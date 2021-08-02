Treaster earns All-America honors

FARGO, N.D. — Newton High School wrestler Nick Treaster earned All-America honors and a national runner-up spot at the 50th USA Wrestling 16U National Freestyle and Greco-Roman Championships at the FargoDome on the University of North Dakota campus.

In seven days of competition, Treaster finished second in Greco-Roman competition and eighth in freestyle. He finished the week 10-3.

“His persistence and energy is unmatched and also contagious,” said Kansas coach Ken Kepley. “His preparation and his ability to be coachable all lead up to his tremendous showing this last week in Fargo.

“He is ready to get back to work to progress and to have a shot at a UWW Cadet World Team spot next year.”

Competing at 113 pounds, Treaster faced freestyle bracket with more than 100 competitors and a Greco bracket of more than 75 competitors.

The tournament overall drew more than 5,900 competitors. Treaster entered the tournament as the 14U freestyle champion and the Greco-Roman runner-up.

He finished 5-3 in freestyle.

In Greco-Roman, he finished 5-1. In the finals, Treaster fell to Austin Laudenback of Minnesota 4-3.

Treaster will be a junior at Newton this fall. He is a two-time state champion in high school wrestling.

50th USA Wrestling 16U

National Freestyle

and Greco-Roman Championships

Nick Treaster Match Results

16U Freestyle Nationals (113 lbs)

Joseph Neubert, Arizona (W) Fall; Billy Greenwood, Colorado (W) 9-3; Logan Lau, Hawaii (W) Fall; Mason Kernan, Pennsylvania (W) 11-0; Leo DeLuca, New Jersey (L) 0-8; Marcello Milani, Michigan (W) 6-2; Jack Consiglio, Pennsylvania (L) 4-4; Drew Gorman, Georgia (L) 0-8.

16U Greco-Roman Nationals (113 lbs)

Cael Bullock, Idaho (W) 12-2; Brandon Lee, Minnesota (W) Fall; Jackson Heslin, California (W) 5-0; Billy Greenwood, Colorado (W) 5-4; Logan Swensen, Minnesota (W) 6-5; Austin Laudenback, Minnesota (L) 3-4.