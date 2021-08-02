Area all-league teams
All-Heart of America League baseball
First team
P Braedon Mercer, sr., Marion
P Carson Munoz, sr., Inman
P Nolan Crumrine, sr., Sedgwick
C Jayden Leonhardt, so., Inman
1B Austin Harjo, jr., Sedgwick
2B Lance Hoffsommer, jr., Sedgwick
3B Jonathan Schlosser, sr., Moundridge
SS Kyler Konrade, jr., Inman
OF Henry Burns, sr., Sedgwick
OF Derick Johnson, sr., Inman
OF Ethan Brandeweide, jr., Moundridge
U Carter Brown, sr., Inman
DH Wyatt Falco, sr., Moundridge
Second team
P Landon Snyder, sr., Inman
P Braden Scribner, jr., Remington
P Anthony Everhart, jr., Moundridge
C Justin Esposito, jr., Sedgwick
1B Josiah Claassen, so., Remington
2B Sterling Lies, fr., Remington
3B Austin Wilkes, sr., Sedgwick
SS Seth Lanning, sr., Marion
OF Connor Tillman, jr., Sedgwick
OF Brant Mikulecky, so., Inman
OF Taegen Bradley, jr., Ell-Saline
U Cole Schneider, sr., Ell-Saline
DH Duke Kinley, jr., Remington
Honorable Mention
2B Ty Rains, fr., Moundridge
2B Jack Lanning, fr., Marion
3B Braden Hays, sr., Remington
3B Sammy Shober, so., Inman
3B Kayden Goddard, jr., Ell-Saline
U Colton Bell, sr., Ell-Saline
All-Heart of America League softball
First team
P Raleigh Kramer, jr., Ell-Saline
P Maya Werner, so., Sedgwick
C Erin Durst, sr., Moundridge
C Paige Brown, sr., Sedgwick
IF Jayden May, jr., Marion
IF Taylin Lacey, sr., Sedgwick
IF Bri Catlin, sr., Sedgwick
IF Reiley Wells, jr., Hutchinson Trinity
OF Kami Matson, sr., Sedgwick
OF Megan Neufeld, sr., Marion
OF Laura Savage, sr., Marion
U Sadie Bradley, jr., Ell-Saline
DP Chisholm Waner, sr., Marion
Second team
P Makenzie Elmore, sr., Moundridge
P Rianna Lawler, sr., Remington
C Shannon Taylor, so., Marion
C Macy Sigel, sr., Marion
IF Mikelly Soyez, jr., Marion
IF Emily Wedel, jr., Remington
IF Brin Hecker, fr., Ell-Saline
IF Emily Durst, so., Moundridge
OF Missy Hays, so., Remington
OF Madison Matson, sr., Sedgwick
OF Aubree Durst, so., Moundridge
U Hayley Hughes, sr., Hutchinson Trinity
DP Lucy Entz, sr., Remington
Honorable mention
P Natalie Sigel, fr., Marion
P Emma Brown, so., Inman
C Taryn Lawler, sr., Remington
IF Kate Eichelberger, jr., Moundridge
IF Kylee Bonneville, sr., Inman
IF Lauren Galliher, jr., Hutchinson Trinity
OF Payton Thunberg, jr., Remington
DP Resse Schmidt, so., Moundridge
All-Central Kansas League softball
First team
P Maguire Estill-u, sr., Haven
P Brooke Brawner, sr., Haven
P Kassidy Nixon, jr., Hoisington
P Kami Theis, sr., Pratt
C Dani Klein, sr., Hillsboro
1B Madi Tolle, jr., Smoky Valley
2B Emily Robl, sr., Lyons
3B Payton Divine, jr., Halstead
SS Kayleigh Arriola, jr., Lyons
OF Sadie Estill, fr., Haven
OF Destiny Ponds, fr., Nickerson
OF Payton Woody, sr., Pratt
OF Jaycie Theis, fr., Pratt
U Kadence Urban-u, jr., Hoisington
DP Amie Yoder, jr., Haven
Second team
P Kori Arnold, so., Hillsboro
P Dylann Procopio, jr., Lyons
P Erin Jackson, sr., Pratt
P Karee Adam, so., Smoky Valley
C Lexi Walker, jr., Pratt
1B Gracie Aylward, jr., Hoisington
2B Gabby Gatlin, so., Pratt
3B Brooklynn Humble, sr., Pratt
SS BrieAnn Brawner, so., Haven
OF Brittley Day, sr., Halstead
OF Lauren Cardwell, jr., Halstead
OF Keeley Brewer, so., Hillsboro
OF Shaylah Kempke, jr., Hoisington
U Maliyah Koster, fr., Smoky Valley
DP Emily Schmidt, sr., Hesston
Honorable mention
U Lexi Smith, sr., Haven
C Justice Large, fr., Hesston
1B Cassie Albin, so., Hesston
3B Skylre Stucky, jr., Hillsboro
SS Reese Hefley, jr., Hillsboro
2B Mollie Steiner, fr., Hoisington
3B Ava Henry, so., Hoisington
OF Keeley Wolf, sr., Hoisington
OF Jordyn Boxberger, fr., Hoisington
U Nikki Taylor, sr., Larned
1B Livia Swift, jr., Pratt
SS Erin Jackson, sr., Pratt
DP Marleigh Bates, so., Pratt
C Claire Broxterman, sr., Smoky Valley
2B Ava Broxterman, fr., Smoky Valley
OF Olivia Morgan, sr., Smoky Valley
u-Unanimous
All-Central Kansas League baseball
First team
P Chandler Drake, jr., Halstead
P Whit Rhodes, fr., Hesston
P Matt Shanline, jr., Pratt
P Cesar Espino, jr., Pratt
C Jack Stelter, sr., Larned
1B Kade Blanchat, so., Smoky Valley
2B Aidan Smyth, sr., Larned
3B Kaleb Wise, so., Halstead
SS Dillan Smith, sr., Larned
OF Darby Roper, sr., Haven
OF Brady Cox-u, sr., Hesston
OF Matthew Potucek, jr., Hillsboro
OF Dyllan Lunsford, jr., Pratt
U Brandon Malm, sr., Smoky Valley
DH Jacob Deda, sr., Pratt
Second team
P Kaleb Wise, so., Halstead
P Holt Hanzlick, sr., Hoisington
P Dillan Smith, sr., Larned
P Aidan Smyth, sr., Larned
C Karter Cooprider, jr., Haven
1B Logan Erway, jr., Larned
2B Kaden Hill, sr., Halstead
3B Tony Moore, fr., Hoisington
SS Jevon Miller, sr., Haven
OF Ivan Gutierrez, sr., Halstead
OF Layton Haxton, so., Hoisington
OF Colton Murrell, so., Nickerson
OF Gerardo Martinez, so., Pratt
U Jackson Swift, jr., Halstead
DH Owen O'Halloran, sr., Hesston
Honorable mention
OF Adler Davison, so., Halstead
OF Carter Hiebert, sr., Halstead
P D.J. Miller, so., Haven
P Cody Wohlgemuth, sr., Hesston
SS Cody Wohlgemuth, sr., Hesston
P Matthew Potucek, jr., Hillsboro
P Landon Roberts, sr., Hillsboro
2B Hunter Navrat, jr., Hillsboro
3B Landon Roberts, sr., Hillsboro
U Phillip Young, jr., Hillsboro
DH Alex Caldwell, jr., Hillsboro
C Cole Steinert, sr., Hoisington
SS Holt Hanzlick, sr., Hoisington
U Chase Steinert, so., Hoisington
P Jack Stelter, sr., Larned
U Brady Hope, fr., Larned
C Brian Bernhardt, jr., Lyons
1B Hayden Laymon, jr., Lyons
2B Jaiden Diasio, fr., Lyons
3B Gabe Riffel, fr., Lyons
OF Evan Berges, sr., Lyons
U Dawson Stover, jr., Lyons
U Adan Garcia, sr., Nickerson
1B Dru Lunsford, jr., Pratt
3B Matt Hook, jr., Pratt
SS Blake Coss, jr., Pratt
u-Unanimous