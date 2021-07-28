Sports briefs

GOLF

WEDGEWOOD GOLF RESULTS

1. DANE LAWRENCE, GARY EILERS, KEN LIESKE, JOSE RAMOS -5.

2. DAVE STALLBAUMER, TIM MCREEDY, CARVIN THEISSEN, RON BLACK -3.

3. WES BROOKS, DAVE MASON, BRYAN CURTIS, SAM GRIFFIN -3.

CLOSET TO PIN — JOHN WILSON, WES BROOKS

Next play — Aug. 3.

Bethel named to poll

The Bethel College football team was ranked 17th in the College Football America 2021 Yearbook NAIA Pre-Season Rankings.

Bethel is coming off a 9-2 record, winning a share of the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title at 6-1.

Bethel fell to Lindsey Wilson 42-10 in the first round of the NAIA playoffs

Lindsey Wilson would go on to win the NAIA title, downing Northwestern (Iowa) 45-13 in the championship game.

Northwestern was ranked first, followed by Morningside and Lindsey Wilson.

Other Kansas colleges ranked include Baker at eighth, Benedictine at 20th, Southwestern at 22nd and Kansas Wesleyan at 24th.

KCAC rival Avila was ranked 19th.

Bethel opens the season Sept. 2 at McPherson.

The CFA rankings are listed below:

1. Northwestern (IA)

2. Morningside

3. Lindsey Wilson

4. Grand View

5. Concordia (MI)

6. Marian

7. Keiser

8. Baker

9. Reinhardt

10. Dickinson State

11. Olivet Nazarene

12. Arizona Christian

13. Saint Francis (IN)

14. College of Idaho

15. Dordt

16. Carroll (MT)

17. BETHEL

18. Georgetown (KY)

19. Avila

20. Benedictine (KS)

21. Roosevelt

22. Southwestern (KS)

23. Eastern Oregon

24. Kansas Wesleyan

25. Ottawa (AZ)

26. Valley City State

27. Southeastern

28. Faulkner

29. St. Ambrose

30. Kentucky Christian

NBC names four to Hall

WICHITA — The National Baseball Congress Hall of Fame named four inductees for 2021.

Named to the Hall were Ellis Fergason Deal, Mickey Deutschman, Robert Holmolka and Nate Robertson.

Deal played in the 1940s for the Enid Army Airfield team. He was an NBC All-American in 1943, 1944 and 1945. He was an outfielder and a pitcher. He led the team to the 1945 NBC World Series and a second-place finish in 1944. He was named MVP in both years, the first player to earn back-to-back MVP awards.

Deal died in 2013 at the age of 90.

Deutschman became the owner and manager of the San Diego Stars in 1984, following 11 years in the U.S. Navy. His team finished fifth in the NBC World Series in 1984. His team’s highest finish came in 2019, taking third. He earned more than 1,100 wins and 23 NBC World Series appearances.

Deutschman died in September of 2020.

Homolka has been an umpire for almost 50 years, working more than 4,000 games.

He umpired his first college game in 1973. He worked games in the Big 12, Big 10, Missouri Valley, Metro and Summit League conferences. He has worked 27 NCAA Division I conference tournaments and two NCAA Division I World Series.

A former player in the NBC World Series, he has umpired NBC tournament games for more than 34 years. He served as the NBC assignor from 1999 to 2015. He currently is the Umpire in Chief for the NBC affiliate (Fairbanks) Alaska Goldpanners.

Robertson, a Wichita native, played at Maize High School and Wichita State. He played for the El Dorado Broncos, winning the NBC World Series in 1996 and 1998.

A fifth-round pick by the Florida Marlins, he played in the Majors with the Detroit Tigers and Philadelphia Phillies.

He returned to the NBC World Series with the Kansas Stars, finishing third in 2016 and winning the title in 2017.

Boyd paces Wind Surge

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — B.J. Boyd went three for five hitting with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Wichita Wind Surge to an 8-5 win over the Northwest Arkansas Naturals Wednesday in Double-A Central League play at Arvest Ballpark.

Wichita downs the Naturals for the second straight night, winning six of the last eight games.

Spencer Steer went two for four with a two-run home run. Aaron Whitefield, and Trey Cabbage each drove in a run.

Vinnie Pasquantino went two for four hitting for the Naturals, hitting two home runs and driving in four. Freddie Fermin went three for four with a solo home run.

Wichita pitcher Austin Schulfer (3-7) struck out nine in 5.1 innings for the win. Ryan Mason allowed two singles and a walk to load the bases in the bottom of the ninth, but got out of the jam for his sixth save of the season.

Drew Parrish (2-3) went four innings, striking out seven in the loss.

The series runs through Sunday.

Wednesday’s game

Wichita;031;040;000;—;8;11;0

NW Arkansas;000;104;000;—;5;10;1

Schulfer (W, 3-7), Neff 6, Gore 8, Mason (S, 6) 9 and Williams; Parrish (L, 2-3), Watson 5, Cuas 5, Sotillet 8 and Melendez. HR — W: Steer (7), Boyd (6). NW: Pasquantino 2 (3, 4), Fermin (2). Time — 3:21. Attendance — 1,983.