Sports Calendar

July 31 through August 8, All times Central

NOTE: All competitions are subject to change. Check with www.thekansan.com, the Kansan sports Twitter page (@nksports) and the Kansan Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/TheNewtonKansan/) for the latest in cancellation and postponement announcements for area teams).

Saturday, July 31

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Toronto 2:07 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Northwest Arkansas 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Dallas @ Sporting Kansas City 7:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Sunday, Aug. 1

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Toronto 12:07 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Wichita @ Northwest Arkansas 2:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Portland Thorns 2 p.m. (Paramount+).

Monday, Aug. 2

No area events scheduled.

Tuesday, Aug. 3

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Midland @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 4

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Hobart-Detter Field, Hutchinson TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Midland @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Los Angeles FC 9:30 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Thursday, Aug. 5

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Hobart-Detter Field, Hutchinson TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ Chicago White Sox 7:10 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Midland @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 6

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Hobart-Detter Field, Hutchinson TBA.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ St. Louis 7:15 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Midland @ Wichita 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 7

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Hobart-Detter Field, Hutchinson TBA.

AMATEUR GOLF — The Railer, Kansas Men’s Stroke Play Championships 7:30 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ St. Louis 6:15 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Midland @ Wichita 6:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Sporting Kansas City @ Colorado 8 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City Plus).

Sunday, Aug. 8

SUMMER COLLEGE BASEBALL — National Baseball Congress World Series @ Hobart-Detter Field, Hutchinson TBA.

AMATEUR GOLF — The Railer, Kansas Men’s Stroke Play Championships 7:30 a.m.

PRO BASEBALL — Kansas City @ St. Louis 1:15 p.m. (Bally Sports Kansas City), Midland @ Wichita 1:05 p.m.

PRO SOCCER — Kansas City NWSL @ Racing Louisville 2 p.m. (Paramount+).

To area administrators: If your school's events are not listed, we still need your schedule. Please fax it to the Kansan at (316) 283-2471 or e-mail it to mschnabel@thekansan.com.

