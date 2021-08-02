Area all-league teams

The Kansan

All-Heart of America League baseball

First team

P Braedon Mercer, sr., Marion

P Carson Munoz, sr., Inman

P Nolan Crumrine, sr., Sedgwick

C Jayden Leonhardt, so., Inman

1B Austin Harjo, jr., Sedgwick

2B Lance Hoffsommer, jr., Sedgwick

3B Jonathan Schlosser, sr., Moundridge

SS Kyler Konrade, jr., Inman

OF Henry Burns, sr., Sedgwick

OF Derick Johnson, sr., Inman

OF Ethan Brandeweide, jr., Moundridge

U Carter Brown, sr., Inman

DH Wyatt Falco, sr., Moundridge

Second team

P Landon Snyder, sr., Inman

P Braden Scribner, jr., Remington

P Anthony Everhart, jr., Moundridge

C Justin Esposito, jr., Sedgwick

1B Josiah Claassen, so., Remington

2B Sterling Lies, fr., Remington

3B Austin Wilkes, sr., Sedgwick

SS Seth Lanning, sr., Marion

OF Connor Tillman, jr., Sedgwick

OF Brant Mikulecky, so., Inman

OF Taegen Bradley, jr., Ell-Saline

U Cole Schneider, sr., Ell-Saline

DH Duke Kinley, jr., Remington

Honorable Mention

2B Ty Rains, fr., Moundridge

2B Jack Lanning, fr., Marion

3B Braden Hays, sr., Remington

3B Sammy Shober, so., Inman

3B Kayden Goddard, jr., Ell-Saline

U Colton Bell, sr., Ell-Saline

All-Heart of America League softball

First team

P Raleigh Kramer, jr., Ell-Saline

P Maya Werner, so., Sedgwick

C Erin Durst, sr., Moundridge

C Paige Brown, sr., Sedgwick

IF Jayden May, jr., Marion

IF Taylin Lacey, sr., Sedgwick

IF Bri Catlin, sr., Sedgwick

IF Reiley Wells, jr., Hutchinson Trinity

OF Kami Matson, sr., Sedgwick

OF Megan Neufeld, sr., Marion

OF Laura Savage, sr., Marion

U Sadie Bradley, jr., Ell-Saline

DP Chisholm Waner, sr., Marion

Second team

P Makenzie Elmore, sr., Moundridge

P Rianna Lawler, sr., Remington

C Shannon Taylor, so., Marion

C Macy Sigel, sr., Marion

IF Mikelly Soyez, jr., Marion

IF Emily Wedel, jr., Remington

IF Brin Hecker, fr., Ell-Saline

IF Emily Durst, so., Moundridge

OF Missy Hays, so., Remington

OF Madison Matson, sr., Sedgwick

OF Aubree Durst, so., Moundridge

U Hayley Hughes, sr., Hutchinson Trinity

DP Lucy Entz, sr., Remington

Honorable mention

P Natalie Sigel, fr., Marion

P Emma Brown, so., Inman

C Taryn Lawler, sr., Remington

IF Kate Eichelberger, jr., Moundridge

IF Kylee Bonneville, sr., Inman

IF Lauren Galliher, jr., Hutchinson Trinity

OF Payton Thunberg, jr., Remington

DP Resse Schmidt, so., Moundridge

All-Central Kansas League softball

First team

P Maguire Estill-u, sr., Haven

P Brooke Brawner, sr., Haven

P Kassidy Nixon, jr., Hoisington

P Kami Theis, sr., Pratt

C Dani Klein, sr., Hillsboro

1B Madi Tolle, jr., Smoky Valley

2B Emily Robl, sr., Lyons

3B Payton Divine, jr., Halstead

SS Kayleigh Arriola, jr., Lyons

OF Sadie Estill, fr., Haven

OF Destiny Ponds, fr., Nickerson

OF Payton Woody, sr., Pratt

OF Jaycie Theis, fr., Pratt

U Kadence Urban-u, jr., Hoisington

DP Amie Yoder, jr., Haven

Second team

P Kori Arnold, so., Hillsboro

P Dylann Procopio, jr., Lyons

P Erin Jackson, sr., Pratt

P Karee Adam, so., Smoky Valley

C Lexi Walker, jr., Pratt

1B Gracie Aylward, jr., Hoisington

2B Gabby Gatlin, so., Pratt

3B Brooklynn Humble, sr., Pratt

SS BrieAnn Brawner, so., Haven

OF Brittley Day, sr., Halstead

OF Lauren Cardwell, jr., Halstead

OF Keeley Brewer, so., Hillsboro

OF Shaylah Kempke, jr., Hoisington

U Maliyah Koster, fr., Smoky Valley

DP Emily Schmidt, sr., Hesston

Honorable mention

U Lexi Smith, sr., Haven

C Justice Large, fr., Hesston

1B Cassie Albin, so., Hesston

3B Skylre Stucky, jr., Hillsboro

SS Reese Hefley, jr., Hillsboro

2B Mollie Steiner, fr., Hoisington

3B Ava Henry, so., Hoisington

OF Keeley Wolf, sr., Hoisington

OF Jordyn Boxberger, fr., Hoisington

U Nikki Taylor, sr., Larned

1B Livia Swift, jr., Pratt

SS Erin Jackson, sr., Pratt

DP Marleigh Bates, so., Pratt

C Claire Broxterman, sr., Smoky Valley

2B Ava Broxterman, fr., Smoky Valley

OF Olivia Morgan, sr., Smoky Valley

u-Unanimous

All-Central Kansas League baseball

First team

P Chandler Drake, jr., Halstead

P Whit Rhodes, fr., Hesston

P Matt Shanline, jr., Pratt

P Cesar Espino, jr., Pratt

C Jack Stelter, sr., Larned

1B Kade Blanchat, so., Smoky Valley

2B Aidan Smyth, sr., Larned

3B Kaleb Wise, so., Halstead

SS Dillan Smith, sr., Larned

OF Darby Roper, sr., Haven

OF Brady Cox-u, sr., Hesston

OF Matthew Potucek, jr., Hillsboro

OF Dyllan Lunsford, jr., Pratt

U Brandon Malm, sr., Smoky Valley

DH Jacob Deda, sr., Pratt

Second team

P Kaleb Wise, so., Halstead

P Holt Hanzlick, sr., Hoisington

P Dillan Smith, sr., Larned

P Aidan Smyth, sr., Larned

C Karter Cooprider, jr., Haven

1B Logan Erway, jr., Larned

2B Kaden Hill, sr., Halstead

3B Tony Moore, fr., Hoisington

SS Jevon Miller, sr., Haven

OF Ivan Gutierrez, sr., Halstead

OF Layton Haxton, so., Hoisington

OF Colton Murrell, so., Nickerson

OF Gerardo Martinez, so., Pratt

U Jackson Swift, jr., Halstead

DH Owen O'Halloran, sr., Hesston

Honorable mention

OF Adler Davison, so., Halstead

OF Carter Hiebert, sr., Halstead

P D.J. Miller, so., Haven

P Cody Wohlgemuth, sr., Hesston

SS Cody Wohlgemuth, sr., Hesston

P Matthew Potucek, jr., Hillsboro

P Landon Roberts, sr., Hillsboro

2B Hunter Navrat, jr., Hillsboro

3B Landon Roberts, sr., Hillsboro

U Phillip Young, jr., Hillsboro

DH Alex Caldwell, jr., Hillsboro

C Cole Steinert, sr., Hoisington

SS Holt Hanzlick, sr., Hoisington

U Chase Steinert, so., Hoisington

P Jack Stelter, sr., Larned

U Brady Hope, fr., Larned

C Brian Bernhardt, jr., Lyons

1B Hayden Laymon, jr., Lyons

2B Jaiden Diasio, fr., Lyons

3B Gabe Riffel, fr., Lyons

OF Evan Berges, sr., Lyons

U Dawson Stover, jr., Lyons

U Adan Garcia, sr., Nickerson

1B Dru Lunsford, jr., Pratt

3B Matt Hook, jr., Pratt

SS Blake Coss, jr., Pratt

u-Unanimous