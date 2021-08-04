Newton Saddle Club hosts barrel races

The Newton Saddle Club hosted "Beat the Heat" barrell races on Aug. 3, with more than 200 event entries and 126 horses at the event.

Paityn Wente rode Bandit Wente to a first place finish in the pee wee division with at time of 17.201 seconds. Payton Burton took the top spot in the youth division with a time of 16.29 aboard BB (Burton). Emily Shrum rode JJS Poco Bahia in the open division, winning with a time of 15.738 seconds. Prize money was awarded to the top four places.

In the Pole Bending category, Paityn Jahay placed first with a time 22.49 seconds while riding CF Burrs First Turn.

The next, and final, race in the series will be Aug. 17.

For more photos from the event by Kansan photographer Michele Clark, visit thekansan.com.