Dick wins Pine Edge putting contest

The Kansan

GOESSEL — Gregg Dick of North Newton sank a 30-foot putt to win the 17th annual Pine Edge Putting Tournament.

Gavan Petersen won the 30-yard chipping contest, finishing 18 inches from the hole.

The two-player best ball tournament drew 34 players. The team of Ray Brundige and Bob Henson finished first, followed by Anthony Jenkins and Bart Patterson in second, Gavan Petersen and John Warwick in third, Chet Roberts and Leroy Koehn in fourth and Grant Busenitz and A.J. Templin in fifth.

The longest putt in the best ball tournament went to Connie Glock of Marion and Bob Henson of Wichita. Closest to the pin winners included Leroy Koehn, Moundridge and Ray Brundige, Wichita.

Sponsors included Citizens State Bank, West Branch Excavating, Funk Electric and Abraham’s Engine Service — all of Goessel; Moridge, Mid-Kansas Credit Union and Kaufman Trenching — all of Moundridge; Petersen Monuments and Farm Bureau, both of Newton; and Herrahs of Hutchinson.

Other sponsors included The Pinnacle Realty Group, Sand Creek Station and Crossroads Credit Union.