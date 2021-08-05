Fall Sports Schedules 2021
FOOTBALL
NFL
Kansas City Chiefs
Pre-season
Aug. 14 @ San Francisco 7:30 p.m. (Chiefs Network)
Aug. 20 @ Arizona 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Aug. 27 Minnesota 7 p.m. (Chiefs Network)
Regular season
Sept. 12 Cleveland 3:25 p.m. (KWCH)
Sept. 19 @ Baltimore 7:20 p.m. (KSNW)
Sept. 26 Los Angeles Chargers noon (KWCH)
Oct. 3 @ Philadelphia noon (KWCH)
Oct. 10 Buffalo 7:20 p.m. (KSNW)
Oct. 17 @ Washington noon (KWCH)
Oct. 24 @ Tennessee noon (KWCH)
Nov. 1 New York Giants (ESPN)
Nov. 7 Green Bay 3:25 p.m. (KSAS)
Nov. 14 @ Las Vegas 7:20 p.m. (KSNW)
Nov. 21 Dallas 3:25 p.m. (KSAS)
Week 12 bye
Dec. 5 Denver noon (KWCH)
Dec. 12 Las Vegas noon (KWCH)
Dec. 16 @ Los Angeles Chargers 7:20 p.m. (KSAS, NFL Network, Amazon Prime)
Dec. 26 Pittsburg 3:25 p.m. (KWCH)
Jan. 2 @ Cincinnati noon (KWCH)
Jan. 9 @ Denver 3:25 p.m. (KWCH)
Jan. 15-16 Wild Card Games
Jan. 22-23 AFC Semifinals
Jan. 29-30 AFC Finals
Feb. 13 Super Bowl LVI @ Los Angeles (KSNW)
College
Big 12
Kansas
Sept. 3 South Dakota 7 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sept. 10 @ Coastal Carolina 6:30 p.m. (ESPN2)
Sept. 18 Baylor 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sept. 25 @ Duke TBA (TV TBA)
Oct. 2 @ Iowa State TBA (TV TBA)
Oct. 16 Texas Tech TBA (TV TBA)
Oct. 23 Oklahoma TBA (TV TBA)
Oct. 30 @ Oklahoma State TBA (TV TBA)
Nov. 6 Kansas State TBA (TV TBA)
Nov. 13 @ Texas TBA (TV TBA)
Nov. 20 @ TCU TBA (TV TBA)
Nov. 27 West Virginia TBA (TV TBA)
Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship Game @ AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas TBA (KAKE)
Kansas State
Sept. 1 Stanford @ AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas 11 a.m. (Fox Sports 1)
Sept. 11 Southern Illinois 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sept. 18 Nevada 1:05 p.m. (ESPN+)
Sept. 25 @ Oklahoma State TBA (TV TBA)
Oct. 2 Oklahoma TBA (TV TBA)
Oct. 16 Iowa State TBA (TV TBA)
Oct. 23 @ Texas Tech TBA (TV TBA)
Oct. 30 TCU TBA (TV TBA)
Nov 6 @ Kansas TBA (TV TBA)
Nov. 13 West Virginia TBA (TV TBA)
Nov. 20 Baylor TBA (TV TBA)
Nov. 26 @ Texas 11 a.m. (KSAS)
Dec. 4 Big 12 Championship Game @ AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas TBA (KAKE)
KCAC
Bethel
Sept. 2 @ McPherson 7 p.m.
Sept. 11 Friends 6 p.m.
Sept. 18 Kansas Wesleyan 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 @ Ottawa 1 p.m.
Oct. 2 Bethany 6 p.m.
Oct. 9 @ Southwestern TBA
Oct. 16 Avila TBA
Oct. 23 @ Sterling TBA
Oct. 30 Tabor 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 @ Saint Mary TBA
Nov. 13 @ West Texas A&M TBA
Nov. 20 NAIA Playoffs First Round
Nov. 27 NAIA Playoff Quarterfinals
Dec. 4 NAIA Playoff Semifinals
Dec. 18 NAIA Championships TBA
High School
All games at 7 p.m. unless noted
AV-CTL I
Newton
Aug. 28 Jamboree @ McPherson w/Valley Center 8 a.m.
Sept. 3 @ Andover Central
Sept. 10 @ Derby
Sept. 17 Maize
Sept. 24 Hutchinson
Oct. 1 @ Maize South
Oct. 8 @ Goddard
Oct. 15 Salina South
Oct. 22 Campus
Oct. 29 Class 5A playoffs first round
Nov. 5 Class 5A playoffs second round
Nov. 12 Class 5A playoffs quarterfinals
Nov. 19 Class 5A semifinals
Nov. 27 Class 5A finals @ Carnie Smith Stadium, Pittsburg
Central Kansas League
Halstead
Aug. 27 Jamboree @ Conway Springs w/Garden Plain, Hesston
Sept. 3 Smoky Valley
Sept. 10 @ Nickerson
Sept. 17 Hoisington
Sept. 24 @ Andale-d
Oct. 1 @ Clearwater-d
Oct. 8 Hesston-d
Oct. 15 @ Wichita Collegiate-d
Oct. 22 Wichita Trinity Academy-d
Oct. 29 Bi-district or Week 9 game
Nov. 4 Regionals
Nov. 12 Sectionals
Nov. 19 Sub-State
Nov. 27 State @ Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson
Hesston
Aug. 27 Jamboree @ Conway Springs w/Garden Plain, Hesston
Sept. 3 @ Haven
Sept. 10 @ Hillsboro
Sept. 17 Pratt
Sept. 24 @ Wichita Collegiate-d
Oct. 1 Andale-d
Oct. 8 @ Halstead-d
Oct. 15 Wichita Trinity Academy-d
Oct. 22 Clearwater-d
Oct. 29 Bi-district or Week 9 game
Nov. 4 @ Regionals
Nov. 12 Sectionals
Nov. 19 Sub-State
Nov. 27 State @ Gowans Stadium, Hutchinson
Heart of America
11 man
Remington
Sept. 3 @ Douglass
Sept. 10 @ Conway Springs-d
Sept. 17 Wichita Independent-d
Sept. 24 Sublette-d
Oct. 1 @ Stanton County-d 6 p.m.
Oct. 8 Sedgwick-d
Oct. 15 Inman
Oct. 22 @ Elkhart-d 6 p.m.
Oct. 29 Bi-district
Nov. 4 @ Regionals
Nov. 12 Sectionals
Nov. 19 Sub-State
Nov. 27 State @ Lewis Field, Hays
Sedgwick
Sept. 3 @ Sterling
Sept. 10 Wichita Independent-d
Sept. 17 @ Sublette-d
Sept. 24 Stanton County-d
Oct. 1 Ell-Saline
Oct. 8 @ Remington-d
Oct. 15 Elkhart-d
Oct. 22 @ Conway Springs-d
Oct. 29 Bi-district
Nov. 4 @ Regionals
Nov. 12 Sectionals
Nov. 19 Sub-State
Nov. 27 State @ Lewis Field, Hays
HOAL
8-man
Moundridge
Sept. 3 @ Chase County
Sept. 10 @ Macksville
Sept. 17 Bennington
Sept. 23 Medicine Lodge-d
Oct. 1 Goessel-d
Oct. 8 @ Attica-Argonia-d
Oct. 15 @ Fairfield-d
Oct. 22 Pretty Prairie-d
Oct. 29 Bi-district or Week 9 game
Nov. 4 @ Regionals
Nov. 12 Sectionals
Nov. 19 Sub-State
Nov. 27 State @ Fischer Field, Newton
Wheat State League
8-man
Goessel
Sept. 3 @ Canton-Galva
Sept. 10 Herington
Sept. 17 Little River
Sept. 24 @ Attica-Argonia
Oct. 1 @ Moundridge
Oct. 8 Fairfield
Oct. 15 @ Pretty Prairie
Oct. 22 Medicine Lodge
Oct. 29 Bi-district or Week 9 game
Nov. 4 @ Regionals
Nov. 12 Sectionals
Nov. 19 Sub-State
Nov. 27 State @ Fischer Field, Newton
Peabody-Burns
Sept. 3 @ Little River
Sept. 10 Hutchinson Central Christian
Sept. 17 @ Stafford
Sept. 24 @ Tescott
Oct. 1 @ South Barber
Oct. 8 Caldwell
Oct. 15 @ South Haven
Oct. 22 Norwich
Oct. 29 Bi-district or Week 9 game
Nov. 4 @ Regionals
Nov. 12 Sectionals
Nov. 19 Sub-State
Nov. 27 State @ Fischer Field, Newton
Kansas Six-Man Football
Six-Man
Burrton
Sept. 3 @ Ashland
Sept. 10 @ Fowler
Sept. 17 Moscow
Sept. 24 Cunningham
Oct. 1 Bye
Oct. 8 @ Pawnee Heights
Oct. 14 @ Rolla
Oct. 19 Playoff First round
Oct. 22 Consolation Game
Oct. 23 Semifinals
Oct. 30 State Finals
VOLLEYBALL
College
KCAC
Bethel
Aug. 20 KCAC Pre-Season Classic @ Hutchinson Sports Arena (vs. Oklahoma Panhandle State 11 a.m., Peru State 3 p.m.)
Aug. 21 KCAC Pre-Season Classic @ Hutchinson Sports Arena (vs. University of the Southwest (N.M.) 11 a.m., Hastings 3 p.m.)
Aug. 25 @ Central Christian 7 p.m.
Aug. 28 Friends 11 a.m.
Aug. 28 Bethany 3 p.m.
Sept. 10-11 @ Peru State Classic TBA
Sept. 22 @ Friends 7 p.m.
Sept. 25 @ Northwestern Oklahoma State 2 p.m.
Sept. 28 York 7 p.m.
Oct. 1 @ Avila 7 p.m.
Oct. 6 Kansas Wesleyan 7 p.m.
Oct. 9 Tabor 3 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ Ottawa 7 p.m.
Oct. 16 @ Bethany 7 p.m.
Oct. 20 @ Saint Mary 7 p.m.
Oct. 23 @ McPherson 1 p.m.
Oct. 26 Oklahoma Wesleyan 7 p.m.
Oct. 30 Southwestern 6 p.m.
Nov. 3 @ Mid America Christian 6 p.m.
Nov. 6 Sterling 3 p.m.
TBA KCAC Post-Season Championships
Junior College
Jayhawk Conference
Hesston College
Schedule not set
High School
AV-CTL I
Newton
Aug. 28 @ AV-CTL Pre-Season, Hutchinson 8 a.m.
Aug. 31 @ Garden City w/Maize South 4 p.m.
Sept. 9 @ Independence 5 p.m.
Sept. 14 Campus, Maize 5 p.m.
Sept. 18 @ Maize Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 21 @ Maize w/Salina South 5 p.m.
Sept. 25 Newton Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 28 Derby, Hutchinson 5 p.m.
Oct. 5 Derby, Salina South 5 p.m.
Oct. 9 @ Derby Inv. 9 a.m.
Oct. 12 @ Hutchinson w/Maize South 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 @ Campus w/Andover 5 p.m.
Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 29-30 State @ Tony’s Pizza Event Center, Salina
Central Kansas League
Halstead
Aug. 28 @ CKL Pre-Season @ Lyons 9 a.m.
Aug. 31 Burrton, St. John-Hudson 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 Pratt 5 p.m.
Sept. 9 @ Wichita Trinity Academy w/Conway Springs 5 p.m.
Sept. 11 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 14 @ Nickerson w/Haven 5 p.m.
Sept. 18 @ Marion Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 21 Hillsboro, Larned 5 p.m.
Sept. 28 @ Hesston w/Hoisington 5 p.m.
Oct. 2 @ Canton-Galva Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Oct. 5 @ Smoky Valley w/TBA 5 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ Lyons w/TBA 5 p.m.
Oct. 16 @ Hillsboro Inv. 9 a.m.
Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 29-30 State @ Hutchinson Sports Arena TBA
Hesston
Aug. 28 @ CKL Pre-Season @ Lyons 9 a.m.
Aug. 31 Conway Springs, Wichita Defenders 5 p.m.
Sept. 2 Kingman, Minneapolis 5 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Hillsboro w/Cheney 5 p.m.
Sept. 21 @ Haven w/Lyons 5 p.m.
Sept. 23 @ Garden Plain 7 p.m.
Sept. 28 Halstead, Hoisington 5 p.m.
Sept. 30 @ Wichita Trinity Academy 6 p.m.
Oct. 5 @ Nickerson w/Larned 5 p.m.
Oct. 7 @ Southeast of Saline w/Beloit, Hoisington 5 p.m.
Oct. 9 @ Council Grove Inv. 8 a.m.
Oct. 12 @ Smoky Valley w/Pratt 5 p.m.
Oct. 16 @ Clearwater Inv. 9 a.m.
Oct. 19 @ Lyons w/TBA 5 p.m.
Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 29-30 State @ Hutchinson Sports Arena TBA
Heart of America
Berean Academy
Aug. 31 Bennington 5 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Hutchinson Trinity 5 p.m.
Sept. 11 @ Centre Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 14 Inman 5 p.m.
Sept. 21 Moundridge 5 p.m.
Sept. 25 @ Wakefield Inv. TBA
Sept. 28 @ Marion 5 p.m.
Oct. 2 @ Burrton Inv. TBA
Oct. 5 Sedgwick 5 p.m.
Oct. 7 Sterling 5 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ Ell-Saline 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 Remington 5 p.m.
Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 29-30 State @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Moundridge
Aug. 28 @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.
Aug. 31 @ Ell-Saline 5 p.m.
Sept. 2 Hutchinson Trinity 5 p.m.
Sept. 7 Sterling 5 p.m.
Sept. 11 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 14 @ Sedgwick w/Inman, Sterling 5 p.m.
Sept. 16 @ Goessel 5 p.m.
Sept. 21 @ Berean Academy 5 p.m.
Sept. 28 Bennington 5 p.m.
Oct. 2 @ Belle Plaine Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Oct. 5 @ Marion 5 p.m.
Oct. 12 Remington 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 @ Inman 5 p.m.
Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 29-30 State @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Remington
Aug. 28 @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 7 @ Marion 5 p.m.
Sept. 11 @ Flinthills Inv. TBA
Sept. 14 Bennington 5 p.m.
Sept. 18 @ Humboldt Inv. TBA
Sept. 21 Hutchinson Trinity 5 p.m.
Sept. 28 @ Sterling 5 p.m.
Oct. 5 Ell-Saline 5 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ Moundridge 5 p.m.
Oct. 19 @ Berean Academy 5 p.m.
Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 29-30 State @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Sedgwick
Aug. 28 @ Inman Inv. 9 a.m.
Aug. 31 @ Sterling 5 p.m.
Sept. 2 @ Leon-Bluestem 4 p.m.
remainder of schedule not posted
Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 29-30 State @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge City
Wheat State League
Goessel
Aug. 31 @ Herington w/Lebo, Wichita Central Christian Academy 6 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Elyria Christian W/Herington, Rural Vista 5 p.m.
Sept. 11 Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 14 @ Little River w/Canton-Galva, Elyria Christian 5 p.m.
Sept. 16 Chaparral, Douglass, Moundridge 6 p.m.
Sept. 21 @ Elyria Christian 6 p.m.
Sept. 25 @ Olpe Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 28 Elyria Christian, Solomon, Wakefield 5 p.m.
Oct. 2 @ Canton-Galva Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Oct. 5 @ Centre w/Elyria Christian, Peabody-Burns 5 p.m.
Oct. 12 @ Little River w/Salina Sacred Heart, Wichita Central Christian Academy 6 p.m.
Oct. 16 WSL @ Centre 9 a.m.
Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 29-30 State @ United Wireless Arena, Dodge
Peabody-Burns
Schedule not posted
Heart of the Plains
Burrton
Aug. 28 @ Peabody-Burns Inv. TBA
Aug. 31 @ Halstead w/St. John-Hudson 4 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Skyline w/Central Christian
Sept. 11 @ Goessel Inv. 8:30 a.m.
Sept. 14 @ Macksville w/St. John-Hudson, Stafford
Sept. 21 Pretty Prairie, South Barber
Sept. 28 @ Norwich Inv.
Oct. 2 @ Burrton Inv.
Oct. 12 @ Fairfield w/Attica
Oct. 16 HOPL @ Attica
Oct. 23 Sub-State TBA
Oct. 29-30 State @ White Auditorium, Emporia
CROSS COUNTRY
College
KCAC
Bethel
Schedule not set
Junior College
Jayhawk Conference
Hesston College
Schedule not set
High School
AV-CTL I
Newton
Sept. 4 @ JK Classic, 4 Mile Creek Resort, Augusta 8 a.m.
Sept. 9 @ Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 @ Wichita Southeast Inv., Cessna Activity Center 8 a.m.
Sept. 25 @ Rim Rock Classic, Rim Rock Farm, rural Lawrence TBA
Oct. 2 Newton Inv., Centennial Park 9:30 a.m.
Oct. 9 @ El Dorado Inv., Bluestem Point, El Dorado State Park 9 a.m.
Oct. 16 AV-CTL I @ Centennial Park 10 a.m.
Oct. 23 Regionals TBA
Oct. 30 State @ Rim Rock Farm TBA
Central Kansas League
Halstead
Sept. 2 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 @ Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 @ Herington Inv. (Herington CC) 4 p.m.
Sept. 21 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 Halstead Inv. (Wedgewood GC) 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.
Oct. 14 CKL @ Lyons 4 p.m.
Oct. 23 Regionals TBA
Oct. 30 State @ Rim Rock Farm TBA
Hesston
Sept. 2 @ Smoky Valley Inv. (Lindsborg GC) 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 @ Herington Inv. (Herington CC) 4 p.m.
Sept. 21 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.
Oct. 5 @ Ellsworth Inv. (Ellsworth Municipal GC) 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 CKL @ Lyons 4 p.m.
Oct. 23 Regionals TBA
Oct. 30 State @ Rim Rock Farm TBA
Heart of America
Berean Academy
Sept. 2 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 9 @ Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 @ Buhler Inv. (Westar-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course) 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 @ Southeast of Saline Inv. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.
Oct. 7 @ Sterling Inv. 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 HOAL @ Westar-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course, Hutchinson 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 Regionals TBA
Oct. 30 State @ Wamego CC TBA
Moundridge
Sept. 2 @ Pretty Prairie Inv. 4 p.m.
Sept. 9 @ Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 23 @ Marion Inv. 4 p.m.
Sept. 30 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.
Oct. 7 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.
Oct. 14 HOAL @ Westar-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course, Hutchinson 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 Regionals TBA
Oct. 30 State @ Wamego CC TBA
Remington
Sept. 2 @ Clearwater Inv. 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 11 @ Wamego Inv. (Wamego CC) 9 a.m.
Sept. 16 @ Herington Inv. (Herington CC) 4 p.m.
Sept. 23 @ Marion Inv. 4 p.m.
Sept. 30 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.
Oct. 5 @ Eureka Inv. (Eureka CC) 3:45 p.m.
Oct. 14 HOAL @ Westar-Prairie Ridge Cross Country Course, Hutchinson 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 23 Regionals TBA
Oct. 30 State @ Wamego CC TBA
Sedgwick
Schedule not posted
Wheat State League
Goessel
Sept. 2 @ Abilene Inv. (Great Life Golf & Fitness) 4 p.m.
Sept. 9 @ Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 @ Bennington Inv. 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 23 @ Marion Inv. 4 p.m.
Sept. 30 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.
Oct. 7 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.
Oct. 14 WSL-HOAL @ Harvey County West Park 4 p.m.
Oct. 23 Regionals TBA
Oct. 30 State @ Wamego CC TBA
Heart of the Plains
Burrton
Sept. 2 @ Pretty Prairie Inv. 4 p.m.
Sept. 9 Swather Special, Hesston GC 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 @ St. John-Hudson Inv. TBA
Sept. 23 @ Marion Inv. 4 p.m.
Sept. 30 @ Berean Academy Inv. (Harvey County East Park) 4 p.m.
Oct. 7 @ Burrton Inv. (Harvey County West Park) 4 p.m.
Oct. 14 WSL-HOAL @ Harvey County West Park 4 p.m.
Oct. 23 Regionals TBA
Oct. 30 State @ Wamego CC TBA
SOCCER
College
KCAC
Bethel
Aug. 14 Randall (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.)
Aug. 18 Dodge City CC (M 1 p.m., exhibition)
Aug. 19 Panhandle State (W 7 p.m.)
Aug. 24 @ Oklahoma City (M 2 p.m.)
Aug. 30 @ Oklahoma Science and Arts (M noon)
Aug. 31 Hesston College (W 7 p.m., exhibition)
Sept. 4 @ Benedictine (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.)
Sept. 8 Southwestern Christian (M 7:30 p.m.)
Sept. 11 @ Central Christian (W 5:30 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Sept. 14 Ecclesia (M 7:30 p.m.)
Sept. 16 Stephens @ Scheels Complex, Overland Park (W 1 p.m.)
Sept. 17 York (M 7:30 p.m.)
Sept. 19 York (W 1 p.m.)
Sept. 22 @ Avila (W noon, M 3:30 p.m.)
Sept. 25 Bethany (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Sept. 29 @ Friends (W noon, M 5:30 p.m.)
Oct. 6 @ McPherson (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 9 Southwestern (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 13 Oklahoma Wesleyan (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 16 @ Ottawa (W noon, M TBA)
Oct. 20 Kansas Wesleyan (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 23 @ Sterling (W 1 p.m., M TBA)
Oct. 27 Tabor (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 30 @ Saint Mary (W noon, M TBA)
TBA KCAC Championships
Junior College
Jayhawk Conference
Hesston College
Aug. 14 Topeka SC U18 (W 4 p.m., exhibition)
Aug. 17 @ Tabor (W TBA, M TBA, exhibition)
Aug. 21 Metropolitan CC-Blue River (W 4 p.m., M 7:30 p.m.)
Aug. 24 Southwestern (W 5 p.m., M 7:30 p.m., exhibition)
Aug. 27 Bethany (M 7:30 p.m., exhibition)
Aug. 28 @ Northeastern (Colo.) JC (W 5 p.m.)
Aug. 31 @ Bethel (W 7 p.m., exhibition)
Aug. 31 Tabor JV (M 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 5 Kansas Wesleyan JV (W 5 p.m.)
Sept. 8 Bethany JV (W 4 p.m.)
Sept. 8 @ Garden City CC (M 3:30 p.m.)
Sept. 11 @ Dallas Christian JV (W 3 p.m.)
Sept. 11 @ Randall JV (M TBA)
Sept. 13 Tabor JV (W 6 p.m.)
Sept. 15 @ Central (Neb.) CC-Columbus (W 2 p.m., M TBA)
Sept. 18 Southeast (Neb.) CC (W TBA, M 7:30 p.m.)
Sept. 22 @ Highland CC (W TBA)
Sept. 25 @ Allen County CC (W TBA, M TBA)
Sept. 29 Johnson County CC (M TBA)
Oct. 2 Pratt CC (W TBA, M 7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 6 Central (Neb.) CC-Columbus (W TBA, M TBA)
Oct. 9 @ Southeast (Neb.) CC (W TBA, M TBA)
Oct. 11 @ Morningside JV (M 1 p.m.)
Oct. 13 Highland CC (W TBA, M TBA)
Oct. 16 Allen County CC (W TBA, M 7:30 p.m.)
Oct. 20 @ Pratt CC (W TBA, M TBA)
TBA NJCAA Division II, Region VI-IX Championships
High School boys
AV-CTL I
Newton
Aug. 28 McPherson 1 p.m.
Aug. 31 @ Goddard 6 p.m.
Sept. 2 @ Goddard Eisenhower 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 6-11 @ Titan Classic, Wichita South TBA
Sept. 16 Andover 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 21 @ Andover Central 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 @ Salina Central 6:30 p.m.
Sept. 30 Campus 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 5 @ Maize South 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 7 Hutchinson 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 12 Maize 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 14 @ Arkansas City 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 19 @ Derby
Oct. 21 Salina South 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 25-28 Regionals
Nov. 2 State quarterfinals TBA
Nov. 5-6 State @ TBA
Independent
Berean Academy
Aug. 27 Wichita Warriors 5:30 p.m.
Aug. 31 Elyria Christian 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 3 Kansas City Christian 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 4 Heritage Christian noon
Sept. 10 Wichita Defenders 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 14 Wichita Trinity Academy 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 16 @ Rose Hill 7 p.m.
Sept. 21 @ Elyria Christian 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 23 Valley Center 4:30 p.m.
Sept. 28 @ Wichita Warriors (AYSO Fields) 5 p.m.
Oct. 1 @ Classical School of Wichita (Stryker Complex) 7 p.m.
Oct. 7 @ El Dorado 6 p.m.
Oct. 12 Emporia 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 15 Classical School of Wichita 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 18 Mulvane 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 21 @ Buhler 6:30 p.m.
Oct. 25-28 Regionals
Nov. 2 State quarterfinals TBA
Nov. 5-6 State @ TBA
TENNIS
College
KCAC
Bethel
Schedule not set
High School Girls
AV-CTL I
Newton
Aug. 26 @ Salina Central Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 2 @ McPherson Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 7 Newton Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 14 @ Valley Center Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 16 @ Andover Inv. 9 a.m.
Sept. 21 @ Wichita Collegiate Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 23 @ Winfield Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 27 @ Emporia Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 30 @ Hutchinson Inv. (Fairgrounds TC) 10 a.m.
Oct. 4 AV-CTL I @ Oakdale Park, Salina 8 a.m.
Oct. 9 Regionals @ TBA
Oct. 15-16 State @ Emporia
Central Kansas League
Hesston
Aug. 26 Hesston Inv. I 3 p.m.
Aug, 31 @ Hillsboro Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 2 @ Maize Inv. 3 p.m.
Sept. 9 @ Smoky Valley Inv. 10 a.m.
Sept. 11 Hesston Inv. II 9 a.m.
Sept. 16 Central Plains, Conway Springs @ Bethel 1 p.m.
Sept. 21 Hesston Inv. III 3 p.m.
Sept. 25 @ Wichita Collegiate TOC 8 a.m.
Oct. 2 CKL @ Hesston 9 a.m.
Oct. 9 Regionals TBA
Oct. 15-16 State @ Winfield or Maize South
GOLF
College
KCAC
Bethel
Schedule not set
Junior College
Jayhawk Conference
Hesston College
Schedule not set
High School Girls
AV-CTL I
Newton
Aug. 30 @ Derby Inv. (Derby G&CC) 3 p.m.
Sept. 7 @ Salina Central Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 2 p.m.
Sept. 9 @ Winfield Inv. (Winfield CC) 1 p.m.
Sept. 14 Newton Inv. (Sand Creek Station) 3 p.m.
Sept. 20 @ Salina South Inv. (Salina Municipal GC) 1 p.m.
Sept. 24 @ Buhler Inv. (Hesston GC) 9 a.m.
Sept. 29 @ Wichita North Inv. (Sim Park GC) 1 p.m.
Sept. 30 @ Hutchinson Inv. (Carey Park) 1 p.m.
Oct. 4 AV-CTL I @ TBA
Oct. 11 Regionals TBA
Oct. 18-19 State @ Carey Park, Hutchinson TBA
GYMNASTICS
High School
Newton
Sept. 7 Emporia, Lawrence, Lawrence Free State 6 p.m.
Sept. 11 @ Shawnee Mission Northwest Inv. 11 a.m.
Sept. 14 Olathe South, Emporia, Olathe North, Shawnee Mission North, Shawnee Mission Northwest @ Millcreek Center, Olathe 5 p.m.
Sept. 28 @ Shawnee Mission Northwest w/Shawnee Mission North, Lawrence Free State, Emporia, Lawrence 5 p.m.
Oct. 5 @ Shawnee Mission South w/Shawnee Mission North, Lawrence Free State, Emporia, Lawrence 5 p.m.
Oct. 9 Newton Inv. 11 a.m.
Oct. 11 @ Emporia w/Lawrence, Lawrence Free State 6 p.m.
Oct. 14 @ Shawnee Mission South Inv. 5 p.m.
Oct. 23 State @ Shawnee Mission West 11 a.m.