Sports Calendar

The Kansan

August 7 through 15, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, Aug. 7

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Hobart-Detter Field, Hutchinson TBA.

AMATEUR GOLF — The Railer, Kansas Men’s Stroke Play Championships 7:30 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ St. Louis 6:15 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Midland @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Colorado 8 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Sunday, Aug. 8

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Hobart-Detter Field, Hutchinson TBA.

AMATEUR GOLF — The Railer, Kansas Men’s Stroke Play Championships 7:30 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ St. Louis 1:15 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Midland @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Racing Louisville 2 p.m. (Paramount+).

Monday, Aug. 9

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Riverfront Stadium, Wichita TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — New York Yankees @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City).

Tuesday, Aug. 10

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Riverfront Stadium, Wichita TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — New York Yankees @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Leon @ Sporting Kansas City 7 p.m. (Leagues Cup, TV TBA).

Wednesday, Aug. 11

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Riverfront Stadium, Wichita TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — New York Yankees @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 12

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Riverfront Stadium, Wichita TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 13

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Riverfront Stadium, Wichita TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — St. Louis @ Kansas City 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 14

COLLEGE SOCCER — Randall @ Bethel (W 5 p.m., M 7 p.m.), Topeka SC U18 @ Hesston College (W 4 p.m., exhibition).

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Riverfront Stadium, Wichita TBA.

PRO FOOTBALL (exhibition) — Kansas City @ San Francisco 7:30 p.m. (TV TBA, Chiefs Network).

PRO BASEBALL — St. Louis @ Kansas City 6:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 7:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ FC Dallas 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+, Bally Sports Kansas City Plus), OL Reign @ Kansas City NWSL 7 p.m. (Paramount+).

Sunday, Aug. 15

PRO BASEBALL — St. Louis @ Kansas City 1:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Tulsa 1:05 p.m.

