scheels Complex, Overland Park (W 1 p.m.)

Sept. 17 York (M 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 19 York (W 1 p.m.)

Sept. 22 @ Avila (W noon, M 3:30 p.m.)

Sept. 25 Bethany (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 29 @ Friends (W noon, M 5:30 p.m.)

Oct. 6 @ McPherson (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 9 Southwestern (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 13 Oklahoma Wesleyan (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 16 @ Ottawa (W noon, M TBA)

Oct. 20 Kansas Wesleyan (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 23 @ Sterling (W 1 p.m., M TBA)

Oct. 27 Tabor (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 30 @ Saint Mary (W noon, M TBA)

TBA KCAC Championships

Junior College

Jayhawk Conference

Hesston College

Aug. 14 Topeka SC U18 (W 4 p.m., exhibition)

Aug. 17 @ Tabor (W TBA, M TBA, exhibition)

Aug. 21 Metropolitan CC-Blue River (W 4 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)

Aug. 24 Southwestern (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m., exhibition)

Aug. 27 Bethany (M 7:30 p.m., exhibition)

Aug. 28 @ Northeastern (Colo.) JC (W 5 p.m.)

Aug. 31 @ Bethel (W 7 p.m., exhibition)

Aug. 31 Tabor JV (M 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 5 Kansas Wesleyan JV (W 5 p.m.)

Sept. 8 Bethany JV (W 4 p.m.)

Sept. 8 @ Garden City CC (M 3:30 p.m.)

Sept. 11 @ Dallas Christian JV (W 3 p.m.)

Sept. 11 @ Randall JV (M TBA)

Sept. 13 Tabor JV (W 6 p.m.)

Sept. 15 @ Central (Neb.) CC-Columbus (W 2 p.m., M TBA)

Sept. 18 Southeast (Neb.) CC (W TBA, M 7:30 p.m.)

Sept. 22 @ Highland CC (W TBA)

Sept. 25 @ Allen County CC (W TBA, M TBA)

Sept. 29 Johnson County CC (M TBA)

Oct. 2 Pratt CC (W TBA, M 7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 6 Central (Neb.) CC-Columbus (W TBA, M TBA)

Oct. 9 @ Southeast (Neb.) CC (W TBA, M TBA)

Oct. 11 @ Morningside JV (M 1 p.m.)

Oct. 13 Highland CC (W TBA, M TBA)

Oct. 16 Allen County CC (W TBA, M 7:30 p.m.)

Oct. 20 @ Pratt CC (W TBA, M TBA)

TBA NJCAA Division II, Region VI-IX Championships

High School boys

AV-CTL I

Newton

Aug. 28 McPherson 1 p.m.

Aug. 31 @ Goddard 6 p.m.

Sept. 2 @ Goddard Eisenhower 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 6-11 @ Titan Classic, Wichita South TBA

Sept. 16 Andover 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Andover Central 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Salina Central 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 Campus 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Maize South 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 Hutchinson 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 12 Maize 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Arkansas City 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 @ Derby

Oct. 21 Salina South 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25-28 Regionals

Nov. 2 State quarterfinals TBA

Nov. 5-6 State @ TBA

Independent

Berean Academy

Aug. 27 Wichita Warriors 5:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 Elyria Christian 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 3 Kansas City Christian 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 4 Heritage Christian noon

Sept. 10 Wichita Defenders 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 Wichita Trinity Academy 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Rose Hill 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 @ Elyria Christian 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 Valley Center 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Wichita Warriors (AYSO Fields) 5 p.m.

Oct. 1 @ Classical School of Wichita (Stryker Complex) 7 p.m.

Oct. 7 @ El Dorado 6 p.m.

Oct. 12 Emporia 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 Classical School of Wichita 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 18 Mulvane 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 @ Buhler 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 25-28 Regionals

Nov. 2 State quarterfinals TBA

Nov. 5-6 State @ TBA

TENNIS

College

KCAC

Bethel

Schedule not set

High School Girls

AV-CTL I

Newton

Aug. 26 @ Salina Central Inv. 3 p.m.

Sept. 2 @ McPherson Inv. 3 p.m.

Sept. 7 Newton Inv. 3 p.m.

Sept. 14 @ Valley Center Inv. 3 p.m.

Sept. 16 @ Andover Inv. 9 a.m.

Sept. 21 @ Wichita Collegiate Inv. 3 p.m.

Sept. 23 @ Winfield Inv. 3 p.m.

Sept. 27 @ Emporia Inv. 3 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Hutchinson Inv. (Fairgrounds TC) 10 a.m.

Oct. 4 AV-CTL I @ Oakdale Park, Salina 8 a.m.

Oct. 9 Regionals @ TBA

Oct. 15-16 State @ Emporia

Central Kansas League

Hesston

Aug. 26 Hesston Inv. I 3 p.m.

Aug, 31 @ Hillsboro Inv. 3 p.m.

Sept. 2 @ Maize Inv. 3 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Smoky Valley Inv. 10 a.m.

Sept. 11 Hesston Inv. II 9 a.m.

Sept. 16 Central Plains, Conway Springs @ Bethel 1 p.m.

Sept. 21 Hesston Inv. III 3 p.m.

Sept. 25 @ Wichita Collegiate TOC 8 a.m.

Oct. 2 CKL @ Hesston 9 a.m.

Oct. 9 Regionals TBA

Oct. 15-16 State @ Winfield or Maize South

GOLF

College

KCAC

Bethel

Schedule not set

Junior College

Jayhawk Conference

Hesston College

Schedule not set

High School Girls

AV-CTL I

Newton

Aug. 30 @ Derby Inv. (Derby G&CC) 3 p.m.

Sept. 7 @ Salina Central Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 2 p.m.

Sept. 9 @ Winfield Inv. (Winfield CC) 1 p.m.

Sept. 14 Newton Inv. (Sand Creek Station) 3 p.m.

Sept. 20 @ Salina South Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 @ Buhler Inv. (Hesston GC) 9 a.m.

Sept. 29 @ Wichita North Inv. (Sim Park GC) 1 p.m.

Sept. 30 @ Hutchinson Inv. (Carey Park) 1 p.m.

Oct. 4 AV-CTL I @ TBA

Oct. 11 Regionals TBA

Oct. 18-19 State @ Carey Park, Hutchinson TBA

GYMNASTICS

High School

Newton

Sept. 7 Emporia, Lawrence, Lawrence Free State 6 p.m.

Sept. 11 @ Shawnee Mission Northwest Inv. 11 a.m.

Sept. 14 Olathe South, Emporia, Olathe North, Shawnee Mission North, Shawnee Mission Northwest @ Millcreek Center, Olathe 5 p.m.

Sept. 28 @ Shawnee Mission Northwest w/Shawnee Mission North, Lawrence Free State, Emporia, Lawrence 5 p.m.

Oct. 5 @ Shawnee Mission South w/Shawnee Mission North, Lawrence Free State, Emporia, Lawrence 5 p.m.

Oct. 9 Newton Inv. 11 a.m.

Oct. 11 @ Emporia w/Lawrence, Lawrence Free State 6 p.m.

Oct. 14 @ Shawnee Mission South Inv. 5 p.m.

Oct. 23 State @ Shawnee Mission West 11 a.m.